Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY MICHIGAN-WHITMER/

Por REUTERSOCT 08
8 de Octubre de 2020

FBI and Michigan officials announce major operation results

Start: 08 Oct 2020 17:00 GMT

End: 08 Oct 2020 18:00 GMT

LANSING, MICHIGAN, USA - The FBI and other law enforcement officials are expected to announce the results of a major operation in the state of Michigan. Speakers expected at news conference include: Andrew Birge, US Attorney for the Western District of Michigan; Matthew Schneider, US Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan; Josh Hauxhurst, FBI Assistant Special Agent-in-Charge; Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel; Michigan State Police Col. Joseph Gasper.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UNRESTRICTED POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

La reacción de Joe Biden tras la negativa de Donald Trump a participar del debate virtual: “Nunca se sabe qué va a salir de su boca”

La reacción de Joe Biden tras la negativa de Donald Trump a participar del debate virtual: “Nunca se sabe qué va a salir de su boca”

El candidato demócrata a la presidencia de los Estados Unidos indicó que seguirá las recomendaciones del Comité organizador, mientras que su rival deslizó que podría convocar a un mitin en lugar de ir a debatir
El candidato demócrata a la presidencia de los Estados Unidos indicó que seguirá las recomendaciones del Comité organizador, mientras que su rival deslizó que podría convocar a un mitin en lugar de ir a debatir

La reacción de Joe Biden tras la negativa de Donald Trump a participar del debate virtual: “Nunca se sabe qué va a salir de su boca”

La reacción de Joe Biden tras la negativa de Donald Trump a participar del debate virtual: “Nunca se sabe qué va a salir de su boca”

El candidato demócrata a la presidencia de los Estados Unidos indicó que seguirá las recomendaciones del Comité organizador, mientras que su rival deslizó que podría convocar a un mitin en lugar de ir a debatir
El candidato demócrata a la presidencia de los Estados Unidos indicó que seguirá las recomendaciones del Comité organizador, mientras que su rival deslizó que podría convocar a un mitin en lugar de ir a debatir

Una batalla territorial entre monos salvajes cerca del Taj Mahal dejó dos personas muertas en India

Una batalla territorial entre monos salvajes cerca del Taj Mahal dejó dos personas muertas en India

Más de 35 monos se abalanzaron sobre una pared en una antigua casa causando su colapso en la ciudad de Agra
Más de 35 monos se abalanzaron sobre una pared en una antigua casa causando su colapso en la ciudad de Agra

Una batalla territorial entre monos salvajes cerca del Taj Mahal dejó dos personas muertas en India

Una batalla territorial entre monos salvajes cerca del Taj Mahal dejó dos personas muertas en India

Más de 35 monos se abalanzaron sobre una pared en una antigua casa causando su colapso en la ciudad de Agra
Más de 35 monos se abalanzaron sobre una pared en una antigua casa causando su colapso en la ciudad de Agra

La geografía del terror: los cinco estados con el mayor número de fosas clandestinas

La geografía del terror: los cinco estados con el mayor número de fosas clandestinas

Los restos de casi 2,000 personas yacen sin identificar. Es la cicatriz más cruda del narco en México
Los restos de casi 2,000 personas yacen sin identificar. Es la cicatriz más cruda del narco en México

La geografía del terror: los cinco estados con el mayor número de fosas clandestinas

La geografía del terror: los cinco estados con el mayor número de fosas clandestinas

Los restos de casi 2,000 personas yacen sin identificar. Es la cicatriz más cruda del narco en México
Los restos de casi 2,000 personas yacen sin identificar. Es la cicatriz más cruda del narco en México

“Pensábamos que a estas alturas íbamos a tener resuelto el problema del COVID-19”: López Obrador

“Pensábamos que a estas alturas íbamos a tener resuelto el problema del COVID-19”: López Obrador

El Jefe del Ejecutivo reconoció que la pandemia ha llevado más tiempo y fallecimientos de lo previsto
El Jefe del Ejecutivo reconoció que la pandemia ha llevado más tiempo y fallecimientos de lo previsto

“Pensábamos que a estas alturas íbamos a tener resuelto el problema del COVID-19”: López Obrador

