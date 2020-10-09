ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/BIDEN

Biden makes a campaign stop in Las Vegas

Start: 09 Oct 2020 18:14 GMT

End: 09 Oct 2020 19:30 GMT

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden makes a campaign stop in Las Vegas.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com