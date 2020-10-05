ADVISORY JAPAN-FOREIGNMINISTERS/POMPEO -- TIME TBA

Foreign ministers of Japan, the U.S., India & Australia meet
Start: 06 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT
End: 06 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT
EDITORS NOTE: THIS LIVE IS EXPECTED TO BE THE START OF THE MEETING -- TIMINGS AND EXACT LOCATION ARE NOT FOR PUBLICATION -- PLEASE MONITOR
==
TOKYO, JAPAN - Foreign ministers of Japan, the United States, India and Australia will hold a so-called Quad meeting in Tokyo to discuss the concept of a "Free and Open Indo-Pacific" amid concerns about China's maritime assertiveness.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: FOREIGN POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Japan
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
Tras el recurso judicial presentado por el Ejecutivo de Carmen Ayuso, que considera ilegal la medida impuesta por el presidente español Pedro Sánchez, en la ciudad se han visto reducidos los desplazamientos
La expectativa está en aumento a menos de una semana de las celebraciones por el 75 aniversario de la fundación del Partido de los Trabajadores de Corea del Norte, creado por Kim Il-sung, patriarca del régimen comunista y abuelo del actual dictador
MAS NOTICIAS