“Pensábamos que a estas alturas íbamos a tener resuelto el problema del COVID-19”: López Obrador

El Jefe del Ejecutivo reconoció que la pandemia ha llevado más tiempo y fallecimientos de lo previsto
El Jefe del Ejecutivo reconoció que la pandemia ha llevado más tiempo y fallecimientos de lo previsto

“Me da hasta ternura”: López Obrador aseguró que Claudio X González y Gustavo de Hoyos crearon un “nuevo FRENAAA”

“Me da hasta ternura”: López Obrador aseguró que Claudio X González y Gustavo de Hoyos crearon un “nuevo FRENAAA”

“Pero (dicen) que a diferencia del FRENAA, que nada más confronta, ellos son propositivos", dijo el presidente de México
“Pero (dicen) que a diferencia del FRENAA, que nada más confronta, ellos son propositivos", dijo el presidente de México

“Me da hasta ternura”: López Obrador aseguró que Claudio X González y Gustavo de Hoyos crearon un “nuevo FRENAAA”

“Me da hasta ternura”: López Obrador aseguró que Claudio X González y Gustavo de Hoyos crearon un “nuevo FRENAAA”

“Pero (dicen) que a diferencia del FRENAA, que nada más confronta, ellos son propositivos", dijo el presidente de México
“Pero (dicen) que a diferencia del FRENAA, que nada más confronta, ellos son propositivos", dijo el presidente de México

Bolivia: el candidato presidencial de Evo Morales fue denunciado por irregularidades en sus cuentas bancarias

Bolivia: el candidato presidencial de Evo Morales fue denunciado por irregularidades en sus cuentas bancarias

Investigaciones la Unidad de Investigación Financiera concluyeron que Luis Arce, del MAS, recibió depósitos sospechosos cuando se desempeñaba como ministro de Economía
Investigaciones la Unidad de Investigación Financiera concluyeron que Luis Arce, del MAS, recibió depósitos sospechosos cuando se desempeñaba como ministro de Economía

Bolivia: el candidato presidencial de Evo Morales fue denunciado por irregularidades en sus cuentas bancarias

Bolivia: el candidato presidencial de Evo Morales fue denunciado por irregularidades en sus cuentas bancarias

Investigaciones la Unidad de Investigación Financiera concluyeron que Luis Arce, del MAS, recibió depósitos sospechosos cuando se desempeñaba como ministro de Economía
Investigaciones la Unidad de Investigación Financiera concluyeron que Luis Arce, del MAS, recibió depósitos sospechosos cuando se desempeñaba como ministro de Economía

Trató de esconder metanfetamina en unos tacos para venderla en EEUU: ahora enfrenta cadena perpetua

Trató de esconder metanfetamina en unos tacos para venderla en EEUU: ahora enfrenta cadena perpetua

Durante un interrogatorio con la DEA, el detenido reveló que iba entregar los tacos en Austin por USD 1,500
Durante un interrogatorio con la DEA, el detenido reveló que iba entregar los tacos en Austin por USD 1,500

Trató de esconder metanfetamina en unos tacos para venderla en EEUU: ahora enfrenta cadena perpetua

Trató de esconder metanfetamina en unos tacos para venderla en EEUU: ahora enfrenta cadena perpetua

Durante un interrogatorio con la DEA, el detenido reveló que iba entregar los tacos en Austin por USD 1,500
Durante un interrogatorio con la DEA, el detenido reveló que iba entregar los tacos en Austin por USD 1,500

Javier Corral llamó a ciudadanos de Chihuahua a formar un frente en defensa del agua

Javier Corral llamó a ciudadanos de Chihuahua a formar un frente en defensa del agua

La fecha límite para cumplir con el tratado es el 24 de octubre, hasta entonces, dijo, intentará agotar las vías de diálogo para encontrar una solución al conflicto
La fecha límite para cumplir con el tratado es el 24 de octubre, hasta entonces, dijo, intentará agotar las vías de diálogo para encontrar una solución al conflicto

Javier Corral llamó a ciudadanos de Chihuahua a formar un frente en defensa del agua

