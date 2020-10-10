ADVISORY --TAPE PLAYBACK-- USA-ELECTION/BIDEN DEPARTUR

Biden departs Delaware to campaign in Pennsylvania
Start: 10 Oct 2020 18:38 GMT
End: 10 Oct 2020 18:40 GMT
NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, USA - Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden departs his home state of Delaware to campaign in Pennsylvania.
