ADVISORY GERMANY-SHOOTING/HALLE

German President commemorates synagogue shooting in Halle
Start: 09 Oct 2020 13:17 GMT
End: 09 Oct 2020 14:19 GMT
HALLE - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Family Minister Franziska Giffey attend a commemoration event for victims of the Halle synagogue shooting.
SCHEDULE:
1330GMT - Unveiling of the memorial and wreath laying at the synagogue.
1415GMT - Unveiling of the memorial and wreath laying at the döner restaurant
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: MDR POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Germany
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
Tras el cierre de Madrid decretado por el gobierno de España y la tendencia a tomar medidas restrictivas en Europa, la canciller de Alemania advirtió que en las grandes ciudades será donde se libre la nueva batalla contra el coronavirus: “Se puede mantener bajo control o descarrilar”
Según el sondeo de Ipsos, el representante de Comunidad Ciudadana se alzaría con la victoria, con un 45 por ciento de los votos, frente al 40 por ciento que recabaría el postulante del MAS
MAS NOTICIAS