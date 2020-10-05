Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY JAPAN-FOREIGNMINISTERS/POMPEO -- TIME TBA --

Por REUTERSOCT 05
5 de Octubre de 2020

Foreign ministers of Japan, the U.S., India & Australia meet

Start: 06 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

End: 06 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: THIS LIVE IS EXPECTED TO BE THE START OF THE MEETING -- TIMINGS AND EXACT LOCATION ARE NOT FOR PUBLICATION -- PLEASE MONITOR

==

TOKYO, JAPAN - Foreign ministers of Japan, the United States, India and Australia will hold a so-called Quad meeting in Tokyo to discuss the concept of a "Free and Open Indo-Pacific" amid concerns about China's maritime assertiveness.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: FOREIGN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Problemas en la convocatoria, las bajas de la Selección Colombia en el inicio de su camino a Catar 2022

Problemas en la convocatoria, las bajas de la Selección Colombia en el inicio de su camino a Catar 2022

Los jugadores de Porto, Matheus Uribe y Luis Díaz, no estarán en los dos primeros partidos de las clasificatorias en Sudamérica.
Los jugadores de Porto, Matheus Uribe y Luis Díaz, no estarán en los dos primeros partidos de las clasificatorias en Sudamérica.

Problemas en la convocatoria, las bajas de la Selección Colombia en el inicio de su camino a Catar 2022

Problemas en la convocatoria, las bajas de la Selección Colombia en el inicio de su camino a Catar 2022

Los jugadores de Porto, Matheus Uribe y Luis Díaz, no estarán en los dos primeros partidos de las clasificatorias en Sudamérica.
Los jugadores de Porto, Matheus Uribe y Luis Díaz, no estarán en los dos primeros partidos de las clasificatorias en Sudamérica.

Reportan que el hijo de William Levy sufrió un accidente y fue operado de emergencia

Reportan que el hijo de William Levy sufrió un accidente y fue operado de emergencia

Según el periodista Orlando Segura, el percance de Christopher ocurrió al volcarse un carrito de golf
Según el periodista Orlando Segura, el percance de Christopher ocurrió al volcarse un carrito de golf

Reportan que el hijo de William Levy sufrió un accidente y fue operado de emergencia

Reportan que el hijo de William Levy sufrió un accidente y fue operado de emergencia

Según el periodista Orlando Segura, el percance de Christopher ocurrió al volcarse un carrito de golf
Según el periodista Orlando Segura, el percance de Christopher ocurrió al volcarse un carrito de golf

El reencuentro entre Messi y Suárez: el uruguayo viajó con los jugadores argentinos en el avión privado del astro del Barcelona

El reencuentro entre Messi y Suárez: el uruguayo viajó con los jugadores argentinos en el avión privado del astro del Barcelona

El astro argentino y el nuevo fichaje del Atlético de Madrid abordaron juntos el Gulftream V con destino a Buenos Aires
El astro argentino y el nuevo fichaje del Atlético de Madrid abordaron juntos el Gulftream V con destino a Buenos Aires

El reencuentro entre Messi y Suárez: el uruguayo viajó con los jugadores argentinos en el avión privado del astro del Barcelona

El reencuentro entre Messi y Suárez: el uruguayo viajó con los jugadores argentinos en el avión privado del astro del Barcelona

El astro argentino y el nuevo fichaje del Atlético de Madrid abordaron juntos el Gulftream V con destino a Buenos Aires
El astro argentino y el nuevo fichaje del Atlético de Madrid abordaron juntos el Gulftream V con destino a Buenos Aires

Mapa del coronavirus en México 5 de octubre: CDMX, la entidad con más casos acumulados, contagios activos y muertes

Mapa del coronavirus en México 5 de octubre: CDMX, la entidad con más casos acumulados, contagios activos y muertes

La cifra de casos confirmados de coronavirus en México se elevó a 761,665, mientras que las defunciones provocadas por la enfermedad llegaron a 79,088
La cifra de casos confirmados de coronavirus en México se elevó a 761,665, mientras que las defunciones provocadas por la enfermedad llegaron a 79,088

Mapa del coronavirus en México 5 de octubre: CDMX, la entidad con más casos acumulados, contagios activos y muertes

Mapa del coronavirus en México 5 de octubre: CDMX, la entidad con más casos acumulados, contagios activos y muertes

