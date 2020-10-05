Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-BOARD++DELAYED++

Por REUTERSOCT 05
5 de Octubre de 2020

WHO Executive Board to hold special session on COVID-19

Start: 05 Oct 2020 10:15 GMT

End: 05 Oct 2020 10:41 GMT

GENEVA - The Executive Board of the World Health Organization (WHO) holds a two-day meeting on the COVID-19 pandemic following calls for reforms. The United States, which has announced it is withdrawing in July 2021 from the U.N. agency for its handling of the pandemic, is among the board's 34 members.

SCHEDULE:

1000GMT -Meeting starts

1300GMT - Lunch break

1400GMT - Meeting resumes

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH / VARIOUS POSSIBLE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

