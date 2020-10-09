Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY GERMANY-SHOOTING/HALLE

Por REUTERSOCT 09
9 de Octubre de 2020

German President commemorates synagogue shooting in Halle

Start: 09 Oct 2020 13:17 GMT

End: 09 Oct 2020 14:19 GMT

HALLE - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Family Minister Franziska Giffey attend a commemoration event for victims of the Halle synagogue shooting.

SCHEDULE:

1330GMT - Unveiling of the memorial and wreath laying at the synagogue.

1415GMT - Unveiling of the memorial and wreath laying at the döner restaurant

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: MDR POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Aprende en Casa II de la SEP: clases en internet del 9 de octubre para alumnos de primaria

Aprende en Casa II de la SEP: clases en internet del 9 de octubre para alumnos de primaria

Mapa del coronavirus en México 9 de octubre: Gto, Jalisco y Coahuila aumentan casos activos

Mapa del coronavirus en México 9 de octubre: Gto, Jalisco y Coahuila aumentan casos activos

Deuda externa de Colombia llega a máximos históricos: US$150.189 millones

Deuda externa de Colombia llega a máximos históricos: US$150.189 millones

Cuatro turistas antioqueños presuntos responsables del incendio en Playa Blanca

Cuatro turistas antioqueños presuntos responsables del incendio en Playa Blanca

La exótica forma de sacar de una de las finalistas de Roland Garros que se hizo viral: “Es diferente, pero tuve resultados”

La exótica forma de sacar de una de las finalistas de Roland Garros que se hizo viral: “Es diferente, pero tuve resultados”

Alemania registró la mayor cifra de contagios diaria desde abril y Angela Merkel dijo que este es el “momento decisivo” de la pandemia

Alemania registró la mayor cifra de contagios diaria desde abril y Angela Merkel dijo que este es el “momento decisivo” de la pandemia

El resurgimiento de Caro Quintero, el “Narco de Narcos”: Cártel de Caborca disputa Sonora a los “Chapitos”

El resurgimiento de Caro Quintero, el “Narco de Narcos”: Cártel de Caborca disputa Sonora a los “Chapitos”

Venezuela, que fue una potencia petrolera, llega al fin de una era

Venezuela, que fue una potencia petrolera, llega al fin de una era

Nueva encuesta en Bolivia: Carlos Mesa es favorito a ganar las elecciones en segunda vuelta contra el candidato de Evo Morales

Nueva encuesta en Bolivia: Carlos Mesa es favorito a ganar las elecciones en segunda vuelta contra el candidato de Evo Morales

Es sacerdote y se grabó realizando un trío sexual en el altar de su iglesia: el escándalo que sacude a Luisiana

Es sacerdote y se grabó realizando un trío sexual en el altar de su iglesia: el escándalo que sacude a Luisiana

“Solo con lo que se ha evaporado, ya hubiéramos pagado”: AMLO sobre la deuda de agua con EEUU

“Solo con lo que se ha evaporado, ya hubiéramos pagado”: AMLO sobre la deuda de agua con EEUU

Aumentó la tasa de suicidios en Japón y lo atribuyen al deterioro de la salud mental provocado por la pandemia de coronavirus

Aumentó la tasa de suicidios en Japón y lo atribuyen al deterioro de la salud mental provocado por la pandemia de coronavirus

