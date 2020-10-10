Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/PENCE

Por REUTERSOCT 10
10 de Octubre de 2020

Pence holds campaign rally at The Villages in Florida

Start: 10 Oct 2020 19:30 GMT

End: 10 Oct 2020 20:30 GMT

THE VILLAGES, FLORIDA, USA - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence holds a campaign rally at the retirement community of The Villages in Florida.

SCHEDULE:

1930GMT - start of campaign event

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Gobierno le entregó a la JEP una lista de 406 menores reclutados por las Farc

Gobierno le entregó a la JEP una lista de 406 menores reclutados por las Farc

La información se conoció durante un debate de control político en la Comisión de Derechos Humanos de la Cámara de Representantes, donde el tema fue el reclutamiento de menores.
La información se conoció durante un debate de control político en la Comisión de Derechos Humanos de la Cámara de Representantes, donde el tema fue el reclutamiento de menores.

“Se negó a reconocer mi victoria”: Porfirio Muñoz Ledo reventó contra Lorenzo Córdova por empate del INE en encuesta de Morena

“Se negó a reconocer mi victoria”: Porfirio Muñoz Ledo reventó contra Lorenzo Córdova por empate del INE en encuesta de Morena

El diputado también pidió al consejero presidente del organismo electoral que rectifique la determinación o renuncie
El diputado también pidió al consejero presidente del organismo electoral que rectifique la determinación o renuncie

Luis Videgaray aseguró que no ha huido a Israel ni tampoco dejó su trabajo en el MIT

Luis Videgaray aseguró que no ha huido a Israel ni tampoco dejó su trabajo en el MIT

A través de su columna, el periodista Salvador García Soto, aseveró que el que fuera cercano a Enrique Peña Nieto, se refugiaba en aquel país ante una eventual orden de aprehensión por parte de la FGR
A través de su columna, el periodista Salvador García Soto, aseveró que el que fuera cercano a Enrique Peña Nieto, se refugiaba en aquel país ante una eventual orden de aprehensión por parte de la FGR

La decisión de LeBron James en los últimos segundos que pudo darle el título a los Lakers y desató el debate en la NBA

La decisión de LeBron James en los últimos segundos que pudo darle el título a los Lakers y desató el debate en la NBA

La última chance que tuvo Los Angeles ante Miami estuvo en las manos de Danny Green, que falló un tiro claro desde la línea de tres. “Confié en él y no funcionó”, dijo James tras el duelo
La última chance que tuvo Los Angeles ante Miami estuvo en las manos de Danny Green, que falló un tiro claro desde la línea de tres. “Confié en él y no funcionó”, dijo James tras el duelo

La ex estrella del Arsenal que arruinó su carrera por el vicio del juego: “Perdí más de USD 500.000 en el casino en 90 minutos”

La ex estrella del Arsenal que arruinó su carrera por el vicio del juego: “Perdí más de USD 500.000 en el casino en 90 minutos”

El jugador danés hizo un repaso de su trayectoria deportiva y lamentó sus actitudes del pasado. “Quisiera retroceder en el tiempo y golpear con un martillo a ese joven”, confesó
El jugador danés hizo un repaso de su trayectoria deportiva y lamentó sus actitudes del pasado. “Quisiera retroceder en el tiempo y golpear con un martillo a ese joven”, confesó

La pandemia ganó: Cine Colombia anuncia el cierre de la sala más moderna de Latinoamérica

La pandemia ganó: Cine Colombia anuncia el cierre de la sala más moderna de Latinoamérica

La pandemia y la falta de acuerdo con el arrendatario del espacio llevaron a tomar la decisión.
La pandemia y la falta de acuerdo con el arrendatario del espacio llevaron a tomar la decisión.

¿Planes de celular, definitivamente sin IVA? Así avanza en el Congreso el proyecto de ley

¿Planes de celular, definitivamente sin IVA? Así avanza en el Congreso el proyecto de ley

La iniciativa busca cerrar la brecha digital entre las personas que no tienen la facilidad de adquirir un plan móvil.
La iniciativa busca cerrar la brecha digital entre las personas que no tienen la facilidad de adquirir un plan móvil.

Destaparon red de trata infantil en Chihuahua, los drogaban y extorsionaban para reclutar más víctimas

Destaparon red de trata infantil en Chihuahua, los drogaban y extorsionaban para reclutar más víctimas

Jaime Avelino “N” alias Hugo Martínez creó el Club del Pollo donde organizaba encuentros de niños con pederastas, fotografíaba y explotaba a los menores desde 2014
Jaime Avelino “N” alias Hugo Martínez creó el Club del Pollo donde organizaba encuentros de niños con pederastas, fotografíaba y explotaba a los menores desde 2014

“No tiene posibilidades”: la frase del entrenador de Djokovic que calentó el clima en la previa de la final de Roland Garros contra Nadal

“No tiene posibilidades”: la frase del entrenador de Djokovic que calentó el clima en la previa de la final de Roland Garros contra Nadal

Mañanas desde las 10 el serbio y el español definirán el Grand Slam parisino. Ivanisevic, parte del staff de Nole, lanzó una declaración que hizo ruido
Mañanas desde las 10 el serbio y el español definirán el Grand Slam parisino. Ivanisevic, parte del staff de Nole, lanzó una declaración que hizo ruido

Brasil superó los 150.000 muertos por coronavirus

Brasil superó los 150.000 muertos por coronavirus

Mientras tanto, los contagios confirmados después de siete meses ascendieron a 5.073.483. Aunque la pandemia entró en una meseta, los expertos advierten que aún no fue superada
Mientras tanto, los contagios confirmados después de siete meses ascendieron a 5.073.483. Aunque la pandemia entró en una meseta, los expertos advierten que aún no fue superada

El hermano de Valentino Rossi sufrió un duro accidente a bordo de su moto a máxima velocidad y terminó en el hospital

El hermano de Valentino Rossi sufrió un duro accidente a bordo de su moto a máxima velocidad y terminó en el hospital

Luca Marini, que compite en la categoría Moto 2, fue el protagonista de unas de las acciones más peligrosas de la jornada en Francia
Luca Marini, que compite en la categoría Moto 2, fue el protagonista de unas de las acciones más peligrosas de la jornada en Francia

Donald Trump encabeza su primer evento en la Casa Blanca tras contraer el Covid-19: “Me siento genial”

Donald Trump encabeza su primer evento en la Casa Blanca tras contraer el Covid-19: “Me siento genial”

Desde el balcón presidencial, el mandatario volvió a participar de la campaña
Desde el balcón presidencial, el mandatario volvió a participar de la campaña

