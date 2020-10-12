ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-PROTESTS

Drivers protest against Madrid state of emergency
Start: 12 Oct 2020 10:17 GMT
End: 12 Oct 2020 11:00 GMT
MADRID - People protest against the state of emergency in the Madrid region in their cars in a demonstration organized by the far-right party Vox on Spain's national day.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Spain
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
Científicos australianos esperan que su descubrimiento contribuya a desarrollar estrategias de mitigación de riesgos en las zonas de alto contacto, así como en la comprensión del aparente contagio persistente en ambientes fríos con altas contaminaciones de proteínas o lípidos como en los mataderos
MAS NOTICIAS