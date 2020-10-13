Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY MALAYSIA-POLITICS/ANWAR

Por REUTERSOCT 13
13 de Octubre de 2020

Malaysia's Anwar gives newser after meeting king

Start: 13 Oct 2020 05:50 GMT

End: 13 Oct 2020 06:30 GMT

LE MERIDIEN HOTEL, KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Malaysian opposition leader, Anwar Ibrahim, hold a news conference after meeting with the King to prove he had parliamentary support needed to replace Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Malaysia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH BAHASA MALAYSIA SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

