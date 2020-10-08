Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-VACCINES -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

Por REUTERSOCT 08
8 de Octubre de 2020

WHO committee on immunisation holds newser after meeting

Start: 09 Oct 2020 10:15 GMT

End: 09 Oct 2020 11:30 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: THIS IS A POSSIBLE ONLY ON RLS AS WILL BE LOOKING FOR REACTIONS TO THE PEACE PRIZE ANNOUNCEMENT

==

GENEVA - A virtual news conference on the outcome of the SAGE (Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization) meeting on their recommendations on priority vaccination against COVID-19 as well as on immunisations against polio, influenza etc. Speakers are SAGE chair, Alejandro Craviato of Mexico, and Kate O'Brien, director of WHO immunisation and vaccines dept.

SCHEDULE:

1030GMT - News conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

“Alguien en el vestuario se alegró”: aseguran que el hermano de un futbolista del Barcelona firmó la moción de censura contra Bartomeu

“Alguien en el vestuario se alegró”: aseguran que el hermano de un futbolista del Barcelona firmó la moción de censura contra Bartomeu

Jordi Farré, el impulsor del proceso contra el presidente de la institución catalana, confirmó que tenían el apoyo de una persona cercana a un integrante del primer equipo
Jordi Farré, el impulsor del proceso contra el presidente de la institución catalana, confirmó que tenían el apoyo de una persona cercana a un integrante del primer equipo

“Alguien en el vestuario se alegró”: aseguran que el hermano de un futbolista del Barcelona firmó la moción de censura contra Bartomeu

“Alguien en el vestuario se alegró”: aseguran que el hermano de un futbolista del Barcelona firmó la moción de censura contra Bartomeu

Jordi Farré, el impulsor del proceso contra el presidente de la institución catalana, confirmó que tenían el apoyo de una persona cercana a un integrante del primer equipo
Jordi Farré, el impulsor del proceso contra el presidente de la institución catalana, confirmó que tenían el apoyo de una persona cercana a un integrante del primer equipo

Estados Unidos advirtió a China contra un hipotético ataque a Taiwán y no descartó una intervención militar

Estados Unidos advirtió a China contra un hipotético ataque a Taiwán y no descartó una intervención militar

Robert O’Brien, asesor de seguridad nacional norteamericano, analizó la estrategia del régimen de Xi Jinping en la zona y cómo sería un intento de desembarco. Por ley, Washington está obligado a proporcionar a la isla medios para defenderse
Robert O’Brien, asesor de seguridad nacional norteamericano, analizó la estrategia del régimen de Xi Jinping en la zona y cómo sería un intento de desembarco. Por ley, Washington está obligado a proporcionar a la isla medios para defenderse

Estados Unidos advirtió a China contra un hipotético ataque a Taiwán y no descartó una intervención militar

Estados Unidos advirtió a China contra un hipotético ataque a Taiwán y no descartó una intervención militar

Robert O’Brien, asesor de seguridad nacional norteamericano, analizó la estrategia del régimen de Xi Jinping en la zona y cómo sería un intento de desembarco. Por ley, Washington está obligado a proporcionar a la isla medios para defenderse
Robert O’Brien, asesor de seguridad nacional norteamericano, analizó la estrategia del régimen de Xi Jinping en la zona y cómo sería un intento de desembarco. Por ley, Washington está obligado a proporcionar a la isla medios para defenderse

“Hay un dolor muy profundo”: Eugenio Derbez contó por qué bromea sobre Victoria Ruffo y cómo llegó a disfrazarse para poder ver a José Eduardo

“Hay un dolor muy profundo”: Eugenio Derbez contó por qué bromea sobre Victoria Ruffo y cómo llegó a disfrazarse para poder ver a José Eduardo

Para el actor fue muy difícil que lo separaran de su hijo, pues le quitaron hasta la patria potestad
Para el actor fue muy difícil que lo separaran de su hijo, pues le quitaron hasta la patria potestad

“Hay un dolor muy profundo”: Eugenio Derbez contó por qué bromea sobre Victoria Ruffo y cómo llegó a disfrazarse para poder ver a José Eduardo

“Hay un dolor muy profundo”: Eugenio Derbez contó por qué bromea sobre Victoria Ruffo y cómo llegó a disfrazarse para poder ver a José Eduardo

Para el actor fue muy difícil que lo separaran de su hijo, pues le quitaron hasta la patria potestad
Para el actor fue muy difícil que lo separaran de su hijo, pues le quitaron hasta la patria potestad

Cero casos positivos de COVID-19 en la selección Colombia

Cero casos positivos de COVID-19 en la selección Colombia

Carlos Queiroz ya tiene a su disposición los 25 jugadores convocados para las dos primeras fechas de las eliminatorias.
Carlos Queiroz ya tiene a su disposición los 25 jugadores convocados para las dos primeras fechas de las eliminatorias.

