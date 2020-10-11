Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/BIDEN --POSSIBLE ONLY

Por REUTERSOCT 11
8 de Octubre de 2020

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris address Black civic group

Start: 11 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

End: 11 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

PLEASE NOTE: THIS LIVE IS NOW POSSIBLE ONLY. WE ARE WORKING TO CONFIRM COVERAGE.

==

NEW YORK CITY, NY - Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, are expected to speak at an online event held by the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Inc, a Black civic group sponsored by elected officials.

SCHEDULE:

TBA

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Paso a paso: cuándo y cómo observar el fenómeno de la oposición de Marte desde México

Paso a paso: cuándo y cómo observar el fenómeno de la oposición de Marte desde México

El 13 de octubre, el planeta rojo se verá más grande y brillante en el cielo nocturno
El 13 de octubre, el planeta rojo se verá más grande y brillante en el cielo nocturno

Paso a paso: cuándo y cómo observar el fenómeno de la oposición de Marte desde México

Paso a paso: cuándo y cómo observar el fenómeno de la oposición de Marte desde México

El 13 de octubre, el planeta rojo se verá más grande y brillante en el cielo nocturno
El 13 de octubre, el planeta rojo se verá más grande y brillante en el cielo nocturno

Deuda de agua: a dos semanas de concluir el plazo para cumplir el tratado, México debe 240 millones de metros cúbicos

Deuda de agua: a dos semanas de concluir el plazo para cumplir el tratado, México debe 240 millones de metros cúbicos

Conagua indica que ha Chihuahua no se le está solicitando más de lo que le corresponde
Conagua indica que ha Chihuahua no se le está solicitando más de lo que le corresponde

Deuda de agua: a dos semanas de concluir el plazo para cumplir el tratado, México debe 240 millones de metros cúbicos

Deuda de agua: a dos semanas de concluir el plazo para cumplir el tratado, México debe 240 millones de metros cúbicos

Conagua indica que ha Chihuahua no se le está solicitando más de lo que le corresponde
Conagua indica que ha Chihuahua no se le está solicitando más de lo que le corresponde

Entrevista con Carmen Valdés, la hija de Don Ramón: una nueva radiografía de su padre y de la intimidad de 'El Chavo del 8′

Entrevista con Carmen Valdés, la hija de Don Ramón: una nueva radiografía de su padre y de la intimidad de 'El Chavo del 8′

Carmen Valdés le contó a Teleshow cómo era su padre fuera de pantalla, su relación con el dinero y a quiénes quería de sus compañeros de elenco. También se refirió a las acusaciones sobre una supuesta adicción a las drogas
Carmen Valdés le contó a Teleshow cómo era su padre fuera de pantalla, su relación con el dinero y a quiénes quería de sus compañeros de elenco. También se refirió a las acusaciones sobre una supuesta adicción a las drogas

Entrevista con Carmen Valdés, la hija de Don Ramón: una nueva radiografía de su padre y de la intimidad de 'El Chavo del 8′

Entrevista con Carmen Valdés, la hija de Don Ramón: una nueva radiografía de su padre y de la intimidad de 'El Chavo del 8′

Carmen Valdés le contó a Teleshow cómo era su padre fuera de pantalla, su relación con el dinero y a quiénes quería de sus compañeros de elenco. También se refirió a las acusaciones sobre una supuesta adicción a las drogas
Carmen Valdés le contó a Teleshow cómo era su padre fuera de pantalla, su relación con el dinero y a quiénes quería de sus compañeros de elenco. También se refirió a las acusaciones sobre una supuesta adicción a las drogas

De jugar en Real Madrid y Manchester City, a cobrar 271 dólares al mes: Robinho firmó su cuarto regreso al Santos con un contrato especial

De jugar en Real Madrid y Manchester City, a cobrar 271 dólares al mes: Robinho firmó su cuarto regreso al Santos con un contrato especial

El experimentado delantero brasileño jugará por cinco meses en el Peixe y recibirá un salario mínimo por sus servicios
El experimentado delantero brasileño jugará por cinco meses en el Peixe y recibirá un salario mínimo por sus servicios

De jugar en Real Madrid y Manchester City, a cobrar 271 dólares al mes: Robinho firmó su cuarto regreso al Santos con un contrato especial

De jugar en Real Madrid y Manchester City, a cobrar 271 dólares al mes: Robinho firmó su cuarto regreso al Santos con un contrato especial

