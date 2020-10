ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TRUMP-WHITE HOUSE

View of the White House as Marine One touches down

Start: 05 Oct 2020 22:48 GMT

End: 05 Oct 2020 23:01 GMT

++EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THIS IS A VIEW OF THE WHITE HOUSE. AFTER MARINE ONE LANDS, IT WILL OBSTRUCT THE VIEW OF PRESIDENT TRUMP'S WALK INTO THE WHITE HOUSE

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES – A view of the White House as Marine One touches down on the South Lawn of the White House.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com