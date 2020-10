ADVISORY STORM-DELTA/MEXICO

Major hurricane makes landfall in Gulf of Mexico

Start: 07 Oct 2020 11:31 GMT

End: 07 Oct 2020 11:47 GMT

CANCUN - Hurricane Delta has made landfall along the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula near Puerto Morelos, Mexico as a category 2 storm, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Mexico

Topic: Weather

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com