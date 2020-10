ADVISORY GREECE-GOLDENDAWN/TRIAL

Greek court rules if Golden Dawn engaged in criminal activity

Start: 07 Oct 2020 05:57 GMT

End: 07 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

ATHENS, GREECE - Live from outside a Greek court that is expected to rule whether the far-right Golden Dawn party constitutes a criminal organization engaged in criminal activity, in a trial that has lasted years and was sparked following the killing of a rap singer by a party supporter. Anti-fascist groups are expected to protest outside the court.

