ADVISORY USA-COURT/BARRETT

Por REUTERSOCT 12
12 de Octubre de 2020

Senators begin questioning Supreme Court nominee Barrett

Start: 13 Oct 2020 12:45 GMT

End: 13 Oct 2020 13:45 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - Senators begin questioning Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett in her testimony before U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UNRESTRICTED POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

AMLO confunde información de inteligencia con espionaje: el contundente análisis de Raymundo Riva Palacio

“Tantas veces ha dicho el presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador que el espionaje político ya no existe, que hay muchos que se la creen” acusa el periodista mexicano.
“Los pobres ya se quedaron”: acusaron de clasista a un maestro del CCH Sur por un comentario durante su clase virtual

El video fue compartido en Facebook, donde detonó la indignación de los usuarios
“Me preocupa la falta de institucionalidad y compromiso con las reglas dentro de Morena”, indicó Ciro Murayama, consejero del INE

Estimó que en 10 días se podrá conocer el nombre de la persona elegida como dirigente nacional del partido político
La Unión Europea dio un nuevo paso para imponer sanciones a Rusia por el envenenamiento de Alexei Navalny

Los ministros de Relaciones Exteriores del bloque supranacional alcanzaron un acuerdo preliminar para imponer las medidas, impulsadas por Francia y Alemania
México vs. Argelia: cómo y dónde ver el juego del “Tri” contra el campeón de África

Los dirigidos por Gerardo “Tata” Martino llegan a este encuentro tras vencer a Holanda por la mínima
El dúo de reggaetón Gente de Zona se manifestó contra el régimen cubano y pidió libertad: “Abajo la dictadura”

El mensaje de los intérpretes es el más claro que dan en pos de congraciarse con la comunidad cubana en el exilio. También se refirieron al controvertido recital en el que aparecieron junto al nieto de Raúl Castro
“Llegó a sentirse que era un estadista”: la mordaz crítica de López Obrador a Peña Nieto y los medios que lo impulsaron

“Llegamos al extremo de que los medios pusieron a un presidente, que lo exaltaron, lo proyectaron”, dijo el presidente de México
Los 25 videos que serán clave en el caso de Javier Ordoñez, ahora en la justicia ordinaria

La Fiscalía 94 será la encargada de investigar los hechos y llegar a las conclusiones a partir, entre otras cosas, de decenas de imágenes de cámaras de seguridad.
Desarticulan a ‘Los Robert’: banda dedicada al hurto y fleteo en el Caribe colombiano

Esta banda criminal conocida también como ‘Los Veteranos’ o ‘Los de la Vieja Guardia’ delinquían en Sucre, Bolívar y Córdoba.
Así va el Proyecto de Ley que busca regular las cabalgatas en Colombia

El Centro Democrático busca declarar las cabalgatas como actividad económica, recreativa y cultural en Colombia
La multimillonaria ayuda que el Ministerio de Minas destinará para 35.800 mineros colombianos

El Ministerio de Minas y Energía beneficiará a los mineros del país con dotaciones alimentarias.
Oro, jade y plumas invaluables: 500 años de misterio y disputa por el penacho de Moctezuma

Hace cuatro años reapareció en Viena después de su restauración
