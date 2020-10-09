ADVISORY USA-CONGRESS/PELOSI

Pelosi, Raskin discuss 25th Amendment legislation

Start: 09 Oct 2020 14:19 GMT

End: 09 Oct 2020 15:15 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Jamie Raskin hold a newser to discuss the 25th Amendment and legislation that would create the Commission on Presidential Capacity to Discharge the Powers and Duties of Office Act.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UNRESTRICTED POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com