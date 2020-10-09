Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING

Por REUTERSOCT 09
8 de Octubre de 2020

WHO update on latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic

Start: 09 Oct 2020 15:15 GMT

End: 09 Oct 2020 16:15 GMT

GENEVA - Top officials from the World Health Organization (WHO), including director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, give a press conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

SCHEDULE:

1500GMT News briefing starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

MAS NOTICIAS