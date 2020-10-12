Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/LAUNCH

Por REUTERSOCT 12
12 de Octubre de 2020

Next crew launches to the ISS

Start: 14 Oct 2020 05:15 GMT

End: 14 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

BAIKONUR - NASA astronaut Kate Rubins and cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov of the Russian space agency Roscosmos launch aboard a Soyuz spacecraft to the International Space Station.

Rubins could be the last NASA astronaut to fly on a Russian Soyuz rocket. The October flight is NASA's last-scheduled mission, and the agency has said it doesn't plan to purchase any more since it achieved its own access to space with SpaceX.

SCHEDULE:

0545GMT - Scheduled launch time

0952GMT - Scheduled docking time

1045GMT - Scheduled hatch opening

PLEASE NOTE: TIME/DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY / DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO

DIGITAL: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY / DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO

Source: NASA TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Minga llega a Cali y espera reunión con Duque

Asesinato de líderes sociales y garantías para el ejercicio de la política, resaltan como temas a tratar con el mandatario
Asesinato de líderes sociales y garantías para el ejercicio de la política, resaltan como temas a tratar con el mandatario
Quién es El “Guacho”, líder de los Zetas que con una lista acusó a 15 militares de ser pagados por el narcotráfico

Este hombre pagó, según su declaración, hasta 50,000 pesos a agentes que habrían estado relacionados
Este hombre pagó, según su declaración, hasta 50,000 pesos a agentes que habrían estado relacionados
Las fuerzas armenias y azerbaiyanas siguen en combates en Nagorno Karabaj pese a la tregua

Las dos naciones se acusaron este lunes mutuamente de violar el alto el fuego humanitario para el intercambio de prisioneros y cadáveres, acordado el viernes pasado con la mediación de Rusia
Las dos naciones se acusaron este lunes mutuamente de violar el alto el fuego humanitario para el intercambio de prisioneros y cadáveres, acordado el viernes pasado con la mediación de Rusia
Un estudio reveló que el coronavirus puede sobrevivir al menos 28 días a 20 grados

Científicos australianos esperan que su descubrimiento contribuya a desarrollar estrategias de mitigación de riesgos en las zonas de alto contacto, así como en la comprensión del aparente contagio persistente en ambientes fríos con altas contaminaciones de proteínas o lípidos como en los mataderos
Científicos australianos esperan que su descubrimiento contribuya a desarrollar estrategias de mitigación de riesgos en las zonas de alto contacto, así como en la comprensión del aparente contagio persistente en ambientes fríos con altas contaminaciones de proteínas o lípidos como en los mataderos
Valeriano Lanchas le sopla las velas al Colón

En sus 128 años de servicio a la cultura, qué mejor manera de celebrar con piezas del repertorio universal en la voz del destacado barítono colombiano.
En sus 128 años de servicio a la cultura, qué mejor manera de celebrar con piezas del repertorio universal en la voz del destacado barítono colombiano.
Noche de sismos en Chiapas: se registraron varios terremotos de hasta 5.5 grados

En menos de cuatro horas se presentaron al menos seis movimientos telúricos de más de cuatro grados
En menos de cuatro horas se presentaron al menos seis movimientos telúricos de más de cuatro grados
Casi 84 mil muertos, semáforo naranja, pero ellos organizaron un “COVID Fest” en terraza de CDMX

Un video de una presunta fiesta en la capital del país incendió los ánimos en redes sociales, pues muchos lo consideraron una irresponsabilidad ante la crisis por coronavirus en México
Un video de una presunta fiesta en la capital del país incendió los ánimos en redes sociales, pues muchos lo consideraron una irresponsabilidad ante la crisis por coronavirus en México
“Cínico, enfermo, abusador”: el ex Menudo René Farrait se lanzó contra la bioserie Súbete a mi moto

El cantante puertorriqueño aseguró que muy pronto se conocerá la verdad en torno a los manejos al interior de la popular boy band
El cantante puertorriqueño aseguró que muy pronto se conocerá la verdad en torno a los manejos al interior de la popular boy band
Un plato con sabor capitalino: el ajiaco santafereño

Repaso, a punta de olla, del alimento preferido por los capitalinos.
Repaso, a punta de olla, del alimento preferido por los capitalinos.
La deforestación en la Amazonía brasileña registró una leve baja en lo que va del año, pero los incendios aumentaron un 14 por ciento

Pese a la disminución, el nivel de deforestación sigue siendo alarmante: en septiembre, una superficie equivalente a dos canchas de fútbol talada por minuto de forma ilegal
Pese a la disminución, el nivel de deforestación sigue siendo alarmante: en septiembre, una superficie equivalente a dos canchas de fútbol talada por minuto de forma ilegal
Melanie Griffith, la actriz que de niña recibió un macabro regalo y convivió con 71 leones

La actriz famosa por sus ex esposos, sus malas cirugías y varias películas exitosas tuvo una infancia tan atípica como peligrosa
La actriz famosa por sus ex esposos, sus malas cirugías y varias películas exitosas tuvo una infancia tan atípica como peligrosa
Nueve estrellas que debieron transformar su aspecto físico de manera drástica

Desde Juan Palomino para interpretar a Maradona hasta las 250 calorías diarias de Christian Bale para su rol en “El Maquinista”, estos son los caso de los cambios más impactantes dentro del cine
Desde Juan Palomino para interpretar a Maradona hasta las 250 calorías diarias de Christian Bale para su rol en “El Maquinista”, estos son los caso de los cambios más impactantes dentro del cine
