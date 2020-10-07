ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/DEBATE-venue

Salt Lake City hosts vice-presidential debate
Start: 07 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT
End: 07 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT
SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES - View of University of Utah building ahead of vice-presidential debate between U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris .
