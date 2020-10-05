Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TRUMP-NEWS CONFERENCE --RESTRICTED-- --TIME APPROX--

Por REUTERSOCT 05
5 de Octubre de 2020

Dr. Sean Conley holds a briefing on Trump's condition

Start: 05 Oct 2020 18:56 GMT

End: 05 Oct 2020 19:56 GMT

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: We expect an exterior shot of the hospital following the news conference.

====================

BETHESDA, MARYLAND - Dr. Sean Conley, Physician to President Trump, holds a briefing on the President's condition.

SPEAKERS:

Commander Sean Conley, MD, Physician to the President

Colonel Sean N. Dooley, MD

Brian Garibaldi, MD

Jason M . Blaylock, MD

==

1928GMT - Walter Reed Hospital gate

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA

U.S. DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-U.S. BROADCASTERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

“Idealmente, no hubiera jugado contra México”: el mensaje de Frank de Boer, técnico de Holanda, a horas del partido amistoso

El entrenador holandés indicó que el selectivo tiene como prioridad la Liga de Naciones de la UEFA
“Idealmente, no hubiera jugado contra México”: el mensaje de Frank de Boer, técnico de Holanda, a horas del partido amistoso

El entrenador holandés indicó que el selectivo tiene como prioridad la Liga de Naciones de la UEFA
López Obrador y empresarios revivirán el Tren México-Querétaro

El plan de inversión en infraestructura anunció 51 300 mdp para el proyecto
López Obrador y empresarios revivirán el Tren México-Querétaro

El plan de inversión en infraestructura anunció 51 300 mdp para el proyecto
Yesenia Estefanía era modelo y tenía 24 años: su cuerpo fue hallado en una fosa clandestina en Sonora

El pasado domingo la Fiscalía General de Justica del Estado informó que se identificaron los restos óseos de la joven
Yesenia Estefanía era modelo y tenía 24 años: su cuerpo fue hallado en una fosa clandestina en Sonora

El pasado domingo la Fiscalía General de Justica del Estado informó que se identificaron los restos óseos de la joven
El Museo del Quai Branly-Jacques Chirac de Francia reabrirá sus puertas con exposición de los olmecas

Más de 300 piezas creadas por las civilizaciones prehispánicas podrán ser admiradas en el recinto parisino hasta el 25 julio de 2021
El Museo del Quai Branly-Jacques Chirac de Francia reabrirá sus puertas con exposición de los olmecas

Más de 300 piezas creadas por las civilizaciones prehispánicas podrán ser admiradas en el recinto parisino hasta el 25 julio de 2021
Violencia en México: abandonaron 21 cadáveres en los límites de San Luis Potosí y Zacatecas

Se trata de la disputa entre los cárteles de Sinaloa y Jalisco Nueva Generación
Violencia en México: abandonaron 21 cadáveres en los límites de San Luis Potosí y Zacatecas

Se trata de la disputa entre los cárteles de Sinaloa y Jalisco Nueva Generación
Esta es la hora y el día que comienza el horario de invierno en México: todo lo que debes saber

El cambio se extenderá hasta el 4 abril de 2021
Esta es la hora y el día que comienza el horario de invierno en México: todo lo que debes saber

El cambio se extenderá hasta el 4 abril de 2021
Donald Trump anunció que dejará el hospital militar Walter Reed por la tarde: “¡Me siento muy bien! Que no los asuste el Covid”

El presidente de Estados Unidos anunció en sus redes sociales que abandonará el centro médico a las 6.30 pm -hora del este-. Aseguró que, tras tres días de internación, se siente “mejor que hace 20 años”
Donald Trump anunció que dejará el hospital militar Walter Reed por la tarde: “¡Me siento muy bien! Que no los asuste el Covid”

El presidente de Estados Unidos anunció en sus redes sociales que abandonará el centro médico a las 6.30 pm -hora del este-. Aseguró que, tras tres días de internación, se siente “mejor que hace 20 años”
Frustrante regreso a la escuela en Chile: por temor, los padres no envían a sus hijos

En los primeros establecimientos donde se habilitó el retorno a clases presenciales, se presentaron muy pocos niños por el miedo de sus familias al contagio con Covid-19
Frustrante regreso a la escuela en Chile: por temor, los padres no envían a sus hijos

En los primeros establecimientos donde se habilitó el retorno a clases presenciales, se presentaron muy pocos niños por el miedo de sus familias al contagio con Covid-19
Las Farc confesaron el asesinato de Álvaro Gómez. ¿Ahora qué?

En una carta radicada ante la Sala de Reconocimiento de Verdad y Responsabilidad (SRVR) los exguerrilleros  Julián Gallo Cubillos, Pastor Lizandro Alape y Pablo Catatumbo ofrecieron “aportar la verdad, esclarecer los hechos ocurridos y asumir tempranamente la responsabilidad en homicidios”. ¿Cuál es el procedimiento que debe seguir la JEP?¿?
Las Farc confesaron el asesinato de Álvaro Gómez. ¿Ahora qué?

En una carta radicada ante la Sala de Reconocimiento de Verdad y Responsabilidad (SRVR) los exguerrilleros  Julián Gallo Cubillos, Pastor Lizandro Alape y Pablo Catatumbo ofrecieron “aportar la verdad, esclarecer los hechos ocurridos y asumir tempranamente la responsabilidad en homicidios”. ¿Cuál es el procedimiento que debe seguir la JEP?¿?
René Higuita dice que no sufrió ningún infarto

El popular portero desmintió el rumor que circuló en algunos medios y puso en alerta a sus fanáticos y de la Selección.
René Higuita dice que no sufrió ningún infarto

El popular portero desmintió el rumor que circuló en algunos medios y puso en alerta a sus fanáticos y de la Selección.
¿Se complica la situación de Cristiano Ronaldo? La decisión que tomó la modelo que lo denunció por violación

En 2018, la acusación de la modelo Kathryn Mayorga había explotado mediáticamente y había provocado que el caso ocurrido en 2009 se reabra, aunque por falta de pruebas finalmente se cerró en 2019
¿Se complica la situación de Cristiano Ronaldo? La decisión que tomó la modelo que lo denunció por violación

En 2018, la acusación de la modelo Kathryn Mayorga había explotado mediáticamente y había provocado que el caso ocurrido en 2009 se reabra, aunque por falta de pruebas finalmente se cerró en 2019
Colombiana ganó premio mundial por su lucha contra la explotación sexual de niños.

Este lunes 5 de octubre se le entregó el premio Nansen para refugiados ACNUR 2020 a Mayerlín Vergara en una ceremonia virtual que se transmitió por Youtube y Facebook.
Colombiana ganó premio mundial por su lucha contra la explotación sexual de niños.

Este lunes 5 de octubre se le entregó el premio Nansen para refugiados ACNUR 2020 a Mayerlín Vergara en una ceremonia virtual que se transmitió por Youtube y Facebook.
