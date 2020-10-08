Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING

Por REUTERSOCT 08
8 de Octubre de 2020

WHO update on latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic

Start: 12 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

End: 12 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

GENEVA - Top officials from the World Health Organization (WHO), including director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, give a press conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

SCHEDULE:

TIME TBC - News briefing starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

El miedo a un rebrote en la CDMX: ocho de cada 10 capitalinos piensa que habrá una segunda ola de COVID-19

El miedo a un rebrote en la CDMX: ocho de cada 10 capitalinos piensa que habrá una segunda ola de COVID-19

A pesar del temor al contagio, únicamente el 29% de los consultados dijo estar dispuesto a usar la vacuna contra la enfermedad en cuanto esté lista
A pesar del temor al contagio, únicamente el 29% de los consultados dijo estar dispuesto a usar la vacuna contra la enfermedad en cuanto esté lista

El miedo a un rebrote en la CDMX: ocho de cada 10 capitalinos piensa que habrá una segunda ola de COVID-19

El miedo a un rebrote en la CDMX: ocho de cada 10 capitalinos piensa que habrá una segunda ola de COVID-19

A pesar del temor al contagio, únicamente el 29% de los consultados dijo estar dispuesto a usar la vacuna contra la enfermedad en cuanto esté lista
A pesar del temor al contagio, únicamente el 29% de los consultados dijo estar dispuesto a usar la vacuna contra la enfermedad en cuanto esté lista

Kamala Harris, invencible en el bar más demócrata de Washington

Kamala Harris, invencible en el bar más demócrata de Washington

Infobae estuvo presente en un tradicional reducto de la capital norteamericana para ver el debate entre candidatos a la vicepresidencia de Estados Unidos
Infobae estuvo presente en un tradicional reducto de la capital norteamericana para ver el debate entre candidatos a la vicepresidencia de Estados Unidos

Kamala Harris, invencible en el bar más demócrata de Washington

Kamala Harris, invencible en el bar más demócrata de Washington

Infobae estuvo presente en un tradicional reducto de la capital norteamericana para ver el debate entre candidatos a la vicepresidencia de Estados Unidos
Infobae estuvo presente en un tradicional reducto de la capital norteamericana para ver el debate entre candidatos a la vicepresidencia de Estados Unidos

Una histórica catedral armenia fue alcanzada por los bombardeos de Azerbaiyán en Nagorno Karabaj

Una histórica catedral armenia fue alcanzada por los bombardeos de Azerbaiyán en Nagorno Karabaj

La iglesia de Ghazanchetsots es el símbolo de la ciudad de Shusha, y había sido reconstruida después de la guerra en los años 90
La iglesia de Ghazanchetsots es el símbolo de la ciudad de Shusha, y había sido reconstruida después de la guerra en los años 90

Una histórica catedral armenia fue alcanzada por los bombardeos de Azerbaiyán en Nagorno Karabaj

Una histórica catedral armenia fue alcanzada por los bombardeos de Azerbaiyán en Nagorno Karabaj

La iglesia de Ghazanchetsots es el símbolo de la ciudad de Shusha, y había sido reconstruida después de la guerra en los años 90
La iglesia de Ghazanchetsots es el símbolo de la ciudad de Shusha, y había sido reconstruida después de la guerra en los años 90

Jair Bolsonaro dio por terminada la operación Lava Jato y desmanteló el equipo del ex juez Sergio Moro: “Ya no hay más corrupción en el Gobierno”

Jair Bolsonaro dio por terminada la operación Lava Jato y desmanteló el equipo del ex juez Sergio Moro: “Ya no hay más corrupción en el Gobierno”

El presidente brasileño afirmó que gobierna “a pecho descubierto” y nombra a “buenas personas” para cargos públicos. Los comentarios del magistrado en Twitter
El presidente brasileño afirmó que gobierna “a pecho descubierto” y nombra a “buenas personas” para cargos públicos. Los comentarios del magistrado en Twitter

Jair Bolsonaro dio por terminada la operación Lava Jato y desmanteló el equipo del ex juez Sergio Moro: “Ya no hay más corrupción en el Gobierno”

Jair Bolsonaro dio por terminada la operación Lava Jato y desmanteló el equipo del ex juez Sergio Moro: “Ya no hay más corrupción en el Gobierno”