Javier Corral llamó a ciudadanos de Chihuahua a formar un frente en defensa del agua

La fecha límite para cumplir con el tratado es el 24 de octubre, hasta entonces, dijo, intentará agotar las vías de diálogo para encontrar una solución al conflicto
La fecha límite para cumplir con el tratado es el 24 de octubre, hasta entonces, dijo, intentará agotar las vías de diálogo para encontrar una solución al conflicto

López Obrador pidió no especular sobre presunta complicidad de Calderón con García Luna: “Se debe comprobar”

López Obrador pidió no especular sobre presunta complicidad de Calderón con García Luna: “Se debe comprobar”

“Es un asunto muy importante, desgraciadamente nunca se había juzgado así a una autoridad mexicana en EEUU, un secretario tan cercano al presidente, pero no se puede decir que porque era muy cercano al presidente, el presidente es culpable”, dijo el presidente de México
“Es un asunto muy importante, desgraciadamente nunca se había juzgado así a una autoridad mexicana en EEUU, un secretario tan cercano al presidente, pero no se puede decir que porque era muy cercano al presidente, el presidente es culpable”, dijo el presidente de México

López Obrador pidió no especular sobre presunta complicidad de Calderón con García Luna: “Se debe comprobar”

López Obrador pidió no especular sobre presunta complicidad de Calderón con García Luna: “Se debe comprobar”

“Es un asunto muy importante, desgraciadamente nunca se había juzgado así a una autoridad mexicana en EEUU, un secretario tan cercano al presidente, pero no se puede decir que porque era muy cercano al presidente, el presidente es culpable”, dijo el presidente de México
“Es un asunto muy importante, desgraciadamente nunca se había juzgado así a una autoridad mexicana en EEUU, un secretario tan cercano al presidente, pero no se puede decir que porque era muy cercano al presidente, el presidente es culpable”, dijo el presidente de México

Cartílago de la rótula izquierda roto, la lesión de Nairo Quintana tras el Tour de Francia

Cartílago de la rótula izquierda roto, la lesión de Nairo Quintana tras el Tour de Francia

El ciclista colombiano aseguró que ya superó este inconveniente en la rodilla.
El ciclista colombiano aseguró que ya superó este inconveniente en la rodilla.

Cartílago de la rótula izquierda roto, la lesión de Nairo Quintana tras el Tour de Francia

Cartílago de la rótula izquierda roto, la lesión de Nairo Quintana tras el Tour de Francia

El ciclista colombiano aseguró que ya superó este inconveniente en la rodilla.
El ciclista colombiano aseguró que ya superó este inconveniente en la rodilla.

La belleza natural de Ester Expósito: descartó haberse sometido a cirugías y se lució con un diminuto bikini rojo

La belleza natural de Ester Expósito: descartó haberse sometido a cirugías y se lució con un diminuto bikini rojo

La actriz española promociona el próximo estreno de la miniserie “Alguien tiene que morir”
La actriz española promociona el próximo estreno de la miniserie “Alguien tiene que morir”

La belleza natural de Ester Expósito: descartó haberse sometido a cirugías y se lució con un diminuto bikini rojo

La belleza natural de Ester Expósito: descartó haberse sometido a cirugías y se lució con un diminuto bikini rojo

La actriz española promociona el próximo estreno de la miniserie “Alguien tiene que morir”
La actriz española promociona el próximo estreno de la miniserie “Alguien tiene que morir”

“Es lamentable que defiendan a ladrones”: López Obrador exhibirá desvío de fondos en fideicomisos

“Es lamentable que defiendan a ladrones”: López Obrador exhibirá desvío de fondos en fideicomisos

El presidente argumentó que los extintos fideicomisos favorecieron a particulares
El presidente argumentó que los extintos fideicomisos favorecieron a particulares

“Es lamentable que defiendan a ladrones”: López Obrador exhibirá desvío de fondos en fideicomisos

“Es lamentable que defiendan a ladrones”: López Obrador exhibirá desvío de fondos en fideicomisos

El presidente argumentó que los extintos fideicomisos favorecieron a particulares
El presidente argumentó que los extintos fideicomisos favorecieron a particulares
MAS NOTICIAS