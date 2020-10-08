ADVISORY MICHIGAN-WHITMER/

FBI and Michigan officials announce major operation results
Start: 08 Oct 2020 17:00 GMT
End: 08 Oct 2020 18:00 GMT
LANSING, MICHIGAN, USA - The FBI and other law enforcement officials are expected to announce the results of a major operation in the state of Michigan. Speakers expected at news conference include: Andrew Birge, US Attorney for the Western District of Michigan; Matthew Schneider, US Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan; Josh Hauxhurst, FBI Assistant Special Agent-in-Charge; Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel; Michigan State Police Col. Joseph Gasper.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: UNRESTRICTED POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com