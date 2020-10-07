Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY BRITAIN-USA/SECURITY-PROSECUTOR

Por REUTERSOCT 07
7 de Octubre de 2020

U.S. Attorney makes statement on case against ISIS militants

Start: 07 Oct 2020 21:00 GMT

End: 07 Oct 2020 22:00 GMT

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, USA - United States Attorney G. Zachary Terwilliger will make a brief statement today announcing updates in the case against two ISIS militants known as ‘The Beatles’ following their initial appearances in U.S. federal court.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Ningún colegio público de Bogotá ha abierto sus puertas.

Ningún colegio público de Bogotá ha abierto sus puertas.

A principios de septiembre la alcaldía de Bogotá habilitó un sitio web para recibir propuestas de métodos de reapertura en los colegios; sin embargo, solo algunas escuelas privadas se han arriesgado.
A principios de septiembre la alcaldía de Bogotá habilitó un sitio web para recibir propuestas de métodos de reapertura en los colegios; sin embargo, solo algunas escuelas privadas se han arriesgado.

Ningún colegio público de Bogotá ha abierto sus puertas.

Ningún colegio público de Bogotá ha abierto sus puertas.

A principios de septiembre la alcaldía de Bogotá habilitó un sitio web para recibir propuestas de métodos de reapertura en los colegios; sin embargo, solo algunas escuelas privadas se han arriesgado.
A principios de septiembre la alcaldía de Bogotá habilitó un sitio web para recibir propuestas de métodos de reapertura en los colegios; sin embargo, solo algunas escuelas privadas se han arriesgado.

Retiran del Ejército a soldado involucrado en caso de maltrato animal

Retiran del Ejército a soldado involucrado en caso de maltrato animal

Catherine Morales, diputada del Valle del Cauca, denunció el aberrante caso que habría ocurrido este 4 de octubre en horas de la mañana, en el municipio de Tuluá, en Valle del Cauca.
Catherine Morales, diputada del Valle del Cauca, denunció el aberrante caso que habría ocurrido este 4 de octubre en horas de la mañana, en el municipio de Tuluá, en Valle del Cauca.

Retiran del Ejército a soldado involucrado en caso de maltrato animal

Retiran del Ejército a soldado involucrado en caso de maltrato animal

Catherine Morales, diputada del Valle del Cauca, denunció el aberrante caso que habría ocurrido este 4 de octubre en horas de la mañana, en el municipio de Tuluá, en Valle del Cauca.
Catherine Morales, diputada del Valle del Cauca, denunció el aberrante caso que habría ocurrido este 4 de octubre en horas de la mañana, en el municipio de Tuluá, en Valle del Cauca.

Con un Tecatito Corona inspirado, México venció 1-0 a Holanda en Amsterdam

Con un Tecatito Corona inspirado, México venció 1-0 a Holanda en Amsterdam

El atacante y figura de Wolverhampton, Raúl Jiménez, hizo el gol del triunfo al cobrar el penalti frente al especialista Tim Krul
El atacante y figura de Wolverhampton, Raúl Jiménez, hizo el gol del triunfo al cobrar el penalti frente al especialista Tim Krul

Con un Tecatito Corona inspirado, México venció 1-0 a Holanda en Amsterdam

Con un Tecatito Corona inspirado, México venció 1-0 a Holanda en Amsterdam

El atacante y figura de Wolverhampton, Raúl Jiménez, hizo el gol del triunfo al cobrar el penalti frente al especialista Tim Krul
El atacante y figura de Wolverhampton, Raúl Jiménez, hizo el gol del triunfo al cobrar el penalti frente al especialista Tim Krul

Senado aprobó en lo general la consulta popular de AMLO para enjuiciar a ex presidentes

Senado aprobó en lo general la consulta popular de AMLO para enjuiciar a ex presidentes

