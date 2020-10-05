ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-BOARD++DELAYED++

WHO Executive Board to hold special session on COVID-19
Start: 05 Oct 2020 10:15 GMT
End: 05 Oct 2020 10:41 GMT
GENEVA - The Executive Board of the World Health Organization (WHO) holds a two-day meeting on the COVID-19 pandemic following calls for reforms. The United States, which has announced it is withdrawing in July 2021 from the U.N. agency for its handling of the pandemic, is among the board's 34 members.
SCHEDULE:
1000GMT -Meeting starts
1300GMT - Lunch break
1400GMT - Meeting resumes
