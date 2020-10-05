ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TRUMP-HOSPITAL

Trump supporters outside hospital ahead of his expected departure

Start: 05 Oct 2020 18:56 GMT

End: 05 Oct 2020 19:56 GMT

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: FROM 2047GMT WE SWITCHED TO A REUTERS (ACCESS ALL) SIGNAL SHOWING THE EXTERIOR OF WALTER REED HOSPITAL

====================

BETHESDA, MARYLAND - Live view from outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center before President Trump’s expected departure. Earlier on Monday, Dr. Sean Conley, Physician to President Trump, held a briefing on the President's condition.

SCHEDULE:

1856GMT - Trump's medical team hold news conference (U.S. NETWORK POOL)

SPEAKERS:

Commander Sean Conley, MD, Physician to the President

Colonel Sean N. Dooley, MD

Brian Garibaldi, MD

Jason M . Blaylock, MD

1928GMT - Walter Reed Hospital gate (U.S. NETWORK POOL)

2047GMT - Supporters gathered outside Walter Reed (REUTERS)

2128GMT - Walter Reed Hospital gate (U.S. NETWORK POOL)

2131GMT - Supporters gathered outside Walter Reed (REUTERS)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA

U.S. DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-U.S. BROADCASTERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL/REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com