El experimentado delantero brasileño jugará por cinco meses en el Peixe y recibirá un salario mínimo por sus servicios
El experimentado delantero brasileño jugará por cinco meses en el Peixe y recibirá un salario mínimo por sus servicios

El epidemiólogo del Gobierno de Reino Unido advirtió que los casos de Covid-19 pueden volver a los niveles de marzo: “Estamos en un punto de inflexión”

El epidemiólogo del Gobierno de Reino Unido advirtió que los casos de Covid-19 pueden volver a los niveles de marzo: “Estamos en un punto de inflexión”

Jonathan Van-Tam adelantó que el país se enfrenta a un aumento exponencial de muertes si no se toman precauciones para contener el avance de virus. “Aún se puede evitar que la historia se repita”, dijo. Boris Johnson anunciará nuevas restricciones mañana
Jonathan Van-Tam adelantó que el país se enfrenta a un aumento exponencial de muertes si no se toman precauciones para contener el avance de virus. “Aún se puede evitar que la historia se repita”, dijo. Boris Johnson anunciará nuevas restricciones mañana

El epidemiólogo del Gobierno de Reino Unido advirtió que los casos de Covid-19 pueden volver a los niveles de marzo: “Estamos en un punto de inflexión”

El epidemiólogo del Gobierno de Reino Unido advirtió que los casos de Covid-19 pueden volver a los niveles de marzo: “Estamos en un punto de inflexión”

Jonathan Van-Tam adelantó que el país se enfrenta a un aumento exponencial de muertes si no se toman precauciones para contener el avance de virus. “Aún se puede evitar que la historia se repita”, dijo. Boris Johnson anunciará nuevas restricciones mañana
Jonathan Van-Tam adelantó que el país se enfrenta a un aumento exponencial de muertes si no se toman precauciones para contener el avance de virus. “Aún se puede evitar que la historia se repita”, dijo. Boris Johnson anunciará nuevas restricciones mañana

“Lo adoro con todo mi corazón”: Esmeralda Pimentel comentó su relación con Mauricio Ochmann

“Lo adoro con todo mi corazón”: Esmeralda Pimentel comentó su relación con Mauricio Ochmann

La actriz se dijo afortunada de haber compartido escena con Ochmann en la película "Ahí te encargo"
La actriz se dijo afortunada de haber compartido escena con Ochmann en la película "Ahí te encargo"

“Lo adoro con todo mi corazón”: Esmeralda Pimentel comentó su relación con Mauricio Ochmann

“Lo adoro con todo mi corazón”: Esmeralda Pimentel comentó su relación con Mauricio Ochmann

La actriz se dijo afortunada de haber compartido escena con Ochmann en la película "Ahí te encargo"
La actriz se dijo afortunada de haber compartido escena con Ochmann en la película "Ahí te encargo"

Los errores históricos de la humanidad cuando tuvo que afrontar tiempos de pandemia

Los errores históricos de la humanidad cuando tuvo que afrontar tiempos de pandemia

Las pandemias nos han perseguido desde que existimos. ¿Qué tanto aprendimos de cómo las manejamos en su momento?
Las pandemias nos han perseguido desde que existimos. ¿Qué tanto aprendimos de cómo las manejamos en su momento?

Los errores históricos de la humanidad cuando tuvo que afrontar tiempos de pandemia

Los errores históricos de la humanidad cuando tuvo que afrontar tiempos de pandemia

Las pandemias nos han perseguido desde que existimos. ¿Qué tanto aprendimos de cómo las manejamos en su momento?
Las pandemias nos han perseguido desde que existimos. ¿Qué tanto aprendimos de cómo las manejamos en su momento?

Mapa del coronavirus en México 11 de octubre: Jalisco ya es el tercer estado con más casos activos y CDMX sigue como foco rojo

Mapa del coronavirus en México 11 de octubre: Jalisco ya es el tercer estado con más casos activos y CDMX sigue como foco rojo

En las últimas 24 horas se registraron 4,577 nuevos contagios y 136 nuevas defunciones por coronavirus en México
En las últimas 24 horas se registraron 4,577 nuevos contagios y 136 nuevas defunciones por coronavirus en México

Mapa del coronavirus en México 11 de octubre: Jalisco ya es el tercer estado con más casos activos y CDMX sigue como foco rojo

Mapa del coronavirus en México 11 de octubre: Jalisco ya es el tercer estado con más casos activos y CDMX sigue como foco rojo

En las últimas 24 horas se registraron 4,577 nuevos contagios y 136 nuevas defunciones por coronavirus en México
En las últimas 24 horas se registraron 4,577 nuevos contagios y 136 nuevas defunciones por coronavirus en México

Cinco destinos fascinantes y económicos para acampar cerca de Bogotá

Cinco destinos fascinantes y económicos para acampar cerca de Bogotá

Aquí, una lista de entornos naturales cerca de la capital que puede visitar durante un fin de semana acompañado del equipo de camping.
Aquí, una lista de entornos naturales cerca de la capital que puede visitar durante un fin de semana acompañado del equipo de camping.

