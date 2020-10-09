El dolor de una familia mexicana: su hija trans murió en Nueva York por covid-19

SHOTLIST NEW YORK, STATE OF NEW YORK, UNITED STATES SHOOTING DATE UNKNOWN SOURCE: HANDOUT RESTRICTIONS: NO RESALE IMAGES (00:19) 1. Mid shot Yimel Alvarado performing at a club in New York 2. Mid shot Yimel Alvarado imitating Mexican signer Paquita la del Barrio at a club in New York MEXICO CITY, MEXICO AUGUST 5, 2020 SOURCE: HANDOUT RESTRICTIONS: NO RESALE IMAGES (00:14) 3. Mid shot Concepcion Alvarado receives her daughter's ashes at Mexico's International Airport TLAPA DE COMONFORT, MEXICO SEPTEMBER 22, 2020 SOURCE: AFPTV IMAGES (00:05) 4. Wide shot Concecpion Alvarado, mother of Yimel Alvarado, in her house TLAPA DE COMONFORT, MEXICO SEPTEMBER 21, 2020 SOURCE: AFPTV IMAGES (00:05) 5. Close-up image of Yimel Alvarado on a homemade altar TLAPA DE COMONFORT, MEXICO SEPTEMBER 22, 2020 SOURCE: AFPTV IMAGES (00:05) 6. Mid shot Concepcion Alvarado, mother of Yimel Alvarado, in her house TLAPA DE COMONFORT, MEXICO SEPTEMBER 21, 2020 SOURCE: AFPTV IMAGES (00:05) 7. Mid shot image of Yimel Alvarado on a homemade altar TLAPA DE COMONFORT, MEXICO SEPTEMBER 22, 2020 SOURCE: AFPTV IMAGES (00:05) 8. Close-up Concepcion Alvarado, mother of Yimel Alvarado, in her house TLAPA DE COMONFORT, MEXICO SEPTEMBER 21, 2020 SOURCE: AFPTV IMAGES (00:05) 9. Tilt down image of Yimel Alvarado on a homemade altar TLAPA DE COMONFORT, MEXICO SEPTEMBER 22, 2020 SOURCE: AFPTV 10. SOUNDBITE 1 - Concepcion Alvarado, Yimel Alvarado's mother (female, 61 years old, Spanish, 14 sec): "His (referring to her daughter Yimel Alvarado, ed) dad never loved him, that's why he left, his father told him he was a fagot and that he was useless, and once he tried to kill him with a gun, he pulled the trigger, but it didn't go off." "Como su papá nunca lo quiso por eso él se fue, que era un maricón, que no servía para nada, y una vez, me lo quiso matar con la pistola, y le jaló el gatillo y no tronó." IMAGES (00:28) 11. Mid shot Concepcion Alvarado lights a candle 12. Close-up Concepcion Alvarado praying and crying in front of the altar 13. Mid shot Concepcion Alvarado praying in front of the altar 14. Wide shot Concepcion Alvarado praying in front of the altar TLAPA DE COMONFORT, MEXICO SEPTEMBER 21, 2020 SOURCE: AFPTV IMAGES (00:43) 15. Mid shot Yimel Alvarado's sisters, Araceli and Ariadna, trying on dresses their sister wore in New York 16. Wide shot Yimel Alvarado's sisters, Araceli and Ariadna, looking at dresses their sister wore in New York 17. Mid shot Concepcion Alvarado sitting next to Yimel's suitcase, filled with her dresses 18. Mid shot Yimel's suitcase, filled with her dresses 19. Wide shot Yimel Alvarado's family trying on dresses she wore in New York 20. Mid shot Yimel Alvarado's family trying on dresses she wore in New York 21. Close-up Yimel Alvarado's family trying on dresses she wore in New York TLAPA DE COMONFORT, MEXICO SEPTEMBER 22, 2020 SOURCE: AFPTV 22. SOUNDBITE 2 - Ariadna Aldama, Yimel Alvarado's sister (female, Spanish, 15 sec): "That's why he decided to leave and go to the United States; he was always rejected by both his father and by society. " "Por eso él decidió irse a Estados Unidos, mas que nada por la cuestion de siempre ser rechazado, tanto como por su mismo padre como por la sociedad. " TLAPA DE COMONFORT, MEXICO SEPTEMBER 21, 2020 SOURCE: AFPTV IMAGES (00:05) 23. Mid shot LGTB flag placed in homemade altar dedicated to Yimel TLAPA DE COMONFORT, MEXICO SEPTEMBER 22, 2020 SOURCE: AFPTV IMAGES (00:30) 24. Wide shot Yimel Alvarado's mother, Concepcion Alvarado, and daughters Araceli and Ariadna get together to look at family photos 25. Aerial shot Ariadna (left) and Araceli looking at family photos 26. Close-up Yimel Alvarado's mother, Concepcion Alvarado, looks through family photos 27. Mid shot Ariadna (left), Araceli (centre) and Concepción (right) looking at family photos 28. Mid shot Yimel Alvarado's mother, Concepcion Alvarado, looking at photos 29. SOUNDBITE 3 - Concepcion Alvarado, Yimel Alvarado's mother (female, 61 years old, Spanish, 22 sec): "As a mother, I want him to hug me, I want him to say, +mum, I am here with you.+ I have buried him, but as a mum, I had six children, and now one is missing, and he was special." "Yo quiero como mamá, que me venga a abrazar, que me diga mami, ya estoy aquí contigo, ya ahorita ya lo enterré, pero yo como madre, pues tenía yo a 6 hijos, y ahorita me falta uno, y él pues era especial, por eso. " IMAGES (00:05) 30. Close-up Yimel Alvarado's mother, Concepcion Alvarado, handles a photo TLAPA DE COMONFORT, MEXICO SEPTEMBER 22, 2020 SOURCE: HANDOUT RESTRICTIONS: NO RESALE IMAGES (00:15) 31. Photo Yimel Alvarado before her gender change, on the left 32. Photo Yimel Alvarado in her room in New York 33. Photo Yimel Alvarado TLAPA DE COMONFORT, MEXICO SEPTEMBER 22, 2020 SOURCE: AFPTV IMAGES (00:49) 34. Mid shot Yimel Alvarado's passports, before and after her gender change 35. Mid shot Yimel Alvarado's passport, before her gender change 36. Mid shot Yimel Alvarado's passport 37. Aerial shot city of Tlapa 38. Aerial shot Tlapa cemetery, where Yimel Alvarado's ashes were placed 39. Aerial shot Concepcion Alvarado and daughters Araceli and Ariadna walking towards the cemetery entrance 40. Mid shot cross with the name of Armando Aldama Alvarado 41. Aerial shot women in front of Yimel's grave site 42. SOUNDBITE 4 - Concepcion Alvarado, Yimel Alvarado's mother (female, 61 years old, Spanish, 12 sec): "During those 18 years that he was away, I couldn't hug him, and I want, with all my soul, for him to hug me, even though he is dead." "Esos 18 años que el se fue yo ya no lo pude abrazar, y yo quiero con el alma que él me abraze, aunque sea que ya esté muerto." IMAGES (00:22) 43. Close-up Concepcion Alvarado tidies grave 44. Mid shot Concepcion Alvarado looks at ashes while crying 45. Mid shot box containing Yimel Alvarado's ashes 46. Aerial shot cemetery where ashes of Yimel Alvarado are kept