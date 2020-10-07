Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY STORM-DELTA/MEXICO

Por REUTERSOCT 07
7 de Octubre de 2020

Major hurricane makes landfall in Gulf of Mexico

Start: 30 Sep 2020 13:15 GMT

End: 30 Sep 2020 14:15 GMT

CANCUN - Hurricane Delta strengthened on Tuesday and made landfall overnight as a major storm near Mexico's Caribbean resorts of Cancun and Tulum, threatening "extremely dangerous" sea surges, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

“Tuve mucho susto”: Sherlyn pudo huir de Cancún ante la llegada del huracán Delta

La actriz y cantante abordó el último avión que salió del centro turístico hacia la Ciudad de México
Vladimir Putin celebró su cumpleaños 68 probando un misil hipersónico Tsirkon: “Es un gran evento para toda Rusia”

El cohete acertó a su objetivo en el Mar de Barents tras recorrer 450 kilómetros y alcanzar velocidades superiores al Mach 8 en el Mar Blanco
“A correr, que se viene el huracán Delta”: Fernando del Solar narró su experiencia en Cancún

El presentador compartió historias en las que dijo que ya los estaban evacuando de su hotel para enviarlos a un refugio
El desafío de los “Chapitos” en Sinaloa: patrullan las calles con total impunidad

Sinaloa ha pasado de ser un atractivo turístico a una entidad acechada por el narco
FMI mejoró la contracción del PIB de México para 2020 a 9%

También pronosticó que la economía crecerá un 3.5% en 2021 y alrededor de un 2% a partir de 2022
Afore: las tres claves para elegir la mejor para tu retiro

La elección de la administradora repercutirá en la vida de las personas al llegar a la edad adulta
Xi Jinping prometió eliminar las emisiones de carbono para 2060, pero China está contaminando como nunca antes

Los expertos subrayan que el cumplimiento de los objetivos del mandatario chino requieren una revolución radical en el sistema productivo del mayor contaminador del mundo, que hoy gasta la mitad del carbón que se usa en el mundo
Minuto a minuto: la audiencia de García Luna en la corte de Nueva York

Este miércoles se decidirá qué pasará con quien fue el hombre fuerte del expresidente Felipe Calderón
Mapa del coronavirus en México 7 de octubre: suben los casos activos en el Estado de México y descienden en Jalisco

El número de muertos por coronavirus en México llegó a 82,348, mientras que los casos confirmados alcanzaron los 794,608
Raúl Araiza y el bochornoso momento que pasó cuando le recordaron su infidelidad

Fue uno de sus compañeros en "A oscuras me da risa" quien sacó a la luz el tema en plena conferencia de prensa
En vivo: López Obrador informa de los efectos del huracán Delta

Este miércoles a las 7 de la mañana el huracán se degradó a categoría 2
Rod Stewart habló de sus intentos fallidos por reconciliarse con Elton John

Están distanciados desde hace años luego de que el cantante criticara la gira de despedida de su colega
