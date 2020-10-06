Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY TAIWAN-LEE/FUNERAL -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

Por REUTERSOCT 06
6 de Octubre de 2020

State funeral for former Taiwan President Lee Teng-hui

Start: 07 Oct 2020 00:45 GMT

End: 07 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: LIVE SIGNAL STILL TBC - PLEASE MONITOR

==

TAIPEI CITY - State funeral for former Taiwan President Lee Teng-hui, who died in July aged 97. Lee was dubbed 'Mr. Democracy' for ending autocratic rule in favour of free elections. The funeral will take place at a military cemetery in a Taipei suburb. Lee was cremated in a private ceremony in August.

SCHEDULE:

0100GMT - Event begins

0115GMT - President Tsai Ing-wen expected to arrive

0140GMT - Funeral begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE TAIWAN

DIGITAL: NO USE TAIWAN

Source: FTV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Taiwan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Brutal golpiza a un árbitro durante un partido de básquet en Uruguay: expulsaron al jugador que lo agredió de por vida

Brutal golpiza a un árbitro durante un partido de básquet en Uruguay: expulsaron al jugador que lo agredió de por vida

El juez Mario Añorga fue víctima de una violenta paliza propinada por Pablo Faluotico, jugador del Welcome, luego de que la autoridad sancionara una infracción en su contra
El juez Mario Añorga fue víctima de una violenta paliza propinada por Pablo Faluotico, jugador del Welcome, luego de que la autoridad sancionara una infracción en su contra

Brutal golpiza a un árbitro durante un partido de básquet en Uruguay: expulsaron al jugador que lo agredió de por vida

Brutal golpiza a un árbitro durante un partido de básquet en Uruguay: expulsaron al jugador que lo agredió de por vida

El juez Mario Añorga fue víctima de una violenta paliza propinada por Pablo Faluotico, jugador del Welcome, luego de que la autoridad sancionara una infracción en su contra
El juez Mario Añorga fue víctima de una violenta paliza propinada por Pablo Faluotico, jugador del Welcome, luego de que la autoridad sancionara una infracción en su contra

Banco del Bienestar: cuáles son los requisitos para tramitar préstamos de 20,000 a 40,000 pesos

Banco del Bienestar: cuáles son los requisitos para tramitar préstamos de 20,000 a 40,000 pesos

Se estima también una inversión de 5,000 millones de pesos en la construcción de más de 1,000 sucursales de Banco Bienestar
Se estima también una inversión de 5,000 millones de pesos en la construcción de más de 1,000 sucursales de Banco Bienestar

Banco del Bienestar: cuáles son los requisitos para tramitar préstamos de 20,000 a 40,000 pesos

Banco del Bienestar: cuáles son los requisitos para tramitar préstamos de 20,000 a 40,000 pesos

Se estima también una inversión de 5,000 millones de pesos en la construcción de más de 1,000 sucursales de Banco Bienestar
Se estima también una inversión de 5,000 millones de pesos en la construcción de más de 1,000 sucursales de Banco Bienestar

Gustavo Petro pide al Parlamento Europeo suspender acuerdos comerciales con Colombia

Gustavo Petro pide al Parlamento Europeo suspender acuerdos comerciales con Colombia

El Parlamento Europeo discutirá este martes la propuesta enviada por el congresista quien asegura que hay “graves violaciones de los derechos humanos cometidas por las fuerzas de seguridad en Colombia”.
El Parlamento Europeo discutirá este martes la propuesta enviada por el congresista quien asegura que hay “graves violaciones de los derechos humanos cometidas por las fuerzas de seguridad en Colombia”.

Gustavo Petro pide al Parlamento Europeo suspender acuerdos comerciales con Colombia

Gustavo Petro pide al Parlamento Europeo suspender acuerdos comerciales con Colombia

El Parlamento Europeo discutirá este martes la propuesta enviada por el congresista quien asegura que hay “graves violaciones de los derechos humanos cometidas por las fuerzas de seguridad en Colombia”.
El Parlamento Europeo discutirá este martes la propuesta enviada por el congresista quien asegura que hay “graves violaciones de los derechos humanos cometidas por las fuerzas de seguridad en Colombia”.

