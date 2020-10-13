Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY THAILAND-PROTESTS/

Por REUTERSOCT 13
13 de Octubre de 2020

Anti-government protesters stage a mass protest in Bangkok

Start: 14 Oct 2020 07:00 GMT

End: 14 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

DEMOCRACY MONUMENT, BANGKOK, THAILAND - Thai anti-government protesters stage a mass protest in Bangkok on the anniversary of 46th year of 1973 student uprising.

SCHEDULE:

0700GMT - Gathering starts

0900GMT - March to Government House expected to begin

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Thailand

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

El secreto detrás del éxito: revelaron detalles de la atípica rutina física que utilizó Rafael Nadal durante el parate por la pandemia

El secreto detrás del éxito: revelaron detalles de la atípica rutina física que utilizó Rafael Nadal durante el parate por la pandemia

El entrenador del español explicó como transitó el confinamiento por coronavirus, las dificultades que tuvo en el proceso y cómo llegó a conquistar su decimotercer Roland Garros
El entrenador del español explicó como transitó el confinamiento por coronavirus, las dificultades que tuvo en el proceso y cómo llegó a conquistar su decimotercer Roland Garros

El secreto detrás del éxito: revelaron detalles de la atípica rutina física que utilizó Rafael Nadal durante el parate por la pandemia

El secreto detrás del éxito: revelaron detalles de la atípica rutina física que utilizó Rafael Nadal durante el parate por la pandemia

El entrenador del español explicó como transitó el confinamiento por coronavirus, las dificultades que tuvo en el proceso y cómo llegó a conquistar su decimotercer Roland Garros
El entrenador del español explicó como transitó el confinamiento por coronavirus, las dificultades que tuvo en el proceso y cómo llegó a conquistar su decimotercer Roland Garros

Israel valoró la decisión de Facebook de prohibir todos los contenidos negacionistas del Holocausto

Israel valoró la decisión de Facebook de prohibir todos los contenidos negacionistas del Holocausto

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO de la empresa estadounidense, realizó el anuncio luego de comprobar un “aumento de la violencia antisemita”
Mark Zuckerberg, CEO de la empresa estadounidense, realizó el anuncio luego de comprobar un “aumento de la violencia antisemita”

Israel valoró la decisión de Facebook de prohibir todos los contenidos negacionistas del Holocausto

Israel valoró la decisión de Facebook de prohibir todos los contenidos negacionistas del Holocausto

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO de la empresa estadounidense, realizó el anuncio luego de comprobar un “aumento de la violencia antisemita”
Mark Zuckerberg, CEO de la empresa estadounidense, realizó el anuncio luego de comprobar un “aumento de la violencia antisemita”

Alianza Federalista presentará controversias constitucionales en contra de la extinción de fideicomisos

Alianza Federalista presentará controversias constitucionales en contra de la extinción de fideicomisos

Los gobernadores que conforman este grupo destacaron que el gobierno federal quiere usar ese dinero con fines electorales para el 2021
Los gobernadores que conforman este grupo destacaron que el gobierno federal quiere usar ese dinero con fines electorales para el 2021

Alianza Federalista presentará controversias constitucionales en contra de la extinción de fideicomisos

Alianza Federalista presentará controversias constitucionales en contra de la extinción de fideicomisos

Los gobernadores que conforman este grupo destacaron que el gobierno federal quiere usar ese dinero con fines electorales para el 2021
Los gobernadores que conforman este grupo destacaron que el gobierno federal quiere usar ese dinero con fines electorales para el 2021

El FMI mejoró la previsión del PIB para Latinoamérica, pero advirtió de “profundas recesiones” en algunos países por el coronavirus

El FMI mejoró la previsión del PIB para Latinoamérica, pero advirtió de “profundas recesiones” en algunos países por el coronavirus

/america/mundo/2020/10/12/pido-perdon-a-los-dioses-una-turista-devolvio-reliquias-robadas-de-pompeya-a-las-que-adjudica-los-infortunios-de-su-familia/
/america/mundo/2020/10/12/pido-perdon-a-los-dioses-una-turista-devolvio-reliquias-robadas-de-pompeya-a-las-que-adjudica-los-infortunios-de-su-familia/

El FMI mejoró la previsión del PIB para Latinoamérica, pero advirtió de “profundas recesiones” en algunos países por el coronavirus

El FMI mejoró la previsión del PIB para Latinoamérica, pero advirtió de “profundas recesiones” en algunos países por el coronavirus

/america/mundo/2020/10/12/pido-perdon-a-los-dioses-una-turista-devolvio-reliquias-robadas-de-pompeya-a-las-que-adjudica-los-infortunios-de-su-familia/
/america/mundo/2020/10/12/pido-perdon-a-los-dioses-una-turista-devolvio-reliquias-robadas-de-pompeya-a-las-que-adjudica-los-infortunios-de-su-familia/

Por lo menos cinco equipos del fútbol colombiano están en crisis

Por lo menos cinco equipos del fútbol colombiano están en crisis

El Ministerio del Deporte le solicitó a la Federación Colombiana de Fútbol suspender sus derechos deportivos a raíz de los incumplimientos en pagos a los trabajadores.
El Ministerio del Deporte le solicitó a la Federación Colombiana de Fútbol suspender sus derechos deportivos a raíz de los incumplimientos en pagos a los trabajadores.

Por lo menos cinco equipos del fútbol colombiano están en crisis

Por lo menos cinco equipos del fútbol colombiano están en crisis

El Ministerio del Deporte le solicitó a la Federación Colombiana de Fútbol suspender sus derechos deportivos a raíz de los incumplimientos en pagos a los trabajadores.
El Ministerio del Deporte le solicitó a la Federación Colombiana de Fútbol suspender sus derechos deportivos a raíz de los incumplimientos en pagos a los trabajadores.

Entrevista inédita a Maradona en Italia 90 antes del clásico con Brasil: del primer plano al tobillo lesionado, a su frase sobre las “discotecas”

Entrevista inédita a Maradona en Italia 90 antes del clásico con Brasil: del primer plano al tobillo lesionado, a su frase sobre las “discotecas”

El material se dio a conocer como homenaje en el mes que cumplirá 60 años. “Nosotros sabemos bien que somos inferiores a Brasil. Pero que los argentinos se queden tranquilos que el milagro existe en el fútbol y que nosotros queremos hacer el milagro”, anunciaba por entonces
El material se dio a conocer como homenaje en el mes que cumplirá 60 años. “Nosotros sabemos bien que somos inferiores a Brasil. Pero que los argentinos se queden tranquilos que el milagro existe en el fútbol y que nosotros queremos hacer el milagro”, anunciaba por entonces

Entrevista inédita a Maradona en Italia 90 antes del clásico con Brasil: del primer plano al tobillo lesionado, a su frase sobre las “discotecas”

Entrevista inédita a Maradona en Italia 90 antes del clásico con Brasil: del primer plano al tobillo lesionado, a su frase sobre las “discotecas”

El material se dio a conocer como homenaje en el mes que cumplirá 60 años. “Nosotros sabemos bien que somos inferiores a Brasil. Pero que los argentinos se queden tranquilos que el milagro existe en el fútbol y que nosotros queremos hacer el milagro”, anunciaba por entonces
El material se dio a conocer como homenaje en el mes que cumplirá 60 años. “Nosotros sabemos bien que somos inferiores a Brasil. Pero que los argentinos se queden tranquilos que el milagro existe en el fútbol y que nosotros queremos hacer el milagro”, anunciaba por entonces

“Es un derecho”: López Obrador confirmó que la vacuna contra COVID-19 será universal y gratuita

“Es un derecho”: López Obrador confirmó que la vacuna contra COVID-19 será universal y gratuita

“Es para toda la población de manera gratuita , solo que van a definir en su momento las prioridades conforme se vaya contando con la vacuna”, dijo el presidente de México
“Es para toda la población de manera gratuita , solo que van a definir en su momento las prioridades conforme se vaya contando con la vacuna”, dijo el presidente de México

“Es un derecho”: López Obrador confirmó que la vacuna contra COVID-19 será universal y gratuita

“Es un derecho”: López Obrador confirmó que la vacuna contra COVID-19 será universal y gratuita

