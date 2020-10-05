Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TRUMP-HOSPITAL

Por REUTERSOCT 05
5 de Octubre de 2020

Trump supporters outside hospital ahead of his expected departure

Start: 05 Oct 2020 18:56 GMT

End: 05 Oct 2020 19:56 GMT

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: FROM 2047GMT WE SWITCHED TO A REUTERS (ACCESS ALL) SIGNAL SHOWING THE EXTERIOR OF WALTER REED HOSPITAL

====================

BETHESDA, MARYLAND - Live view from outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center before President Trump’s expected departure. Earlier on Monday, Dr. Sean Conley, Physician to President Trump, held a briefing on the President's condition.

SCHEDULE:

1856GMT - Trump's medical team hold news conference (U.S. NETWORK POOL)

SPEAKERS:

Commander Sean Conley, MD, Physician to the President

Colonel Sean N. Dooley, MD

Brian Garibaldi, MD

Jason M . Blaylock, MD

1928GMT - Walter Reed Hospital gate (U.S. NETWORK POOL)

2047GMT - Supporters gathered outside Walter Reed (REUTERS)

2128GMT - Walter Reed Hospital gate (U.S. NETWORK POOL)

2131GMT - Supporters gathered outside Walter Reed (REUTERS)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA

U.S. DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-U.S. BROADCASTERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL/REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

¿Qué esperar del debate entre los candidatos a la vicepresidencia?

La importancia del encuentro entre Mike Pence y Kamala Harris creció notablemente ante la posibilidad de que Donald Trump no pueda participar de los otros dos cruces programados con Joe Biden
¿Qué esperar del debate entre los candidatos a la vicepresidencia?

La importancia del encuentro entre Mike Pence y Kamala Harris creció notablemente ante la posibilidad de que Donald Trump no pueda participar de los otros dos cruces programados con Joe Biden
“Porfirio Muñoz Ledo no merece ser presidente de Morena”: la implacable crítica de John Ackerman

El investigador de la UNAM manifestó su apoyo a Mario Delgado para dirigir el partido y a Citlalli Hernández como secretaria general
“Porfirio Muñoz Ledo no merece ser presidente de Morena”: la implacable crítica de John Ackerman

El investigador de la UNAM manifestó su apoyo a Mario Delgado para dirigir el partido y a Citlalli Hernández como secretaria general
Aumentan las ventas de vivienda en Colombia

Las ventas de vivienda de interés social aumentaron un 43% en septiembre, respecto al mismo mes del año anterior, según el Departamento Administrativo Nacional de Estadísticas.
Aumentan las ventas de vivienda en Colombia

Las ventas de vivienda de interés social aumentaron un 43% en septiembre, respecto al mismo mes del año anterior, según el Departamento Administrativo Nacional de Estadísticas.
Cómo recuperar tus contraseñas guardadas en Google Chrome

El navegador permite guardar datos de inicio de sesión que se pueden consultar desde el menú de Ajustes. También integra una herramienta para verificar si las claves fueron expuestas en alguna filtración
Cómo recuperar tus contraseñas guardadas en Google Chrome

El navegador permite guardar datos de inicio de sesión que se pueden consultar desde el menú de Ajustes. También integra una herramienta para verificar si las claves fueron expuestas en alguna filtración
En un inédito plan de recortes, el Arsenal despidió a su mascota pero una campaña solidaria busca que la reincorporen

Gunnersaurus acompaña al equipo desde 1993 y su salida se debe a un plan de reducción del gasto debido a la crisis económica generada por la pandemia del coronavirus, aunque hace algunos días el mismo club le renovó un contrato millonario a una de sus figuras
En un inédito plan de recortes, el Arsenal despidió a su mascota pero una campaña solidaria busca que la reincorporen

Gunnersaurus acompaña al equipo desde 1993 y su salida se debe a un plan de reducción del gasto debido a la crisis económica generada por la pandemia del coronavirus, aunque hace algunos días el mismo club le renovó un contrato millonario a una de sus figuras
Femexfut separó a un árbitro de la Liga MX por silbar un partido amateur

