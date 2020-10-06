ADVISORY ISRAEL-GULF/GERMANY MEMORIAL

Germany, Israel and UAE foreign ministers visit Holocaust Memorial
Start: 06 Oct 2020 11:48 GMT
End: 06 Oct 2020 12:17 GMT
BERLIN - The foreign ministers of Germany, Israel and the UAE visit the Holocaust Memorial ahead of their historic ministerial meeting
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Germany
Topic: Disasters / Accidents
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
La entidad azulgrana y la francesa habían llegado a un acuerdo. El futbolista mostró sus ganas de vestir de azulgrana y el entrenador lo esperaba deseoso, sin embargo, un episodio inesperado dio por finalizadas las negociaciones
MAS NOTICIAS