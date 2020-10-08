Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING

Por REUTERSOCT 08
7 de Octubre de 2020

WHO briefing on latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic

Start: 08 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

End: 08 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

THIS EVENT HAS BEEN POSTPONED UNTIL 9/10.

GENEVA - Top officials from the World Health Organization (WHO), including director-general Tedros Adnahom Ghebreyesus, give a press conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

SCHEDULE:

TIME TBC - Briefing starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Tras irse libre de River, Kevin Sibille firmó con Valencia: cuánto dinero recibirá por derechos de formación

Tras irse libre de River, Kevin Sibille firmó con Valencia: cuánto dinero recibirá por derechos de formación

El defensor, que no era tenido en cuenta por Marcelo Gallardo, acordó su incorporación al equipo B del club español
El defensor, que no era tenido en cuenta por Marcelo Gallardo, acordó su incorporación al equipo B del club español

Tras irse libre de River, Kevin Sibille firmó con Valencia: cuánto dinero recibirá por derechos de formación

Tras irse libre de River, Kevin Sibille firmó con Valencia: cuánto dinero recibirá por derechos de formación

El defensor, que no era tenido en cuenta por Marcelo Gallardo, acordó su incorporación al equipo B del club español
El defensor, que no era tenido en cuenta por Marcelo Gallardo, acordó su incorporación al equipo B del club español

Tensión y conflicto: así fue el último encuentro entre Eugenio Derbez y Victoria Ruffo

Tensión y conflicto: así fue el último encuentro entre Eugenio Derbez y Victoria Ruffo

Los actores coincidieron en un centro comercial de Los Ángeles a donde ella fue a recoger a su hijo José Eduardo
Los actores coincidieron en un centro comercial de Los Ángeles a donde ella fue a recoger a su hijo José Eduardo

Tensión y conflicto: así fue el último encuentro entre Eugenio Derbez y Victoria Ruffo

Tensión y conflicto: así fue el último encuentro entre Eugenio Derbez y Victoria Ruffo

Los actores coincidieron en un centro comercial de Los Ángeles a donde ella fue a recoger a su hijo José Eduardo
Los actores coincidieron en un centro comercial de Los Ángeles a donde ella fue a recoger a su hijo José Eduardo

Polémica en Roland Garros: Pablo Carreño acusó a Djokovic de fingir lesiones cuando se le “complican” los partidos

Polémica en Roland Garros: Pablo Carreño acusó a Djokovic de fingir lesiones cuando se le “complican” los partidos

Tras vencer al español el serbio explicó lo que sucedía con su físico. También habló de su próximo rival Stéfanos Tsitsipás y elogió a Diego Schwartzman
Tras vencer al español el serbio explicó lo que sucedía con su físico. También habló de su próximo rival Stéfanos Tsitsipás y elogió a Diego Schwartzman

Polémica en Roland Garros: Pablo Carreño acusó a Djokovic de fingir lesiones cuando se le “complican” los partidos

Polémica en Roland Garros: Pablo Carreño acusó a Djokovic de fingir lesiones cuando se le “complican” los partidos

Tras vencer al español el serbio explicó lo que sucedía con su físico. También habló de su próximo rival Stéfanos Tsitsipás y elogió a Diego Schwartzman
Tras vencer al español el serbio explicó lo que sucedía con su físico. También habló de su próximo rival Stéfanos Tsitsipás y elogió a Diego Schwartzman

El miedo a un rebrote en la CDMX: ocho de cada 10 capitalinos piensa que habrá una segunda ola de COVID-19

El miedo a un rebrote en la CDMX: ocho de cada 10 capitalinos piensa que habrá una segunda ola de COVID-19

A pesar del temor al contagio, únicamente el 29% de los consultados dijo estar dispuesto a usar la vacuna contra la enfermedad en cuanto esté lista
A pesar del temor al contagio, únicamente el 29% de los consultados dijo estar dispuesto a usar la vacuna contra la enfermedad en cuanto esté lista

El miedo a un rebrote en la CDMX: ocho de cada 10 capitalinos piensa que habrá una segunda ola de COVID-19

