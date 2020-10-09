Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY SPAIN-POLITICS/CATALONIA-PROTESTS

Por REUTERSOCT 09
8 de Octubre de 2020

Catalan separatists protest against King's visit to Barcelona

Start: 09 Oct 2020 08:00 GMT

End: 09 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

BARCELONA - Catalan separatists protest against Spain's King Felipe and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visit to Barcelona to attend an economic conference.

SCHEDULE:

0800GMT - Protest begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

La verdadera historia tras la reaparición de la Virgen de la Anunciación en un charco de Nuevo León

La verdadera historia tras la reaparición de la Virgen de la Anunciación en un charco de Nuevo León

Su rostro apareció en un estacionamiento de la presidencia municipal, donde se han congregado decenas de creyentes y curiosos para establecer un altar
Su rostro apareció en un estacionamiento de la presidencia municipal, donde se han congregado decenas de creyentes y curiosos para establecer un altar

La verdadera historia tras la reaparición de la Virgen de la Anunciación en un charco de Nuevo León

La verdadera historia tras la reaparición de la Virgen de la Anunciación en un charco de Nuevo León

Su rostro apareció en un estacionamiento de la presidencia municipal, donde se han congregado decenas de creyentes y curiosos para establecer un altar
Su rostro apareció en un estacionamiento de la presidencia municipal, donde se han congregado decenas de creyentes y curiosos para establecer un altar

Dos hijas, opulencia y un turbio pasado: la supuesta historia de Sara Salazar, viuda de José José, que la vincularía con Pablo Escobar

Dos hijas, opulencia y un turbio pasado: la supuesta historia de Sara Salazar, viuda de José José, que la vincularía con Pablo Escobar

José Joel confirmó que su familia sabía del opulento pasado que tuvo la esposa del intérprete mexicano
José Joel confirmó que su familia sabía del opulento pasado que tuvo la esposa del intérprete mexicano

Dos hijas, opulencia y un turbio pasado: la supuesta historia de Sara Salazar, viuda de José José, que la vincularía con Pablo Escobar

Dos hijas, opulencia y un turbio pasado: la supuesta historia de Sara Salazar, viuda de José José, que la vincularía con Pablo Escobar

José Joel confirmó que su familia sabía del opulento pasado que tuvo la esposa del intérprete mexicano
José Joel confirmó que su familia sabía del opulento pasado que tuvo la esposa del intérprete mexicano

¡Vive el teatro! Iberescena acoge propuestas en artes escénicas

¡Vive el teatro! Iberescena acoge propuestas en artes escénicas

En coordinación con Mincultura, recibe proyectos hasta el 15 de octubre de 2020.
En coordinación con Mincultura, recibe proyectos hasta el 15 de octubre de 2020.

¡Vive el teatro! Iberescena acoge propuestas en artes escénicas

¡Vive el teatro! Iberescena acoge propuestas en artes escénicas

En coordinación con Mincultura, recibe proyectos hasta el 15 de octubre de 2020.
En coordinación con Mincultura, recibe proyectos hasta el 15 de octubre de 2020.

Ex candidato de Morena apareció descuartizado en carretera de Guanajuato

Ex candidato de Morena apareció descuartizado en carretera de Guanajuato

Estos asesinatos se suman a los 103 que han sido registrados en la primera semana de octubre, según datos oficiales IMÁGENES SENSIBLES
Estos asesinatos se suman a los 103 que han sido registrados en la primera semana de octubre, según datos oficiales IMÁGENES SENSIBLES

Ex candidato de Morena apareció descuartizado en carretera de Guanajuato

Ex candidato de Morena apareció descuartizado en carretera de Guanajuato

Estos asesinatos se suman a los 103 que han sido registrados en la primera semana de octubre, según datos oficiales IMÁGENES SENSIBLES
Estos asesinatos se suman a los 103 que han sido registrados en la primera semana de octubre, según datos oficiales IMÁGENES SENSIBLES

Bolsonaro dijo que Argentina “tiene lo que se merece” tras el apoyo de Alberto Fernández a legalizar el aborto