La cifra de casos confirmados de coronavirus en México se elevó a 761,665, mientras que las defunciones provocadas por la enfermedad llegaron a 79,088
La cifra de casos confirmados de coronavirus en México se elevó a 761,665, mientras que las defunciones provocadas por la enfermedad llegaron a 79,088

En vivo: López Obrador y empresarios anuncian plan de inversión para reactivación económica

En vivo: López Obrador y empresarios anuncian plan de inversión para reactivación económica

El presidente de México presenta, en compañía de empresarios, el plan de reactivación económica
El presidente de México presenta, en compañía de empresarios, el plan de reactivación económica

En vivo: López Obrador y empresarios anuncian plan de inversión para reactivación económica

En vivo: López Obrador y empresarios anuncian plan de inversión para reactivación económica

El presidente de México presenta, en compañía de empresarios, el plan de reactivación económica
El presidente de México presenta, en compañía de empresarios, el plan de reactivación económica

El drama interminable de Ron Ely, la estrella de Tarzán

El drama interminable de Ron Ely, la estrella de Tarzán

Su esposa fue asesinada por su hijo, la policía irrumpió en el lugar para detener al joven, pero en el operativo le dispararon 24 veces, matándolo. Ahora demandó a las autoridades
Su esposa fue asesinada por su hijo, la policía irrumpió en el lugar para detener al joven, pero en el operativo le dispararon 24 veces, matándolo. Ahora demandó a las autoridades

El drama interminable de Ron Ely, la estrella de Tarzán

El drama interminable de Ron Ely, la estrella de Tarzán

Su esposa fue asesinada por su hijo, la policía irrumpió en el lugar para detener al joven, pero en el operativo le dispararon 24 veces, matándolo. Ahora demandó a las autoridades
Su esposa fue asesinada por su hijo, la policía irrumpió en el lugar para detener al joven, pero en el operativo le dispararon 24 veces, matándolo. Ahora demandó a las autoridades

Joe Biden estira su ventaja sobre Donald Trump en las encuestas tras el debate y el contagio del presidente

Joe Biden estira su ventaja sobre Donald Trump en las encuestas tras el debate y el contagio del presidente

El mandatario republicano obtuvo una evaluación negativa sobre el manejo de la pandemia, mientras que el candidato demócrata fue señalado como claro ganador del encuentro del martes
El mandatario republicano obtuvo una evaluación negativa sobre el manejo de la pandemia, mientras que el candidato demócrata fue señalado como claro ganador del encuentro del martes

Joe Biden estira su ventaja sobre Donald Trump en las encuestas tras el debate y el contagio del presidente

Joe Biden estira su ventaja sobre Donald Trump en las encuestas tras el debate y el contagio del presidente

El mandatario republicano obtuvo una evaluación negativa sobre el manejo de la pandemia, mientras que el candidato demócrata fue señalado como claro ganador del encuentro del martes
El mandatario republicano obtuvo una evaluación negativa sobre el manejo de la pandemia, mientras que el candidato demócrata fue señalado como claro ganador del encuentro del martes

Primer día laboral con nuevas restricciones por el coronavirus en Madrid: el gobierno local sólo colocó controles policiales informativos

Primer día laboral con nuevas restricciones por el coronavirus en Madrid: el gobierno local sólo colocó controles policiales informativos

Tras el recurso judicial presentado por el Ejecutivo de Carmen Ayuso, que considera ilegal la medida impuesta por el presidente español Pedro Sánchez, en la ciudad se han visto reducidos los desplazamientos
Tras el recurso judicial presentado por el Ejecutivo de Carmen Ayuso, que considera ilegal la medida impuesta por el presidente español Pedro Sánchez, en la ciudad se han visto reducidos los desplazamientos

Primer día laboral con nuevas restricciones por el coronavirus en Madrid: el gobierno local sólo colocó controles policiales informativos

Primer día laboral con nuevas restricciones por el coronavirus en Madrid: el gobierno local sólo colocó controles policiales informativos

Tras el recurso judicial presentado por el Ejecutivo de Carmen Ayuso, que considera ilegal la medida impuesta por el presidente español Pedro Sánchez, en la ciudad se han visto reducidos los desplazamientos
Tras el recurso judicial presentado por el Ejecutivo de Carmen Ayuso, que considera ilegal la medida impuesta por el presidente español Pedro Sánchez, en la ciudad se han visto reducidos los desplazamientos