La Comisión de Árbitros, que preside Arturo Brizio, argumentó que Adalid Maganda no cumplió con las medidas de salud por el COVID-19
Femexfut separó a un árbitro de la Liga MX por silbar un partido amateur

La Comisión de Árbitros, que preside Arturo Brizio, argumentó que Adalid Maganda no cumplió con las medidas de salud por el COVID-19
Cómo se salvó uno de los hijos del Chapo Guzmán de morir ejecutado

Iván Guzmán y sus hermanos no sólo heredaron la fracción del Cártel de Sinaloa que controlaba su padre sino que también a sus enemigos
Cómo se salvó uno de los hijos del Chapo Guzmán de morir ejecutado

Iván Guzmán y sus hermanos no sólo heredaron la fracción del Cártel de Sinaloa que controlaba su padre sino que también a sus enemigos
El régimen de Maduro importó papel moneda y considera imprimir un billete de 100.000 bolívares: equivaldría a menos de 25 centavos de dólar

Sería el billete de mayor denominación en la historia del país caribeño. Se desprende de la continuada hiperinflación que tiene lugar desde hace años y que ya había forzado a la dictadura a cambiar de moneda hace poco más de dos años
El régimen de Maduro importó papel moneda y considera imprimir un billete de 100.000 bolívares: equivaldría a menos de 25 centavos de dólar

Sería el billete de mayor denominación en la historia del país caribeño. Se desprende de la continuada hiperinflación que tiene lugar desde hace años y que ya había forzado a la dictadura a cambiar de moneda hace poco más de dos años
Turquía está dejando a los kurdos sin agua en medio de la pandemia

Desde el lanzamiento en 2019 de la última ofensiva de Ankara en el norte de Siria, los habitantes de la región están sufriendo severos faltantes de este elemento esencial
Turquía está dejando a los kurdos sin agua en medio de la pandemia

Desde el lanzamiento en 2019 de la última ofensiva de Ankara en el norte de Siria, los habitantes de la región están sufriendo severos faltantes de este elemento esencial
EEUU, Francia y Rusia reiteraron la necesidad de llegar a un alto al fuego en Nagorno Karabaj: “Es una amenaza inaceptable para la región”

Los países, copresidentes del Grupo de Minsk de la Organización para la Seguridad y la Cooperación en Europa (OSCE), que media en la crisis, condenaron a su vez los "ataques que presuntamente apuntaron a objetivos civiles"
EEUU, Francia y Rusia reiteraron la necesidad de llegar a un alto al fuego en Nagorno Karabaj: “Es una amenaza inaceptable para la región”

Los países, copresidentes del Grupo de Minsk de la Organización para la Seguridad y la Cooperación en Europa (OSCE), que media en la crisis, condenaron a su vez los "ataques que presuntamente apuntaron a objetivos civiles"
Fallecen la ciclista Alexia Ordoñez y su papá luego de ser atropellados en la México-Pachuca

La joven era deportista de la UNAM, donde estudiaba Ingeniería. El conductor que los embistió ya está detenido
Fallecen la ciclista Alexia Ordoñez y su papá luego de ser atropellados en la México-Pachuca

La joven era deportista de la UNAM, donde estudiaba Ingeniería. El conductor que los embistió ya está detenido
Nuevas protestas contra la dictadura de Maduro: docentes venezolanos exigieron mejores condiciones de trabajo y salarios dignos

Los educadores se movilizaron en varios puntos del país. En Caracas se manifestaron pese al amedrentamiento de los colectivos chavistas. El presidente interino Juan Guaidó se acercó para manifestar su apoyo a los trabajadores
Nuevas protestas contra la dictadura de Maduro: docentes venezolanos exigieron mejores condiciones de trabajo y salarios dignos

Los educadores se movilizaron en varios puntos del país. En Caracas se manifestaron pese al amedrentamiento de los colectivos chavistas. El presidente interino Juan Guaidó se acercó para manifestar su apoyo a los trabajadores
