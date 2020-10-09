ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-VACCINES -- POSSIBLE ONLY

WHO committee on immunisation holds newser after meeting

Start: 09 Oct 2020 10:15 GMT

End: 09 Oct 2020 11:30 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED AS PRE-EMPTIBLE. PLEASE MONITOR FOR AN EDIT.

EDITORS NOTE: THIS IS A POSSIBLE ONLY ON RLS AS WILL BE LOOKING FOR REACTIONS TO THE PEACE PRIZE ANNOUNCEMENT

==

GENEVA - A virtual news conference on the outcome of the SAGE (Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization) meeting on their recommendations on priority vaccination against COVID-19 as well as on immunisations against polio, influenza etc. Speakers are SAGE chair, Alejandro Craviato of Mexico, and Kate O'Brien, director of WHO immunisation and vaccines dept.

SCHEDULE:

1030GMT - News conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com