El presidente brasileño afirmó que gobierna “a pecho descubierto” y nombra a “buenas personas” para cargos públicos. Los comentarios del magistrado en Twitter
El presidente brasileño afirmó que gobierna “a pecho descubierto” y nombra a “buenas personas” para cargos públicos. Los comentarios del magistrado en Twitter

Huracán Delta recobra intensidad en el Golfo de México: esta será su trayectoria este jueves

Huracán Delta recobra intensidad en el Golfo de México: esta será su trayectoria este jueves

Los expertos proyectan que el ciclón tocará tierra en la costa estadounidense el viernes por la noche y han advertido sobre un oleaje de extremo riesgo en la zona
Los expertos proyectan que el ciclón tocará tierra en la costa estadounidense el viernes por la noche y han advertido sobre un oleaje de extremo riesgo en la zona

Huracán Delta recobra intensidad en el Golfo de México: esta será su trayectoria este jueves

Huracán Delta recobra intensidad en el Golfo de México: esta será su trayectoria este jueves

Los expertos proyectan que el ciclón tocará tierra en la costa estadounidense el viernes por la noche y han advertido sobre un oleaje de extremo riesgo en la zona
Los expertos proyectan que el ciclón tocará tierra en la costa estadounidense el viernes por la noche y han advertido sobre un oleaje de extremo riesgo en la zona

En problemas financieros las empresas de transporte público en Colombia

En problemas financieros las empresas de transporte público en Colombia

El déficit de los sistemas de transporte sería de $207.500 millones. La reducción de la demanda llega hasta el 96% en algunas ciudades.
El déficit de los sistemas de transporte sería de $207.500 millones. La reducción de la demanda llega hasta el 96% en algunas ciudades.

En problemas financieros las empresas de transporte público en Colombia

En problemas financieros las empresas de transporte público en Colombia

El déficit de los sistemas de transporte sería de $207.500 millones. La reducción de la demanda llega hasta el 96% en algunas ciudades.
El déficit de los sistemas de transporte sería de $207.500 millones. La reducción de la demanda llega hasta el 96% en algunas ciudades.

El premio Nobel de Literatura fue otorgado a la poeta estadounidense Louise Glück

El premio Nobel de Literatura fue otorgado a la poeta estadounidense Louise Glück

La escritora fue reconocida por su “inequivocable voz poética”, de austera belleza
La escritora fue reconocida por su “inequivocable voz poética”, de austera belleza

El premio Nobel de Literatura fue otorgado a la poeta estadounidense Louise Glück

El premio Nobel de Literatura fue otorgado a la poeta estadounidense Louise Glück

La escritora fue reconocida por su “inequivocable voz poética”, de austera belleza
La escritora fue reconocida por su “inequivocable voz poética”, de austera belleza

Paraguay recibirá a un diezmado Perú en el comienzo de las Eliminatorias rumbo a Qatar 2022: hora y formaciones

Paraguay recibirá a un diezmado Perú en el comienzo de las Eliminatorias rumbo a Qatar 2022: hora y formaciones

El conjunto de Eduardo Berizzo iniciará su camino al próximo Mundial en Asunción y se enfrentará al equipo de Gareca, que no podrá contar con varias de sus figuras
El conjunto de Eduardo Berizzo iniciará su camino al próximo Mundial en Asunción y se enfrentará al equipo de Gareca, que no podrá contar con varias de sus figuras

Paraguay recibirá a un diezmado Perú en el comienzo de las Eliminatorias rumbo a Qatar 2022: hora y formaciones

Paraguay recibirá a un diezmado Perú en el comienzo de las Eliminatorias rumbo a Qatar 2022: hora y formaciones

El conjunto de Eduardo Berizzo iniciará su camino al próximo Mundial en Asunción y se enfrentará al equipo de Gareca, que no podrá contar con varias de sus figuras
El conjunto de Eduardo Berizzo iniciará su camino al próximo Mundial en Asunción y se enfrentará al equipo de Gareca, que no podrá contar con varias de sus figuras

