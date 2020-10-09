Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY BRITAIN-USA/SECURITY

Por REUTERSOCT 09
9 de Octubre de 2020

Islamic State militants arraigned in Virginia

Start: 09 Oct 2020 17:30 GMT

End: 09 Oct 2020 18:30 GMT

ALEXANDRIA, VA., UNITED STATES - Exterior bump shot outside the Federal Court House in Alexandria where two alleged Islamic State militants are scheduled to face detention hearing and arraignment on U.S. criminal charges for their alleged involvement in beheadings of American hostages in Syria. The suspected militants are not expected to attend in-person.

++SCHEDULE:

1800GMT - Arraignment begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Donald Trump aprobó un nuevo paquete de ayuda contra el coronavirus y lo envió al Congreso

Así lo informó el asesor económico del gobierno, Larry Kudlow. La novedad sorprendió porque el líder republicano del Senado, Mitch McConnell, había descartado poco antes un pacto con los demócratas. Wall Street se acerca a completar su mejor semana en tres meses
ONU pide a México liberar a detenida del caso Wallace: López Obrador promete transparencia

El documento advierte sobre la detención preventiva en México: “es una violación importante y continua de los DDHH”
El doloroso saldo del huracán Delta en Yucatán: 300,000 afectados y 7,000 sin poder regresar a casa

Hay declaratoria de emergencia para 19 municipios afectados
Conservadores convocan un plantón frente a la sede del partido FARC este 15 de octubre

Lo anunció el congresista Juan Carlos Wills vía Twitter. La manifestación exige verdad en el caso de Álvaro Gómez Hurtado.
CDMX se mantendrá en semáforo naranja la próxima semana: aún no hay condiciones para el amarillo, explicó Sheinbaum

Advirtió que no se debe permitir un rebrote como sucedió hace unos días con España
Aunque está prófuga, Bertha Olga Gómez Fong, esposa de César Duarte, abrió dos empresas en Miami

Una de las compañías se encuentra ubicada en una de las zonas más exclusivas de esa ciudad
El Banco Mundial prevé una caída del 7,9 % de la economía de América Latina en 2020

La estimación se basa en el impacto de la pandemia del coronavirus, especialmente debido al descenso de la demanda externa y el colapso del turismo
Wall Street cotiza en alza y está cerca de completar su mejor semana en tres meses

Los avances en los tratamientos contra el COVID-19 y la expectativa por un posible acuerdo en Estados Unidos para un nuevo paquete de estímulo generan optimismo entre los inversores
Aficionados de León entraron de forma violenta al estadio Nou Camp para evitar el desalojo de su equipo

Aunque la toma del inmueble no se llevó a cabo, los seguidores del equipo denunciaron que el empresario Roberto Zermeño no estaba respetando un contrato de arrendamiento hasta 2022
México y Argentina firmaron acuerdo para crear la Agencia Espacial Latinoamericana y del Caribe

Marcelo Ebrard expresó su agradecimiento al gobierno de Alberto Fernández
El nuevo puesto en el ranking, el premio que se llevó y el gran objetivo por delante: el futuro de Schwartzman tras un Roland Garros histórico

El Peque será 8 del mundo por primera vez en su carrera a partir del próximo lunes. En un mes se jugará el Masters 1000 de París y también buscará clasificar al ATP Finals de fin de año
San Miguel de Allende: así es la joya colonial mexicana, nombrada la “Mejor Ciudad Pequeña del Mundo”

El lugar preferido de escritores como Jack Kerouac y Allen Ginsberg, representantes de la literatura Beat en Estados Unidos
