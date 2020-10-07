ADVISORY TAIWAN-LEE/FUNERAL -- POSSIBLE ONLY

State funeral for former Taiwan President Lee Teng-hui
Start: 07 Oct 2020 00:45 GMT
End: 07 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT
THIS EVENT WAS CANCELLED DUE TO OPERATIONAL REASONS.
==
TAIPEI CITY - State funeral for former Taiwan President Lee Teng-hui, who died in July aged 97. Lee was dubbed 'Mr. Democracy' for ending autocratic rule in favour of free elections. The funeral will take place at a military cemetery in a Taipei suburb. Lee was cremated in a private ceremony in August.
SCHEDULE:
0100GMT - Event begins
0115GMT - President Tsai Ing-wen expected to arrive
0140GMT - Funeral begins
