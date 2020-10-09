ADVISORY BRITAIN-USA/SECURITY

Islamic State militants arraigned in Virginia

Start: 09 Oct 2020 17:30 GMT

End: 09 Oct 2020 18:30 GMT

ALEXANDRIA, VA., UNITED STATES - Exterior bump shot outside the Federal Court House in Alexandria where two alleged Islamic State militants are scheduled to face detention hearing and arraignment on U.S. criminal charges for their alleged involvement in beheadings of American hostages in Syria. The suspected militants are not expected to attend in-person.

++SCHEDULE:

1800GMT - Arraignment begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com