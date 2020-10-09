ADVISORY GERMANY-SHOOTING/HALLE

German President commemorates synagogue shooting in Halle

Start: 09 Oct 2020 13:17 GMT

End: 09 Oct 2020 14:19 GMT

HALLE - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Family Minister Franziska Giffey attend a commemoration event for victims of the Halle synagogue shooting.

SCHEDULE:

1330GMT - Unveiling of the memorial and wreath laying at the synagogue.

1415GMT - Unveiling of the memorial and wreath laying at the döner restaurant

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: MDR POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com