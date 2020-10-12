ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-PROTESTS

Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

Por REUTERSOCT 12
12 de Octubre de 2020

Drivers protest against Madrid state of emergency

Start: 12 Oct 2020 10:17 GMT

End: 12 Oct 2020 11:00 GMT

MADRID - People protest against the state of emergency in the Madrid region in their cars in a demonstration organized by the far-right party Vox on Spain's national day.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Aprende en Casa II SEP: canales y horarios de clases del lunes 12 de octubre para primaria y secundaria

¿Dónde y a qué hora serán las clases a distancia este Lunes?
Aprende en Casa II SEP: canales y horarios de clases del lunes 12 de octubre para primaria y secundaria

¿Dónde y a qué hora serán las clases a distancia este Lunes?
A Bogotá ingresarán más de un millón de vehículos al cierre de la semana de receso

Será el segundo festivo de 2020 con mayor afluencia luego del fin de la cuarentena obligatoria.
A Bogotá ingresarán más de un millón de vehículos al cierre de la semana de receso

Será el segundo festivo de 2020 con mayor afluencia luego del fin de la cuarentena obligatoria.
El premio Nobel de Economía fue otorgado a Paul Milgrom y Robert Wilson por renovar la teoría de las subastas

Los investigadores estadounidenses fueron galardonados por mejorar y desarrollar nuevos formatos que afectan desde la compra de cuadros a la licitación de redes de comunicación
El premio Nobel de Economía fue otorgado a Paul Milgrom y Robert Wilson por renovar la teoría de las subastas

Los investigadores estadounidenses fueron galardonados por mejorar y desarrollar nuevos formatos que afectan desde la compra de cuadros a la licitación de redes de comunicación
Coronavirus en CDMX: aumentarán los quioscos COVID-19 en el centro de las alcaldías

Se pretende crear 20 centros en las localidad, mientras que los otros serán rotados
Coronavirus en CDMX: aumentarán los quioscos COVID-19 en el centro de las alcaldías

Se pretende crear 20 centros en las localidad, mientras que los otros serán rotados
Minga llega a Cali y espera reunión con Duque

Asesinato de líderes sociales y garantías para el ejercicio de la política, resaltan como temas a tratar con el mandatario
Minga llega a Cali y espera reunión con Duque

Asesinato de líderes sociales y garantías para el ejercicio de la política, resaltan como temas a tratar con el mandatario
Quién es El “Guacho”, líder de los Zetas que con una lista acusó a 15 militares de ser pagados por el narcotráfico

Este hombre pagó, según su declaración, hasta 50,000 pesos a agentes que habrían estado relacionados
Quién es El “Guacho”, líder de los Zetas que con una lista acusó a 15 militares de ser pagados por el narcotráfico

Este hombre pagó, según su declaración, hasta 50,000 pesos a agentes que habrían estado relacionados
Las fuerzas armenias y azerbaiyanas siguen en combates en Nagorno Karabaj pese a la tregua

Las dos naciones se acusaron este lunes mutuamente de violar el alto el fuego humanitario para el intercambio de prisioneros y cadáveres, acordado el viernes pasado con la mediación de Rusia
Las fuerzas armenias y azerbaiyanas siguen en combates en Nagorno Karabaj pese a la tregua

Las dos naciones se acusaron este lunes mutuamente de violar el alto el fuego humanitario para el intercambio de prisioneros y cadáveres, acordado el viernes pasado con la mediación de Rusia
Un estudio reveló que el coronavirus puede sobrevivir al menos 28 días a 20 grados

Científicos australianos esperan que su descubrimiento contribuya a desarrollar estrategias de mitigación de riesgos en las zonas de alto contacto, así como en la comprensión del aparente contagio persistente en ambientes fríos con altas contaminaciones de proteínas o lípidos como en los mataderos
Un estudio reveló que el coronavirus puede sobrevivir al menos 28 días a 20 grados

Científicos australianos esperan que su descubrimiento contribuya a desarrollar estrategias de mitigación de riesgos en las zonas de alto contacto, así como en la comprensión del aparente contagio persistente en ambientes fríos con altas contaminaciones de proteínas o lípidos como en los mataderos
Valeriano Lanchas le sopla las velas al Colón

En sus 128 años de servicio a la cultura, qué mejor manera de celebrar con piezas del repertorio universal en la voz del destacado barítono colombiano.
Valeriano Lanchas le sopla las velas al Colón

En sus 128 años de servicio a la cultura, qué mejor manera de celebrar con piezas del repertorio universal en la voz del destacado barítono colombiano.
Noche de sismos en Chiapas: se registraron varios terremotos de hasta 5.5 grados

En menos de cuatro horas se presentaron al menos seis movimientos telúricos de más de cuatro grados
Noche de sismos en Chiapas: se registraron varios terremotos de hasta 5.5 grados

En menos de cuatro horas se presentaron al menos seis movimientos telúricos de más de cuatro grados
Casi 84 mil muertos, semáforo naranja, pero ellos organizaron un “COVID Fest” en terraza de CDMX

Un video de una presunta fiesta en la capital del país incendió los ánimos en redes sociales, pues muchos lo consideraron una irresponsabilidad ante la crisis por coronavirus en México
Casi 84 mil muertos, semáforo naranja, pero ellos organizaron un “COVID Fest” en terraza de CDMX

Un video de una presunta fiesta en la capital del país incendió los ánimos en redes sociales, pues muchos lo consideraron una irresponsabilidad ante la crisis por coronavirus en México
“Cínico, enfermo, abusador”: el ex Menudo René Farrait se lanzó contra la bioserie Súbete a mi moto

El cantante puertorriqueño aseguró que muy pronto se conocerá la verdad en torno a los manejos al interior de la popular boy band
“Cínico, enfermo, abusador”: el ex Menudo René Farrait se lanzó contra la bioserie Súbete a mi moto

El cantante puertorriqueño aseguró que muy pronto se conocerá la verdad en torno a los manejos al interior de la popular boy band
