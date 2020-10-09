ADVISORY BRITAIN-USA/SECURITY

Islamic State militants arraigned in Virginia
ALEXANDRIA, VA., UNITED STATES - Exterior bump shot outside the Federal Court House in Alexandria where two alleged Islamic State militants are scheduled to face detention hearing and arraignment on U.S. criminal charges for their alleged involvement in beheadings of American hostages in Syria. The suspected militants are not expected to attend in-person.