Cero casos positivos de COVID-19 en la selección Colombia

Cero casos positivos de COVID-19 en la selección Colombia

Carlos Queiroz ya tiene a su disposición los 25 jugadores convocados para las dos primeras fechas de las eliminatorias.
Carlos Queiroz ya tiene a su disposición los 25 jugadores convocados para las dos primeras fechas de las eliminatorias.

La casa maldita: el destino de lo único que le queda a Chris Watts, “el monstruo de Denver”

La casa maldita: el destino de lo único que le queda a Chris Watts, “el monstruo de Denver”

El femicida de su esposa e hijas, pasará el resto de su vida en prisión. La vivienda donde comenzó el horror, en Frederick, está en manos de su acreedor que no puede venderla
El femicida de su esposa e hijas, pasará el resto de su vida en prisión. La vivienda donde comenzó el horror, en Frederick, está en manos de su acreedor que no puede venderla

La casa maldita: el destino de lo único que le queda a Chris Watts, “el monstruo de Denver”

La casa maldita: el destino de lo único que le queda a Chris Watts, “el monstruo de Denver”

El femicida de su esposa e hijas, pasará el resto de su vida en prisión. La vivienda donde comenzó el horror, en Frederick, está en manos de su acreedor que no puede venderla
El femicida de su esposa e hijas, pasará el resto de su vida en prisión. La vivienda donde comenzó el horror, en Frederick, está en manos de su acreedor que no puede venderla

Reporte del régimen de Nicolás Maduro: Venezuela superó los 80.000 contagios de coronavirus y llegó a 671 muertes

Reporte del régimen de Nicolás Maduro: Venezuela superó los 80.000 contagios de coronavirus y llegó a 671 muertes

En las últimas 24 horas se detectaron 608 nuevos casos, de los cuales 601 se produjeron por transmisión comunitaria en diversas zonas del país, principalmente en el estado Barinas, que contabilizó 90 infecciones
En las últimas 24 horas se detectaron 608 nuevos casos, de los cuales 601 se produjeron por transmisión comunitaria en diversas zonas del país, principalmente en el estado Barinas, que contabilizó 90 infecciones

Reporte del régimen de Nicolás Maduro: Venezuela superó los 80.000 contagios de coronavirus y llegó a 671 muertes

Reporte del régimen de Nicolás Maduro: Venezuela superó los 80.000 contagios de coronavirus y llegó a 671 muertes

En las últimas 24 horas se detectaron 608 nuevos casos, de los cuales 601 se produjeron por transmisión comunitaria en diversas zonas del país, principalmente en el estado Barinas, que contabilizó 90 infecciones
En las últimas 24 horas se detectaron 608 nuevos casos, de los cuales 601 se produjeron por transmisión comunitaria en diversas zonas del país, principalmente en el estado Barinas, que contabilizó 90 infecciones

“Yo voy a donde me llamen”: Tania Rincón respondió si dejará Televisa por otra empresa

“Yo voy a donde me llamen”: Tania Rincón respondió si dejará Televisa por otra empresa

La presentadora también habló sobre la posibilidad de una segunda temporada de "Guerreros 2020"
La presentadora también habló sobre la posibilidad de una segunda temporada de "Guerreros 2020"

“Yo voy a donde me llamen”: Tania Rincón respondió si dejará Televisa por otra empresa

“Yo voy a donde me llamen”: Tania Rincón respondió si dejará Televisa por otra empresa

La presentadora también habló sobre la posibilidad de una segunda temporada de "Guerreros 2020"
La presentadora también habló sobre la posibilidad de una segunda temporada de "Guerreros 2020"

Mapa del coronavirus en México 8 de octubre: Edomex ya es la tercera entidad con más casos activos detrás CDMX y Nuevo León

Mapa del coronavirus en México 8 de octubre: Edomex ya es la tercera entidad con más casos activos detrás CDMX y Nuevo León

La Secretaría de Salud informó que la cifra de casos acumulados de COVID-19 se elevó a 799,188, con 82,726 defunciones a causa de la enfermedad
La Secretaría de Salud informó que la cifra de casos acumulados de COVID-19 se elevó a 799,188, con 82,726 defunciones a causa de la enfermedad