Agua, oro, una base rusa y una larga frontera con China: por qué importa el caos político en Kirguistán, el centro geopolítico de Asia

Agua, oro, una base rusa y una larga frontera con China: por qué importa el caos político en Kirguistán, el centro geopolítico de Asia

Los efectos de las turbulencias se extienden mucho más allá de las fronteras de este pequeño y montañoso país de Asia Central
Los efectos de las turbulencias se extienden mucho más allá de las fronteras de este pequeño y montañoso país de Asia Central

Agua, oro, una base rusa y una larga frontera con China: por qué importa el caos político en Kirguistán, el centro geopolítico de Asia

Agua, oro, una base rusa y una larga frontera con China: por qué importa el caos político en Kirguistán, el centro geopolítico de Asia

Los efectos de las turbulencias se extienden mucho más allá de las fronteras de este pequeño y montañoso país de Asia Central
Los efectos de las turbulencias se extienden mucho más allá de las fronteras de este pequeño y montañoso país de Asia Central

Cuando Mauricio Ochmann y Aislinn confesaron que el reality de los Derbez les causó una crisis

Cuando Mauricio Ochmann y Aislinn confesaron que el reality de los Derbez les causó una crisis

"Mi experiencia no fue la mejor", comentó el actor el año pasado
"Mi experiencia no fue la mejor", comentó el actor el año pasado

Cuando Mauricio Ochmann y Aislinn confesaron que el reality de los Derbez les causó una crisis

Cuando Mauricio Ochmann y Aislinn confesaron que el reality de los Derbez les causó una crisis

"Mi experiencia no fue la mejor", comentó el actor el año pasado
"Mi experiencia no fue la mejor", comentó el actor el año pasado

Un “cazador” del monstruo del Lago Ness presentó nuevas imágenes como prueba de su existencia

Un “cazador” del monstruo del Lago Ness presentó nuevas imágenes como prueba de su existencia

Un experimentado navegante detectó una masa de 10 metros en el fondo de las legendarias aguas
Un experimentado navegante detectó una masa de 10 metros en el fondo de las legendarias aguas

Un “cazador” del monstruo del Lago Ness presentó nuevas imágenes como prueba de su existencia

Un “cazador” del monstruo del Lago Ness presentó nuevas imágenes como prueba de su existencia

Un experimentado navegante detectó una masa de 10 metros en el fondo de las legendarias aguas
Un experimentado navegante detectó una masa de 10 metros en el fondo de las legendarias aguas

Un vistazo a la serie de Selena: Netflix dio a conocer el tráiler y la fecha de estreno

Un vistazo a la serie de Selena: Netflix dio a conocer el tráiler y la fecha de estreno

La actriz Christian Serratos apareció en este avance con el vestuario característico e interpretando el exitoso tema “Como la flor”
La actriz Christian Serratos apareció en este avance con el vestuario característico e interpretando el exitoso tema “Como la flor”

Un vistazo a la serie de Selena: Netflix dio a conocer el tráiler y la fecha de estreno

Un vistazo a la serie de Selena: Netflix dio a conocer el tráiler y la fecha de estreno

La actriz Christian Serratos apareció en este avance con el vestuario característico e interpretando el exitoso tema “Como la flor”
La actriz Christian Serratos apareció en este avance con el vestuario característico e interpretando el exitoso tema “Como la flor”

Huracán Delta en Quintana Roo: lista completa de refugios en Cancún, Cozumel, Isla Mujeres, Tulum y más municipios afectados

Huracán Delta en Quintana Roo: lista completa de refugios en Cancún, Cozumel, Isla Mujeres, Tulum y más municipios afectados

Autoridades de la entidad y Protección Civil pidieron a la población que si dudaba que su hogar pudiera resistir el huracán, acudiera a un refugio
Autoridades de la entidad y Protección Civil pidieron a la población que si dudaba que su hogar pudiera resistir el huracán, acudiera a un refugio

Huracán Delta en Quintana Roo: lista completa de refugios en Cancún, Cozumel, Isla Mujeres, Tulum y más municipios afectados

