ADVISORY HONGKONG-SECURITY/CARRIE LAM

Por REUTERSOCT 12
8 de Octubre de 2020

Carrie Lam holds media on a weekly news briefing

Start: 13 Oct 2020 01:20 GMT

End: 13 Oct 2020 02:20 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED AS CARRIE LAM IS NOW ON A VISIT TO MAINLAND CHINA TO MEET WITH XI JINPING.

HONG KONG, CHINA - Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks to the media on a weekly news briefing as the city's government continues to implement a contentious national security law for the Asian financial capital.

SCHEDULE:

0130GMT - News conference begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Hong Kong

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL WITH CANTONESE AND ENGLISH SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

China someterá a pruebas de coronavirus a los 9 millones de habitantes de una ciudad por un brote de 12 casos

Las infecciones detectadas pusieron fin a 57 días sin contagios domésticos declarados en el país. La semana pasada cientos de millones de chinos estuvieron de viaje para las vacaciones de la “Semana Dorada”
La Ley Antibloqueo dividió al chavismo: legisladores de su propia asamblea denuncian que viola la Constitución de Venezuela

El líder del órgano legislativo, Diosdado Cabello, impuso la norma a pesar de que varios delegados advirtieron que no votarían a favor por desconocer la norma, ya que no les permitieron leerla
En 10 años entraron tres millones de armas ilegales a México; la mayoría vendrían de Estados Unidos: SRE

Las incautaciones inferiores a seis armas constituyen entre el 60 y el 70%, también conocido como tráfico “hormiga”
Creció en Ecuador y de niña admiró a Evita: hoy lidera la histórica disculpa por el racismo en el sur de los Estados Unidos

Camino a la Casa Blanca, Infobae dialogó con la concejal Meghan Smith en Spartanburg, una pequeña ciudad de Carolina del Sur con una historia poco común
Aprende en Casa II SEP: canales y horarios de clases del lunes 12 de octubre para primaria y secundaria

¿Dónde y a qué hora serán las clases a distancia este Lunes?
A Bogotá ingresarán más de un millón de vehículos al cierre de la semana de receso

Será el segundo festivo de 2020 con mayor afluencia luego del fin de la cuarentena obligatoria.
El premio Nobel de Economía fue otorgado a Paul Milgrom y Robert Wilson por renovar la teoría de las subastas

Los investigadores estadounidenses fueron galardonados por mejorar y desarrollar nuevos formatos que afectan desde la compra de cuadros a la licitación de redes de comunicación
Coronavirus en CDMX: aumentarán los quioscos COVID-19 en el centro de las alcaldías

Se pretende crear 20 centros en las localidad, mientras que los otros serán rotados
Minga llega a Cali y espera reunión con Duque

Asesinato de líderes sociales y garantías para el ejercicio de la política, resaltan como temas a tratar con el mandatario
Quién es El “Guacho”, líder de los Zetas que con una lista acusó a 15 militares de ser pagados por el narcotráfico

Este hombre pagó, según su declaración, hasta 50,000 pesos a agentes que habrían estado relacionados
Las fuerzas armenias y azerbaiyanas siguen en combates en Nagorno Karabaj pese a la tregua

Las dos naciones se acusaron este lunes mutuamente de violar el alto el fuego humanitario para el intercambio de prisioneros y cadáveres, acordado el viernes pasado con la mediación de Rusia
Un estudio reveló que el coronavirus puede sobrevivir al menos 28 días a 20 grados

Científicos australianos esperan que su descubrimiento contribuya a desarrollar estrategias de mitigación de riesgos en las zonas de alto contacto, así como en la comprensión del aparente contagio persistente en ambientes fríos con altas contaminaciones de proteínas o lípidos como en los mataderos
