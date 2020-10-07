ADVISORY STORM-DELTA/MEXICO

Major hurricane makes landfall in Gulf of Mexico

Start: 30 Sep 2020 13:15 GMT

End: 30 Sep 2020 14:15 GMT

CANCUN - Hurricane Delta strengthened on Tuesday and made landfall overnight as a major storm near Mexico's Caribbean resorts of Cancun and Tulum, threatening "extremely dangerous" sea surges, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