Bolsonaro dijo que Argentina “tiene lo que se merece” tras el apoyo de Alberto Fernández a legalizar el aborto

Los desencuentros entre ambos gobiernos vienen desde que Fernández, cuando era candidato a la Presidencia, apoyase públicamente la liberación del expresidente de Brasil Lula de Silva
Los desencuentros entre ambos gobiernos vienen desde que Fernández, cuando era candidato a la Presidencia, apoyase públicamente la liberación del expresidente de Brasil Lula de Silva

Bolsonaro dijo que Argentina “tiene lo que se merece” tras el apoyo de Alberto Fernández a legalizar el aborto

Bolsonaro dijo que Argentina “tiene lo que se merece” tras el apoyo de Alberto Fernández a legalizar el aborto

Los desencuentros entre ambos gobiernos vienen desde que Fernández, cuando era candidato a la Presidencia, apoyase públicamente la liberación del expresidente de Brasil Lula de Silva
Los desencuentros entre ambos gobiernos vienen desde que Fernández, cuando era candidato a la Presidencia, apoyase públicamente la liberación del expresidente de Brasil Lula de Silva

Francia Márquez: pensar la resistencia

Francia Márquez: pensar la resistencia

La activista política, investigadora y única mujer candidata presidencial para 2022, hizo presencia en La fiesta del libro de Medellín.
La activista política, investigadora y única mujer candidata presidencial para 2022, hizo presencia en La fiesta del libro de Medellín.

Francia Márquez: pensar la resistencia

Francia Márquez: pensar la resistencia

La activista política, investigadora y única mujer candidata presidencial para 2022, hizo presencia en La fiesta del libro de Medellín.
La activista política, investigadora y única mujer candidata presidencial para 2022, hizo presencia en La fiesta del libro de Medellín.

“Mi hermano ama el guacamole”: la tierna carta de una niña que conmovió al embajador Landau

“Mi hermano ama el guacamole”: la tierna carta de una niña que conmovió al embajador Landau

Con ayuda de su mamá, Olivia se dirigió al funcionario estadounidense para expresar su interés en la gastronomía, cultura e idioma de México
Con ayuda de su mamá, Olivia se dirigió al funcionario estadounidense para expresar su interés en la gastronomía, cultura e idioma de México

“Mi hermano ama el guacamole”: la tierna carta de una niña que conmovió al embajador Landau

“Mi hermano ama el guacamole”: la tierna carta de una niña que conmovió al embajador Landau

Con ayuda de su mamá, Olivia se dirigió al funcionario estadounidense para expresar su interés en la gastronomía, cultura e idioma de México
Con ayuda de su mamá, Olivia se dirigió al funcionario estadounidense para expresar su interés en la gastronomía, cultura e idioma de México

Competía con un seudónimo para evitar prejuicios, adoptó el estilo de su padre y hoy debutará en la F1: la vida de Mick Schumacher

Competía con un seudónimo para evitar prejuicios, adoptó el estilo de su padre y hoy debutará en la F1: la vida de Mick Schumacher

El hijo del múltiple debutará en un fin de semana de la Fórmula 1. Será con Alfa Romeo, que lo tendría como titular en 2021. Un déjà vu y una increíble coincidencia con su papá. Los prejuicios y las comparaciones. Cómo sobrevive a las presiones. Porqué mereció esta chance más allá de portar el apellido más glorioso.
El hijo del múltiple debutará en un fin de semana de la Fórmula 1. Será con Alfa Romeo, que lo tendría como titular en 2021. Un déjà vu y una increíble coincidencia con su papá. Los prejuicios y las comparaciones. Cómo sobrevive a las presiones. Porqué mereció esta chance más allá de portar el apellido más glorioso.