Huracán Delta en Quintana Roo: lista completa de refugios en Cancún, Cozumel, Isla Mujeres, Tulum y más municipios afectados

Autoridades de la entidad y Protección Civil pidieron a la población que si dudaba que su hogar pudiera resistir el huracán, acudiera a un refugio
Autoridades de la entidad y Protección Civil pidieron a la población que si dudaba que su hogar pudiera resistir el huracán, acudiera a un refugio

18 postales de la fantástica victoria de Podoroska para clasificar a las semifinales de Roland Garros

18 postales de la fantástica victoria de Podoroska para clasificar a las semifinales de Roland Garros

Nadia Podoroska superó a la ucraniana Elina Svitolina por 6-2 y 6-4 y se convirtió en la primera argentina en 16 años en meterse entre las mejores cuatro de un Grand Slam
Nadia Podoroska superó a la ucraniana Elina Svitolina por 6-2 y 6-4 y se convirtió en la primera argentina en 16 años en meterse entre las mejores cuatro de un Grand Slam

18 postales de la fantástica victoria de Podoroska para clasificar a las semifinales de Roland Garros

18 postales de la fantástica victoria de Podoroska para clasificar a las semifinales de Roland Garros

Nadia Podoroska superó a la ucraniana Elina Svitolina por 6-2 y 6-4 y se convirtió en la primera argentina en 16 años en meterse entre las mejores cuatro de un Grand Slam
Nadia Podoroska superó a la ucraniana Elina Svitolina por 6-2 y 6-4 y se convirtió en la primera argentina en 16 años en meterse entre las mejores cuatro de un Grand Slam

Donald Trump: “Llega la temporada de gripe, ¿vamos a cerrar el país? No, aprendimos a vivir con el virus”

Donald Trump: “Llega la temporada de gripe, ¿vamos a cerrar el país? No, aprendimos a vivir con el virus”

El mandatario, que continúa su tratamiento contra el coronavirus, descartó un nuevo confinamiento y resaltó que la enfermedad es mucho menos letal en buena parte de la población
El mandatario, que continúa su tratamiento contra el coronavirus, descartó un nuevo confinamiento y resaltó que la enfermedad es mucho menos letal en buena parte de la población

Donald Trump: “Llega la temporada de gripe, ¿vamos a cerrar el país? No, aprendimos a vivir con el virus”

Donald Trump: “Llega la temporada de gripe, ¿vamos a cerrar el país? No, aprendimos a vivir con el virus”

El mandatario, que continúa su tratamiento contra el coronavirus, descartó un nuevo confinamiento y resaltó que la enfermedad es mucho menos letal en buena parte de la población
El mandatario, que continúa su tratamiento contra el coronavirus, descartó un nuevo confinamiento y resaltó que la enfermedad es mucho menos letal en buena parte de la población

Día de muertos: ¿habrá puente el próximo lunes 2 de noviembre?

Día de muertos: ¿habrá puente el próximo lunes 2 de noviembre?

En el mes de los fieles difuntos los alumnos tendrán al menos dos fines de semana largos
En el mes de los fieles difuntos los alumnos tendrán al menos dos fines de semana largos

Día de muertos: ¿habrá puente el próximo lunes 2 de noviembre?

Día de muertos: ¿habrá puente el próximo lunes 2 de noviembre?

En el mes de los fieles difuntos los alumnos tendrán al menos dos fines de semana largos
En el mes de los fieles difuntos los alumnos tendrán al menos dos fines de semana largos

Conmoción en una ciudad de Chile: los vecinos filmaron a un elefante marino arrastrándose por las calles

Conmoción en una ciudad de Chile: los vecinos filmaron a un elefante marino arrastrándose por las calles

Ocurrió en Puerto Cisnes, al sur del país
Ocurrió en Puerto Cisnes, al sur del país

Conmoción en una ciudad de Chile: los vecinos filmaron a un elefante marino arrastrándose por las calles

Conmoción en una ciudad de Chile: los vecinos filmaron a un elefante marino arrastrándose por las calles

Ocurrió en Puerto Cisnes, al sur del país
Ocurrió en Puerto Cisnes, al sur del país
MAS NOTICIAS