ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/DEBATE-venue

Por REUTERSOCT 07
7 de Octubre de 2020

Salt Lake City hosts vice-presidential debate

Start: 07 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

End: 07 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES - View of University of Utah building ahead of vice-presidential debate between U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris .

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE U.S.A.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS - NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Nations

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Cuadrado, en problemas por abandonar Turín y sumarse a la Selección Colombia

El futbolista antioqueño rompió el aislamiento, igual que Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala y Danilo.
El futbolista antioqueño rompió el aislamiento, igual que Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala y Danilo.
Una corte de apelaciones falló que Donald Trump debe entregar sus declaraciones de impuestos a un fiscal de Nueva York

La fiscalía de Manhattan está buscando ocho años de los registros fiscales del presidente republicano debido a los informes públicos de “conducta criminal extensa y prolongada" en su grupo empresario. Es improbable que el asunto quede dirimido antes de las elecciones de noviembre
La fiscalía de Manhattan está buscando ocho años de los registros fiscales del presidente republicano debido a los informes públicos de “conducta criminal extensa y prolongada" en su grupo empresario. Es improbable que el asunto quede dirimido antes de las elecciones de noviembre
Holanda vs. México: horario y alineaciones del partido más complicado del “Tri” en 2020

Gerardo Martino saltará a la cancha con su mejor cuadro de jugadores, los cuales tendrán una formación de 4-3-3
Gerardo Martino saltará a la cancha con su mejor cuadro de jugadores, los cuales tendrán una formación de 4-3-3
Vladimir Putin puso en la lista de “buscados” de Rusia a la opositora bielorrusa Svetlana Tijanóvskaya sin explicar el porqué

La líder de las protestas contra el dictador Alexander Lukashenko es reclamada en virtud de un artículo del código penal que no se especifica
La líder de las protestas contra el dictador Alexander Lukashenko es reclamada en virtud de un artículo del código penal que no se especifica
El huracán Delta podría volver a categoría 4 cuando entre al Golfo de México

Para el viernes estará cerca de la costa norte del Golfo de México, donde impactará ese mismo día en algún punto del estado de Luisiana o en Mississippi
Para el viernes estará cerca de la costa norte del Golfo de México, donde impactará ese mismo día en algún punto del estado de Luisiana o en Mississippi
“El que nada debe nada teme”: Angélica Fuentes anuncia batalla legal por Chivas

Fuentes Téllez mencionó que Vergara habría desheredado a sus dos hijas, a quien solo les brindó una pensión durante un cierto tiempo
Fuentes Téllez mencionó que Vergara habría desheredado a sus dos hijas, a quien solo les brindó una pensión durante un cierto tiempo
La verdad de Paulina Rubio detrás de aquel desastroso video en Instagram: “Fue uno de los peores días de mi vida”

La cantante mexicana rompió el silencio y mencionó que este evento la ayudó a reflexionar para trabajar en una mejor versión de sí misma
La cantante mexicana rompió el silencio y mencionó que este evento la ayudó a reflexionar para trabajar en una mejor versión de sí misma
López Obrador aseguró que el Fonden era una “caja chica” de corruptos: “No vamos a permitir que se roben el dinero”

El presidente de México defendió la desaparición de los fideicomisos y explicó que un ejemplo de los malos manejos es el Fondo para la Atención de Emergencias
El presidente de México defendió la desaparición de los fideicomisos y explicó que un ejemplo de los malos manejos es el Fondo para la Atención de Emergencias
No me importa que me digan "presidente naco”: López Obrador desestimó las ofensas en su contra

El mandatario mexicano puntualizó que estos comentarios desfavorables no afectan el gobierno que representa
El mandatario mexicano puntualizó que estos comentarios desfavorables no afectan el gobierno que representa
“No pude salir”: Sofía Aragón, reina de belleza de México, quedó atrapada en Isla Mujeres por el huracán Delta

La modelo y conductora debió quedarse en la isla ante la llegada del fenómeno meteorológico
La modelo y conductora debió quedarse en la isla ante la llegada del fenómeno meteorológico
Tormenta en el paraíso: las estremecedoras imágenes del paso del huracán Delta por Cancún y Playa del Carmen

El sistema tocó tierra en Puerto Morelos, Quintana Roo, como un fenómeno de categoría dos en la escala Saffir-Simpson
El sistema tocó tierra en Puerto Morelos, Quintana Roo, como un fenómeno de categoría dos en la escala Saffir-Simpson
El festival de Coachella volvió a posponerse por la pandemia de COVID-19

Los organizadores ya piensan llevarlo acabo para el otoño del 2021
Los organizadores ya piensan llevarlo acabo para el otoño del 2021