Reportan más de 7,000 damnificados tras el paso del huracán Delta en Yucatán

Reportan más de 7,000 damnificados tras el paso del huracán Delta en Yucatán

Por el momento se mantienen en refugios temporales que estarán disponibles durante todo el tiempo que se requiera, de acuerdo con el gobernador
Por el momento se mantienen en refugios temporales que estarán disponibles durante todo el tiempo que se requiera, de acuerdo con el gobernador

Reportan más de 7,000 damnificados tras el paso del huracán Delta en Yucatán

Reportan más de 7,000 damnificados tras el paso del huracán Delta en Yucatán

Por el momento se mantienen en refugios temporales que estarán disponibles durante todo el tiempo que se requiera, de acuerdo con el gobernador
Por el momento se mantienen en refugios temporales que estarán disponibles durante todo el tiempo que se requiera, de acuerdo con el gobernador

El régimen chino censuró las críticas de Mike Pence a Beijing por el manejo de la pandemia durante el debate con Kamala Harris

El régimen chino censuró las críticas de Mike Pence a Beijing por el manejo de la pandemia durante el debate con Kamala Harris

La señal se interrumpió cuando el vicepresidente republicano dijo que “China tiene la culpa” por la crisis del Covid-19 y regresó cuando la candidata demócrata Kamala Harris tomó la palabra
La señal se interrumpió cuando el vicepresidente republicano dijo que “China tiene la culpa” por la crisis del Covid-19 y regresó cuando la candidata demócrata Kamala Harris tomó la palabra

El régimen chino censuró las críticas de Mike Pence a Beijing por el manejo de la pandemia durante el debate con Kamala Harris

El régimen chino censuró las críticas de Mike Pence a Beijing por el manejo de la pandemia durante el debate con Kamala Harris

La señal se interrumpió cuando el vicepresidente republicano dijo que “China tiene la culpa” por la crisis del Covid-19 y regresó cuando la candidata demócrata Kamala Harris tomó la palabra
La señal se interrumpió cuando el vicepresidente republicano dijo que “China tiene la culpa” por la crisis del Covid-19 y regresó cuando la candidata demócrata Kamala Harris tomó la palabra

Con varias bajas de peso, Uruguay y Chile inician su camino en las Eliminatorias: hora, TV y formaciones

Con varias bajas de peso, Uruguay y Chile inician su camino en las Eliminatorias: hora, TV y formaciones

Los charrúas y la Roja intentarán comenzar con una victoria en su lucha por conseguir un boleto al Mundial de Qatar 2022. Desde las 19.45, por TyC Sports
Los charrúas y la Roja intentarán comenzar con una victoria en su lucha por conseguir un boleto al Mundial de Qatar 2022. Desde las 19.45, por TyC Sports

Con varias bajas de peso, Uruguay y Chile inician su camino en las Eliminatorias: hora, TV y formaciones

Con varias bajas de peso, Uruguay y Chile inician su camino en las Eliminatorias: hora, TV y formaciones

Los charrúas y la Roja intentarán comenzar con una victoria en su lucha por conseguir un boleto al Mundial de Qatar 2022. Desde las 19.45, por TyC Sports
Los charrúas y la Roja intentarán comenzar con una victoria en su lucha por conseguir un boleto al Mundial de Qatar 2022. Desde las 19.45, por TyC Sports

Karim Benzema, íntimo: “Antes jugaba para Ronaldo, ahora estoy libre”

Karim Benzema, íntimo: “Antes jugaba para Ronaldo, ahora estoy libre”

El delantero francés se sinceró en una entrevista sobre la etapa en la que compartió equipo con el portugués y habló de su ausencia en la selección francesa campeona del mundo
El delantero francés se sinceró en una entrevista sobre la etapa en la que compartió equipo con el portugués y habló de su ausencia en la selección francesa campeona del mundo

Karim Benzema, íntimo: “Antes jugaba para Ronaldo, ahora estoy libre”

Karim Benzema, íntimo: “Antes jugaba para Ronaldo, ahora estoy libre”

El delantero francés se sinceró en una entrevista sobre la etapa en la que compartió equipo con el portugués y habló de su ausencia en la selección francesa campeona del mundo
El delantero francés se sinceró en una entrevista sobre la etapa en la que compartió equipo con el portugués y habló de su ausencia en la selección francesa campeona del mundo
MAS NOTICIAS