Morena y aliados respaldaron la propuesta del presidente de México, de la que la Suprema Corte avaló su constitucionalidad hace unos días; se discuten ahora las reservas al dictamen en lo específico
Morena y aliados respaldaron la propuesta del presidente de México, de la que la Suprema Corte avaló su constitucionalidad hace unos días; se discuten ahora las reservas al dictamen en lo específico

Senado aprobó en lo general la consulta popular de AMLO para enjuiciar a ex presidentes

Senado aprobó en lo general la consulta popular de AMLO para enjuiciar a ex presidentes

Morena y aliados respaldaron la propuesta del presidente de México, de la que la Suprema Corte avaló su constitucionalidad hace unos días; se discuten ahora las reservas al dictamen en lo específico
Morena y aliados respaldaron la propuesta del presidente de México, de la que la Suprema Corte avaló su constitucionalidad hace unos días; se discuten ahora las reservas al dictamen en lo específico

Google trabaja en un sistema para detectar el lenguaje de señas en las videollamadas

Google trabaja en un sistema para detectar el lenguaje de señas en las videollamadas

Un equipo de investigadores de Google Research desarrolló un modelo de detección en tiempo real basado en la estimación de las poses que puede identificar a las personas mientras se comunican con señas
Un equipo de investigadores de Google Research desarrolló un modelo de detección en tiempo real basado en la estimación de las poses que puede identificar a las personas mientras se comunican con señas

Google trabaja en un sistema para detectar el lenguaje de señas en las videollamadas

Google trabaja en un sistema para detectar el lenguaje de señas en las videollamadas

Un equipo de investigadores de Google Research desarrolló un modelo de detección en tiempo real basado en la estimación de las poses que puede identificar a las personas mientras se comunican con señas
Un equipo de investigadores de Google Research desarrolló un modelo de detección en tiempo real basado en la estimación de las poses que puede identificar a las personas mientras se comunican con señas

Profesora de la UNAM cumplió 100 años y así la festejaron

Profesora de la UNAM cumplió 100 años y así la festejaron

Alumnos y colegas la celebraron vía remota
Alumnos y colegas la celebraron vía remota

Profesora de la UNAM cumplió 100 años y así la festejaron

Profesora de la UNAM cumplió 100 años y así la festejaron

Alumnos y colegas la celebraron vía remota
Alumnos y colegas la celebraron vía remota

SEP: estos son los próximos puentes del ciclo escolar 2020-2021

SEP: estos son los próximos puentes del ciclo escolar 2020-2021

Los menores tendrán más de dos días de descanso durante el mes de noviembre
Los menores tendrán más de dos días de descanso durante el mes de noviembre

SEP: estos son los próximos puentes del ciclo escolar 2020-2021

SEP: estos son los próximos puentes del ciclo escolar 2020-2021

Los menores tendrán más de dos días de descanso durante el mes de noviembre
Los menores tendrán más de dos días de descanso durante el mes de noviembre

Cómo cambiar el ícono de Instagram

Cómo cambiar el ícono de Instagram

En el marco de su aniversario número 10, la aplicación sumó un “truco” que permite elegir entre 12 diseños diferentes
En el marco de su aniversario número 10, la aplicación sumó un “truco” que permite elegir entre 12 diseños diferentes

Cómo cambiar el ícono de Instagram

Cómo cambiar el ícono de Instagram

En el marco de su aniversario número 10, la aplicación sumó un “truco” que permite elegir entre 12 diseños diferentes
En el marco de su aniversario número 10, la aplicación sumó un “truco” que permite elegir entre 12 diseños diferentes

El ciclista que cayó desde un puente en el Giro de Lombardía contó su calvario: “Podría haber pasado mi vida en esa silla de ruedas”

El ciclista que cayó desde un puente en el Giro de Lombardía contó su calvario: “Podría haber pasado mi vida en esa silla de ruedas”

Remco Evenepoel sufrió una fractura de cadera y una contusión en los pulmones, pero ya se prepara para volver a competir
Remco Evenepoel sufrió una fractura de cadera y una contusión en los pulmones, pero ya se prepara para volver a competir