Cinco destinos fascinantes y económicos para acampar cerca de Bogotá

Cinco destinos fascinantes y económicos para acampar cerca de Bogotá

Aquí, una lista de entornos naturales cerca de la capital que puede visitar durante un fin de semana acompañado del equipo de camping.
Aquí, una lista de entornos naturales cerca de la capital que puede visitar durante un fin de semana acompañado del equipo de camping.

Christian Nodal con “pestañas postizas”: el divertido momento que mostró su mamá

Christian Nodal con “pestañas postizas”: el divertido momento que mostró su mamá

El joven cantante apareció en la cuenta de Instagram de Cristy Nodal
El joven cantante apareció en la cuenta de Instagram de Cristy Nodal

Christian Nodal con “pestañas postizas”: el divertido momento que mostró su mamá

Christian Nodal con “pestañas postizas”: el divertido momento que mostró su mamá

El joven cantante apareció en la cuenta de Instagram de Cristy Nodal
El joven cantante apareció en la cuenta de Instagram de Cristy Nodal

Los Ángeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat, capítulo 6: LeBron James intentará alcanzar el título ante un Jimmy Butler que buscar hacer historia

Los Ángeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat, capítulo 6: LeBron James intentará alcanzar el título ante un Jimmy Butler que buscar hacer historia

La franquicia del “King James” está 3-2 arriba, pero viene de desperdiciar la gran chance de alcanzar el anillo en el último enfrentamiento
La franquicia del “King James” está 3-2 arriba, pero viene de desperdiciar la gran chance de alcanzar el anillo en el último enfrentamiento

Los Ángeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat, capítulo 6: LeBron James intentará alcanzar el título ante un Jimmy Butler que buscar hacer historia

Los Ángeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat, capítulo 6: LeBron James intentará alcanzar el título ante un Jimmy Butler que buscar hacer historia

La franquicia del “King James” está 3-2 arriba, pero viene de desperdiciar la gran chance de alcanzar el anillo en el último enfrentamiento
La franquicia del “King James” está 3-2 arriba, pero viene de desperdiciar la gran chance de alcanzar el anillo en el último enfrentamiento

El postulador de Carlo Acutis, el adolescente que predijo su muerte en un video y fue beatificado por el Papa Francisco, reveló detalles desconocidos de su vida

El postulador de Carlo Acutis, el adolescente que predijo su muerte en un video y fue beatificado por el Papa Francisco, reveló detalles desconocidos de su vida

Nicola Gori -quien presentó la causa de beatificación del joven de 15 años que falleció en 2006 en Italia- participó de la ceremonia religiosa en Asís y dialogó en exclusiva con Infobae. “Ayudaba en secreto”, contó. La historia del primer “influencer de Dios”
Nicola Gori -quien presentó la causa de beatificación del joven de 15 años que falleció en 2006 en Italia- participó de la ceremonia religiosa en Asís y dialogó en exclusiva con Infobae. “Ayudaba en secreto”, contó. La historia del primer “influencer de Dios”

El postulador de Carlo Acutis, el adolescente que predijo su muerte en un video y fue beatificado por el Papa Francisco, reveló detalles desconocidos de su vida

El postulador de Carlo Acutis, el adolescente que predijo su muerte en un video y fue beatificado por el Papa Francisco, reveló detalles desconocidos de su vida

Nicola Gori -quien presentó la causa de beatificación del joven de 15 años que falleció en 2006 en Italia- participó de la ceremonia religiosa en Asís y dialogó en exclusiva con Infobae. “Ayudaba en secreto”, contó. La historia del primer “influencer de Dios”
Nicola Gori -quien presentó la causa de beatificación del joven de 15 años que falleció en 2006 en Italia- participó de la ceremonia religiosa en Asís y dialogó en exclusiva con Infobae. “Ayudaba en secreto”, contó. La historia del primer “influencer de Dios”
MAS NOTICIAS