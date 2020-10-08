ADVISORY CHINA-DIPLOMACY/

Chinese foreign ministry holds daily news conference

Start: 09 Oct 2020 06:45 GMT

End: 09 Oct 2020 08:00 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA – Chinese Foreign Ministry resumes daily news conference after a one-week break for national holidays. Monitoring for comments on U.S.-China relations.

SCHEDULE:

0700GMT - Briefing starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL MANDARIN SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com