El ciclista que cayó desde un puente en el Giro de Lombardía contó su calvario: “Podría haber pasado mi vida en esa silla de ruedas”

El ciclista que cayó desde un puente en el Giro de Lombardía contó su calvario: “Podría haber pasado mi vida en esa silla de ruedas”

Remco Evenepoel sufrió una fractura de cadera y una contusión en los pulmones, pero ya se prepara para volver a competir
Remco Evenepoel sufrió una fractura de cadera y una contusión en los pulmones, pero ya se prepara para volver a competir

El policía que mató a George Floyd fue liberado de prisión tras pagar una fianza de un millón de dólares

El policía que mató a George Floyd fue liberado de prisión tras pagar una fianza de un millón de dólares

Derek Chauvin estaba en prisión desde finales de mayo, pocos días después del episodio en el que le quitó la vida al hombre afroamericano tras arrodillarse en su cuello durante casi nueve minutos. Su próxima audiencia en la causa, en la que está acusado de homicidio, tendrá lugar en marzo de 2021
Derek Chauvin estaba en prisión desde finales de mayo, pocos días después del episodio en el que le quitó la vida al hombre afroamericano tras arrodillarse en su cuello durante casi nueve minutos. Su próxima audiencia en la causa, en la que está acusado de homicidio, tendrá lugar en marzo de 2021

El policía que mató a George Floyd fue liberado de prisión tras pagar una fianza de un millón de dólares

El policía que mató a George Floyd fue liberado de prisión tras pagar una fianza de un millón de dólares

Derek Chauvin estaba en prisión desde finales de mayo, pocos días después del episodio en el que le quitó la vida al hombre afroamericano tras arrodillarse en su cuello durante casi nueve minutos. Su próxima audiencia en la causa, en la que está acusado de homicidio, tendrá lugar en marzo de 2021
Derek Chauvin estaba en prisión desde finales de mayo, pocos días después del episodio en el que le quitó la vida al hombre afroamericano tras arrodillarse en su cuello durante casi nueve minutos. Su próxima audiencia en la causa, en la que está acusado de homicidio, tendrá lugar en marzo de 2021

Estos son los daños que dejó el huracán Delta en Cancún

Estos son los daños que dejó el huracán Delta en Cancún

No hubo muertos ni heridos, solo afectaciones materiales, autos, lanchas y casas dañadas por la lluvia pero principalmente por el fuerte viento que también derribó árboles, postes y palmeras
No hubo muertos ni heridos, solo afectaciones materiales, autos, lanchas y casas dañadas por la lluvia pero principalmente por el fuerte viento que también derribó árboles, postes y palmeras

Estos son los daños que dejó el huracán Delta en Cancún

Estos son los daños que dejó el huracán Delta en Cancún

No hubo muertos ni heridos, solo afectaciones materiales, autos, lanchas y casas dañadas por la lluvia pero principalmente por el fuerte viento que también derribó árboles, postes y palmeras
No hubo muertos ni heridos, solo afectaciones materiales, autos, lanchas y casas dañadas por la lluvia pero principalmente por el fuerte viento que también derribó árboles, postes y palmeras

La lista definitiva de los 100 mejores álbumes de rock clásico, según los críticos más respetados

La lista definitiva de los 100 mejores álbumes de rock clásico, según los críticos más respetados

La vida es demasiado corta como para pasar el tiempo escuchando mala música
La vida es demasiado corta como para pasar el tiempo escuchando mala música

La lista definitiva de los 100 mejores álbumes de rock clásico, según los críticos más respetados

La lista definitiva de los 100 mejores álbumes de rock clásico, según los críticos más respetados

La vida es demasiado corta como para pasar el tiempo escuchando mala música
La vida es demasiado corta como para pasar el tiempo escuchando mala música
MAS NOTICIAS