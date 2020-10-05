ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TRUMP-NEWS CONFERENCE --RESTRICTED-- --TIME APPROX

Dr. Sean Conley holds a briefing on Trump's condition
Start: 05 Oct 2020 18:56 GMT
End: 05 Oct 2020 19:56 GMT
EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: We expect an exterior shot of the hospital following the news conference.
====================
BETHESDA, MARYLAND - Dr. Sean Conley, Physician to President Trump, holds a briefing on the President's condition.
SPEAKERS:
Commander Sean Conley, MD, Physician to the President
Colonel Sean N. Dooley, MD
Brian Garibaldi, MD
Jason M . Blaylock, MD
==
1928GMT - Walter Reed Hospital gate
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE USA
U.S. DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
NON-U.S. BROADCASTERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES
Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: ORIGINAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com