¿Cuál distanciamiento?: así fue el reencuentro de Galilea Montijo e Inés Gómez Mont

¿Cuál distanciamiento?: así fue el reencuentro de Galilea Montijo e Inés Gómez Mont

El pasado mayo el periodista Alex Kaffie aseguró que la amistad entre las presentadoras ya no era la misma
El pasado mayo el periodista Alex Kaffie aseguró que la amistad entre las presentadoras ya no era la misma

¿Cuál distanciamiento?: así fue el reencuentro de Galilea Montijo e Inés Gómez Mont

¿Cuál distanciamiento?: así fue el reencuentro de Galilea Montijo e Inés Gómez Mont

El pasado mayo el periodista Alex Kaffie aseguró que la amistad entre las presentadoras ya no era la misma
El pasado mayo el periodista Alex Kaffie aseguró que la amistad entre las presentadoras ya no era la misma

Alfonso Durazo aseguró que las palabras de López Obrador fueron un reconocimiento al gabinete de seguridad y no un “espaldarazo”

Alfonso Durazo aseguró que las palabras de López Obrador fueron un reconocimiento al gabinete de seguridad y no un “espaldarazo”

El secretario de Seguridad expresó hace un par de días su intención de competir por la gubernatura de Sonora
El secretario de Seguridad expresó hace un par de días su intención de competir por la gubernatura de Sonora

Alfonso Durazo aseguró que las palabras de López Obrador fueron un reconocimiento al gabinete de seguridad y no un “espaldarazo”

Alfonso Durazo aseguró que las palabras de López Obrador fueron un reconocimiento al gabinete de seguridad y no un “espaldarazo”

El secretario de Seguridad expresó hace un par de días su intención de competir por la gubernatura de Sonora
El secretario de Seguridad expresó hace un par de días su intención de competir por la gubernatura de Sonora

Kim Jong-un ordenó trasladar un misil balístico intercontinental para mostrar su poderío en un desfile militar

Kim Jong-un ordenó trasladar un misil balístico intercontinental para mostrar su poderío en un desfile militar

La expectativa está en aumento a menos de una semana de las celebraciones por el 75 aniversario de la fundación del Partido de los Trabajadores de Corea del Norte, creado por Kim Il-sung, patriarca del régimen comunista y abuelo del actual dictador
La expectativa está en aumento a menos de una semana de las celebraciones por el 75 aniversario de la fundación del Partido de los Trabajadores de Corea del Norte, creado por Kim Il-sung, patriarca del régimen comunista y abuelo del actual dictador

Kim Jong-un ordenó trasladar un misil balístico intercontinental para mostrar su poderío en un desfile militar

Kim Jong-un ordenó trasladar un misil balístico intercontinental para mostrar su poderío en un desfile militar

La expectativa está en aumento a menos de una semana de las celebraciones por el 75 aniversario de la fundación del Partido de los Trabajadores de Corea del Norte, creado por Kim Il-sung, patriarca del régimen comunista y abuelo del actual dictador
La expectativa está en aumento a menos de una semana de las celebraciones por el 75 aniversario de la fundación del Partido de los Trabajadores de Corea del Norte, creado por Kim Il-sung, patriarca del régimen comunista y abuelo del actual dictador

El sexenio de Calderón, la capitulación del gobierno ante el Cártel de Sinaloa: Wornat

El sexenio de Calderón, la capitulación del gobierno ante el Cártel de Sinaloa: Wornat

La autora de ’Felipe, el oscuro’ habla en entrevista con Infobae México sobre su libro y el acoso que sufrió por parte del gobierno de Calderón para evitar su publicación
La autora de ’Felipe, el oscuro’ habla en entrevista con Infobae México sobre su libro y el acoso que sufrió por parte del gobierno de Calderón para evitar su publicación

El sexenio de Calderón, la capitulación del gobierno ante el Cártel de Sinaloa: Wornat

El sexenio de Calderón, la capitulación del gobierno ante el Cártel de Sinaloa: Wornat

La autora de ’Felipe, el oscuro’ habla en entrevista con Infobae México sobre su libro y el acoso que sufrió por parte del gobierno de Calderón para evitar su publicación
La autora de ’Felipe, el oscuro’ habla en entrevista con Infobae México sobre su libro y el acoso que sufrió por parte del gobierno de Calderón para evitar su publicación
MAS NOTICIAS