El miedo a un rebrote en la CDMX: ocho de cada 10 capitalinos piensa que habrá una segunda ola de COVID-19

A pesar del temor al contagio, únicamente el 29% de los consultados dijo estar dispuesto a usar la vacuna contra la enfermedad en cuanto esté lista
A pesar del temor al contagio, únicamente el 29% de los consultados dijo estar dispuesto a usar la vacuna contra la enfermedad en cuanto esté lista

Kamala Harris, invencible en el bar más demócrata de Washington

Kamala Harris, invencible en el bar más demócrata de Washington

Infobae estuvo presente en un tradicional reducto de la capital norteamericana para ver el debate entre candidatos a la vicepresidencia de Estados Unidos
Infobae estuvo presente en un tradicional reducto de la capital norteamericana para ver el debate entre candidatos a la vicepresidencia de Estados Unidos

Kamala Harris, invencible en el bar más demócrata de Washington

Kamala Harris, invencible en el bar más demócrata de Washington

Infobae estuvo presente en un tradicional reducto de la capital norteamericana para ver el debate entre candidatos a la vicepresidencia de Estados Unidos
Infobae estuvo presente en un tradicional reducto de la capital norteamericana para ver el debate entre candidatos a la vicepresidencia de Estados Unidos

Una histórica catedral armenia fue alcanzada por los bombardeos de Azerbaiyán en Nagorno Karabaj

Una histórica catedral armenia fue alcanzada por los bombardeos de Azerbaiyán en Nagorno Karabaj

La iglesia de Ghazanchetsots es el símbolo de la ciudad de Shusha, y había sido reconstruida después de la guerra en los años 90
La iglesia de Ghazanchetsots es el símbolo de la ciudad de Shusha, y había sido reconstruida después de la guerra en los años 90

Una histórica catedral armenia fue alcanzada por los bombardeos de Azerbaiyán en Nagorno Karabaj

Una histórica catedral armenia fue alcanzada por los bombardeos de Azerbaiyán en Nagorno Karabaj

La iglesia de Ghazanchetsots es el símbolo de la ciudad de Shusha, y había sido reconstruida después de la guerra en los años 90
La iglesia de Ghazanchetsots es el símbolo de la ciudad de Shusha, y había sido reconstruida después de la guerra en los años 90

Jair Bolsonaro dio por terminada la operación Lava Jato y desmanteló el equipo del ex juez Sergio Moro: “Ya no hay más corrupción en el Gobierno”

Jair Bolsonaro dio por terminada la operación Lava Jato y desmanteló el equipo del ex juez Sergio Moro: “Ya no hay más corrupción en el Gobierno”

El presidente brasileño afirmó que gobierna “a pecho descubierto” y nombra a “buenas personas” para cargos públicos. Los comentarios del magistrado en Twitter
El presidente brasileño afirmó que gobierna “a pecho descubierto” y nombra a “buenas personas” para cargos públicos. Los comentarios del magistrado en Twitter

Jair Bolsonaro dio por terminada la operación Lava Jato y desmanteló el equipo del ex juez Sergio Moro: “Ya no hay más corrupción en el Gobierno”

Jair Bolsonaro dio por terminada la operación Lava Jato y desmanteló el equipo del ex juez Sergio Moro: “Ya no hay más corrupción en el Gobierno”

El presidente brasileño afirmó que gobierna “a pecho descubierto” y nombra a “buenas personas” para cargos públicos. Los comentarios del magistrado en Twitter
El presidente brasileño afirmó que gobierna “a pecho descubierto” y nombra a “buenas personas” para cargos públicos. Los comentarios del magistrado en Twitter

Huracán Delta recobra intensidad en el Golfo de México: esta será su trayectoria este jueves

Huracán Delta recobra intensidad en el Golfo de México: esta será su trayectoria este jueves

Los expertos proyectan que el ciclón tocará tierra en la costa estadounidense el viernes por la noche y han advertido sobre un oleaje de extremo riesgo en la zona
Los expertos proyectan que el ciclón tocará tierra en la costa estadounidense el viernes por la noche y han advertido sobre un oleaje de extremo riesgo en la zona

Huracán Delta recobra intensidad en el Golfo de México: esta será su trayectoria este jueves

Huracán Delta recobra intensidad en el Golfo de México: esta será su trayectoria este jueves

Los expertos proyectan que el ciclón tocará tierra en la costa estadounidense el viernes por la noche y han advertido sobre un oleaje de extremo riesgo en la zona
Los expertos proyectan que el ciclón tocará tierra en la costa estadounidense el viernes por la noche y han advertido sobre un oleaje de extremo riesgo en la zona

En problemas financieros las empresas de transporte público en Colombia

En problemas financieros las empresas de transporte público en Colombia

El déficit de los sistemas de transporte sería de $207.500 millones. La reducción de la demanda llega hasta el 96% en algunas ciudades.
El déficit de los sistemas de transporte sería de $207.500 millones. La reducción de la demanda llega hasta el 96% en algunas ciudades.

En problemas financieros las empresas de transporte público en Colombia

En problemas financieros las empresas de transporte público en Colombia

El déficit de los sistemas de transporte sería de $207.500 millones. La reducción de la demanda llega hasta el 96% en algunas ciudades.
El déficit de los sistemas de transporte sería de $207.500 millones. La reducción de la demanda llega hasta el 96% en algunas ciudades.

El premio Nobel de Literatura fue otorgado a la poeta estadounidense Louise Glück

El premio Nobel de Literatura fue otorgado a la poeta estadounidense Louise Glück

La escritora fue reconocida por su “inequivocable voz poética”, de austera belleza
La escritora fue reconocida por su “inequivocable voz poética”, de austera belleza

El premio Nobel de Literatura fue otorgado a la poeta estadounidense Louise Glück

El premio Nobel de Literatura fue otorgado a la poeta estadounidense Louise Glück

La escritora fue reconocida por su “inequivocable voz poética”, de austera belleza
La escritora fue reconocida por su “inequivocable voz poética”, de austera belleza

Paraguay recibirá a un diezmado Perú en el comienzo de las Eliminatorias rumbo a Qatar 2022: hora y formaciones

Paraguay recibirá a un diezmado Perú en el comienzo de las Eliminatorias rumbo a Qatar 2022: hora y formaciones

El conjunto de Eduardo Berizzo iniciará su camino al próximo Mundial en Asunción y se enfrentará al equipo de Gareca, que no podrá contar con varias de sus figuras
El conjunto de Eduardo Berizzo iniciará su camino al próximo Mundial en Asunción y se enfrentará al equipo de Gareca, que no podrá contar con varias de sus figuras

Paraguay recibirá a un diezmado Perú en el comienzo de las Eliminatorias rumbo a Qatar 2022: hora y formaciones

Paraguay recibirá a un diezmado Perú en el comienzo de las Eliminatorias rumbo a Qatar 2022: hora y formaciones

El conjunto de Eduardo Berizzo iniciará su camino al próximo Mundial en Asunción y se enfrentará al equipo de Gareca, que no podrá contar con varias de sus figuras
El conjunto de Eduardo Berizzo iniciará su camino al próximo Mundial en Asunción y se enfrentará al equipo de Gareca, que no podrá contar con varias de sus figuras

Reportan más de 7,000 damnificados tras el paso del huracán Delta en Yucatán

Reportan más de 7,000 damnificados tras el paso del huracán Delta en Yucatán

Por el momento se mantienen en refugios temporales que estarán disponibles durante todo el tiempo que se requiera, de acuerdo con el gobernador
Por el momento se mantienen en refugios temporales que estarán disponibles durante todo el tiempo que se requiera, de acuerdo con el gobernador

Reportan más de 7,000 damnificados tras el paso del huracán Delta en Yucatán

Reportan más de 7,000 damnificados tras el paso del huracán Delta en Yucatán

Por el momento se mantienen en refugios temporales que estarán disponibles durante todo el tiempo que se requiera, de acuerdo con el gobernador
Por el momento se mantienen en refugios temporales que estarán disponibles durante todo el tiempo que se requiera, de acuerdo con el gobernador
MAS NOTICIAS