ADVISORY USA-STOCKS/OPEN

NYSE opens after Trump's covid diagnosis

Start: 05 Oct 2020 13:28 GMT

End: 05 Oct 2020 13:36 GMT

NEW YORK CITY - The New York Stock Exchange opening bell rings to begin the day's trading after U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday following news that U.S. President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19 adding to mounting uncertainties surrounding the looming election.

