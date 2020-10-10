ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/PENCE

Pence holds campaign rally at The Villages in Florida

Start: 10 Oct 2020 19:30 GMT

End: 10 Oct 2020 20:30 GMT

THE VILLAGES, FLORIDA, USA - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence holds a campaign rally at the retirement community of The Villages in Florida.

SCHEDULE:

1930GMT - start of campaign event

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com