“Es para toda la población de manera gratuita , solo que van a definir en su momento las prioridades conforme se vaya contando con la vacuna”, dijo el presidente de México
“Es para toda la población de manera gratuita , solo que van a definir en su momento las prioridades conforme se vaya contando con la vacuna”, dijo el presidente de México

Debate de moción de censura contra MinDefensa será el 22 de octubre

Debate de moción de censura contra MinDefensa será el 22 de octubre

La convocatoria, promovida por los senadores Roy Barreras y Jorge Enrique Robledo, fue aplazada nuevamente.
La convocatoria, promovida por los senadores Roy Barreras y Jorge Enrique Robledo, fue aplazada nuevamente.

Debate de moción de censura contra MinDefensa será el 22 de octubre

Debate de moción de censura contra MinDefensa será el 22 de octubre

La convocatoria, promovida por los senadores Roy Barreras y Jorge Enrique Robledo, fue aplazada nuevamente.
La convocatoria, promovida por los senadores Roy Barreras y Jorge Enrique Robledo, fue aplazada nuevamente.

Qué dijo LeBron James sobre las comparaciones con Jordan sobre quién es mejor jugador

Qué dijo LeBron James sobre las comparaciones con Jordan sobre quién es mejor jugador

El número 23 de Los Ángeles Lakers acaba de ganar su cuarto título de la NBA con su tercera franquicia y se refirió a la histórica comparación con el legendario jugador de los Chicago Bulls
El número 23 de Los Ángeles Lakers acaba de ganar su cuarto título de la NBA con su tercera franquicia y se refirió a la histórica comparación con el legendario jugador de los Chicago Bulls

Qué dijo LeBron James sobre las comparaciones con Jordan sobre quién es mejor jugador

Qué dijo LeBron James sobre las comparaciones con Jordan sobre quién es mejor jugador

El número 23 de Los Ángeles Lakers acaba de ganar su cuarto título de la NBA con su tercera franquicia y se refirió a la histórica comparación con el legendario jugador de los Chicago Bulls
El número 23 de Los Ángeles Lakers acaba de ganar su cuarto título de la NBA con su tercera franquicia y se refirió a la histórica comparación con el legendario jugador de los Chicago Bulls

Ángela Aguilar, a punto del desmayo: la cantante sufrió al ponerse la vacuna contra la influenza

Ángela Aguilar, a punto del desmayo: la cantante sufrió al ponerse la vacuna contra la influenza

La joven intérprete se veía angustiada y dolida
La joven intérprete se veía angustiada y dolida

Ángela Aguilar, a punto del desmayo: la cantante sufrió al ponerse la vacuna contra la influenza

Ángela Aguilar, a punto del desmayo: la cantante sufrió al ponerse la vacuna contra la influenza

La joven intérprete se veía angustiada y dolida
La joven intérprete se veía angustiada y dolida

“Salir campeón de África no es sencillo”: Martino desmenuza a Argelia y anticipa un partido difícil

“Salir campeón de África no es sencillo”: Martino desmenuza a Argelia y anticipa un partido difícil

México enfrentará a los argelinos en La Haya
México enfrentará a los argelinos en La Haya

“Salir campeón de África no es sencillo”: Martino desmenuza a Argelia y anticipa un partido difícil

“Salir campeón de África no es sencillo”: Martino desmenuza a Argelia y anticipa un partido difícil

México enfrentará a los argelinos en La Haya
México enfrentará a los argelinos en La Haya

Este martes 13, Marte estará en oposición: se verá más cerca y brillante en el firmamento

Este martes 13, Marte estará en oposición: se verá más cerca y brillante en el firmamento

El planeta rojo estará a unos 63 millones de kilómetros de la Tierra
El planeta rojo estará a unos 63 millones de kilómetros de la Tierra

Este martes 13, Marte estará en oposición: se verá más cerca y brillante en el firmamento

Este martes 13, Marte estará en oposición: se verá más cerca y brillante en el firmamento

El planeta rojo estará a unos 63 millones de kilómetros de la Tierra
El planeta rojo estará a unos 63 millones de kilómetros de la Tierra
MAS NOTICIAS