Competía con un seudónimo para evitar prejuicios, adoptó el estilo de su padre y hoy debutará en la F1: la vida de Mick Schumacher

Competía con un seudónimo para evitar prejuicios, adoptó el estilo de su padre y hoy debutará en la F1: la vida de Mick Schumacher

El hijo del múltiple debutará en un fin de semana de la Fórmula 1. Será con Alfa Romeo, que lo tendría como titular en 2021. Un déjà vu y una increíble coincidencia con su papá. Los prejuicios y las comparaciones. Cómo sobrevive a las presiones. Porqué mereció esta chance más allá de portar el apellido más glorioso.
El hijo del múltiple debutará en un fin de semana de la Fórmula 1. Será con Alfa Romeo, que lo tendría como titular en 2021. Un déjà vu y una increíble coincidencia con su papá. Los prejuicios y las comparaciones. Cómo sobrevive a las presiones. Porqué mereció esta chance más allá de portar el apellido más glorioso.

Tory Lanez fue acusado en relación con el tiroteo que involucró a Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez fue acusado en relación con el tiroteo que involucró a Megan Thee Stallion

La intérprete de "Savage" reveló en julio que le habían disparado en el pie
La intérprete de "Savage" reveló en julio que le habían disparado en el pie

Tory Lanez fue acusado en relación con el tiroteo que involucró a Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez fue acusado en relación con el tiroteo que involucró a Megan Thee Stallion

La intérprete de "Savage" reveló en julio que le habían disparado en el pie
La intérprete de "Savage" reveló en julio que le habían disparado en el pie

La Constituyente chavista le dio a Maduro poderes especiales para evitar las sanciones de EEUU

La Constituyente chavista le dio a Maduro poderes especiales para evitar las sanciones de EEUU

La “Ley Antibloqueo”, dicta, entre otras cosas, que activos expropiados por el régimen socialista “podrán ser objeto de alianzas” con privados
La “Ley Antibloqueo”, dicta, entre otras cosas, que activos expropiados por el régimen socialista “podrán ser objeto de alianzas” con privados

La Constituyente chavista le dio a Maduro poderes especiales para evitar las sanciones de EEUU

La Constituyente chavista le dio a Maduro poderes especiales para evitar las sanciones de EEUU

La “Ley Antibloqueo”, dicta, entre otras cosas, que activos expropiados por el régimen socialista “podrán ser objeto de alianzas” con privados
La “Ley Antibloqueo”, dicta, entre otras cosas, que activos expropiados por el régimen socialista “podrán ser objeto de alianzas” con privados

Lo que se sabe de las terapias de anticuerpos para COVID-19 que son promocionadas por Donald Trump

Lo que se sabe de las terapias de anticuerpos para COVID-19 que son promocionadas por Donald Trump

Por qué la confianza del público puede haberse erosionado por la percepción de interferencia política en la Administración de Medicamentos y Alimentos
Por qué la confianza del público puede haberse erosionado por la percepción de interferencia política en la Administración de Medicamentos y Alimentos

Lo que se sabe de las terapias de anticuerpos para COVID-19 que son promocionadas por Donald Trump

Lo que se sabe de las terapias de anticuerpos para COVID-19 que son promocionadas por Donald Trump

Por qué la confianza del público puede haberse erosionado por la percepción de interferencia política en la Administración de Medicamentos y Alimentos
Por qué la confianza del público puede haberse erosionado por la percepción de interferencia política en la Administración de Medicamentos y Alimentos

Ambulancia que chocó en Eje Central contra automóvil, destrozó poste y dejó cuatro heridos

Ambulancia que chocó en Eje Central contra automóvil, destrozó poste y dejó cuatro heridos

Dos de los involucrados fueron llevados a un hospital con diagnóstico de traumatismo craneoencefálico moderado y politraumatismo
Dos de los involucrados fueron llevados a un hospital con diagnóstico de traumatismo craneoencefálico moderado y politraumatismo

Ambulancia que chocó en Eje Central contra automóvil, destrozó poste y dejó cuatro heridos

Ambulancia que chocó en Eje Central contra automóvil, destrozó poste y dejó cuatro heridos

Dos de los involucrados fueron llevados a un hospital con diagnóstico de traumatismo craneoencefálico moderado y politraumatismo
Dos de los involucrados fueron llevados a un hospital con diagnóstico de traumatismo craneoencefálico moderado y politraumatismo
MAS NOTICIAS