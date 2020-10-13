Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY CHINA-ECONOMY/

Por REUTERSOCT 13
12 de Octubre de 2020

China releases import / export figures for Q1, 2 & 3 2020

Start: 13 Oct 2020 01:44 GMT

End: 13 Oct 2020 03:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: PLEASE SEPARATE EVENT FOR ENGLISH TRANSLATION

==

BEIJING, CHINA - China's import and export of the first three quarters of 2020 will be introduced by Li Kuiwen, Spokesman and Director of Department of Statistics & Analysis of the General Administration of Customs.

SCHEDULE:

0200GMT - Event starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL WITH MANDARIN SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH SIMULTANEOUS TRANSLATION TBC

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

