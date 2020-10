ADVISORY HONGKONG-SECURITY/COURT

Hong Kong protester shot by police appears in court

Start: 08 Oct 2020 06:00 GMT

End: 08 Oct 2020 07:00 GMT

WAN CHAI LAW COURTS, HONG KONG, CHINA - Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong and other supporters appear at Hong Kong's District Court as protester Tsang Chi-kin faces charges of rioting. Tsang, a 19-year-old Hong Kong local, was shot by a police officer during an altercation on last year's Chinese National Day.