Mapa del coronavirus en México 8 de octubre: Edomex ya es la tercera entidad con más casos activos detrás CDMX y Nuevo León

Mapa del coronavirus en México 8 de octubre: Edomex ya es la tercera entidad con más casos activos detrás CDMX y Nuevo León

La Secretaría de Salud informó que la cifra de casos acumulados de COVID-19 se elevó a 799,188, con 82,726 defunciones a causa de la enfermedad
La Secretaría de Salud informó que la cifra de casos acumulados de COVID-19 se elevó a 799,188, con 82,726 defunciones a causa de la enfermedad

CDMX creó una plataforma para pagar de manera instantánea las multas de tránsito: cómo acceder a ella

CDMX creó una plataforma para pagar de manera instantánea las multas de tránsito: cómo acceder a ella

A través del sitio digital se podrá conocer el historial de sanciones de una placa
A través del sitio digital se podrá conocer el historial de sanciones de una placa

CDMX creó una plataforma para pagar de manera instantánea las multas de tránsito: cómo acceder a ella

CDMX creó una plataforma para pagar de manera instantánea las multas de tránsito: cómo acceder a ella

A través del sitio digital se podrá conocer el historial de sanciones de una placa
A través del sitio digital se podrá conocer el historial de sanciones de una placa

Fuera de peligro tras el paso del huracán Delta: Bárbara de Regil regresó a Tulum para seguir disfrutando de sus vacaciones

Fuera de peligro tras el paso del huracán Delta: Bárbara de Regil regresó a Tulum para seguir disfrutando de sus vacaciones

La actriz compartió momentos de alegría con su familia después de padecer los efectos del fenómeno natural
La actriz compartió momentos de alegría con su familia después de padecer los efectos del fenómeno natural

Fuera de peligro tras el paso del huracán Delta: Bárbara de Regil regresó a Tulum para seguir disfrutando de sus vacaciones

Fuera de peligro tras el paso del huracán Delta: Bárbara de Regil regresó a Tulum para seguir disfrutando de sus vacaciones

La actriz compartió momentos de alegría con su familia después de padecer los efectos del fenómeno natural
La actriz compartió momentos de alegría con su familia después de padecer los efectos del fenómeno natural

Genaro García Luna: sus profundos nexos con Margarita Zavala y México Libre

Genaro García Luna: sus profundos nexos con Margarita Zavala y México Libre

El periodista Francisco Cruz Jiménez, consideró que el ex secretario de Seguridad Pública es “un muerto en vida”, por lo que busca proteger a su familia, y los únicos que pueden brindarle esta protección son Zavala Gómez del Campo y Felipe Calderón
El periodista Francisco Cruz Jiménez, consideró que el ex secretario de Seguridad Pública es “un muerto en vida”, por lo que busca proteger a su familia, y los únicos que pueden brindarle esta protección son Zavala Gómez del Campo y Felipe Calderón

Genaro García Luna: sus profundos nexos con Margarita Zavala y México Libre

Genaro García Luna: sus profundos nexos con Margarita Zavala y México Libre

El periodista Francisco Cruz Jiménez, consideró que el ex secretario de Seguridad Pública es “un muerto en vida”, por lo que busca proteger a su familia, y los únicos que pueden brindarle esta protección son Zavala Gómez del Campo y Felipe Calderón
El periodista Francisco Cruz Jiménez, consideró que el ex secretario de Seguridad Pública es “un muerto en vida”, por lo que busca proteger a su familia, y los únicos que pueden brindarle esta protección son Zavala Gómez del Campo y Felipe Calderón

Roland Garros hizo oficial el día y horario de la semifinal entre Diego Schwartzman y Rafael Nadal

Roland Garros hizo oficial el día y horario de la semifinal entre Diego Schwartzman y Rafael Nadal

El Peque se enfrentará con el español este viernes desde las 9.50 de la mañana (hora Argentina)
El Peque se enfrentará con el español este viernes desde las 9.50 de la mañana (hora Argentina)

Roland Garros hizo oficial el día y horario de la semifinal entre Diego Schwartzman y Rafael Nadal

Roland Garros hizo oficial el día y horario de la semifinal entre Diego Schwartzman y Rafael Nadal

El Peque se enfrentará con el español este viernes desde las 9.50 de la mañana (hora Argentina)
El Peque se enfrentará con el español este viernes desde las 9.50 de la mañana (hora Argentina)
MAS NOTICIAS