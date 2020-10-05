Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TRUMP-HOSPITAL-DEPARTURE--TIME TBD--

Por REUTERSOCT 05
5 de Octubre de 2020

Trump departs hospital after being treated for COVID-19

Start: 05 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

End: 05 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

WASHINGTON D.C. - U.S. President Donald Trump said he will leave the U.S. military hospital where he was being treated for COVID-19 later on Monday, adding that he felt "really good."

"I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!" he said on Twitter.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA.

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Cómo se salvó uno de los hijos del Chapo de morir ejecutado

Cómo se salvó uno de los hijos del Chapo de morir ejecutado

Iván Guzmán y sus hermanos no sólo heredaron la fracción del Cártel de Sinaloa que controlaba su padre sino que también a sus enemigos
Iván Guzmán y sus hermanos no sólo heredaron la fracción del Cártel de Sinaloa que controlaba su padre sino que también a sus enemigos

Cómo se salvó uno de los hijos del Chapo de morir ejecutado

Cómo se salvó uno de los hijos del Chapo de morir ejecutado

Iván Guzmán y sus hermanos no sólo heredaron la fracción del Cártel de Sinaloa que controlaba su padre sino que también a sus enemigos
Iván Guzmán y sus hermanos no sólo heredaron la fracción del Cártel de Sinaloa que controlaba su padre sino que también a sus enemigos

El régimen de Maduro importó papel moneda y considera imprimir un billete de 100.000 bolívares: equivaldría a menos de 25 centavos de dólar

El régimen de Maduro importó papel moneda y considera imprimir un billete de 100.000 bolívares: equivaldría a menos de 25 centavos de dólar

Sería el billete de mayor denominación en la historia del país caribeño. Se desprende de la continuada hiperinflación que tiene lugar desde hace años y que ya había forzado a la dictadura a cambiar de moneda hace poco más de dos años
Sería el billete de mayor denominación en la historia del país caribeño. Se desprende de la continuada hiperinflación que tiene lugar desde hace años y que ya había forzado a la dictadura a cambiar de moneda hace poco más de dos años

El régimen de Maduro importó papel moneda y considera imprimir un billete de 100.000 bolívares: equivaldría a menos de 25 centavos de dólar

El régimen de Maduro importó papel moneda y considera imprimir un billete de 100.000 bolívares: equivaldría a menos de 25 centavos de dólar

Sería el billete de mayor denominación en la historia del país caribeño. Se desprende de la continuada hiperinflación que tiene lugar desde hace años y que ya había forzado a la dictadura a cambiar de moneda hace poco más de dos años
Sería el billete de mayor denominación en la historia del país caribeño. Se desprende de la continuada hiperinflación que tiene lugar desde hace años y que ya había forzado a la dictadura a cambiar de moneda hace poco más de dos años

Turquía está dejando a los kurdos sin agua en medio de la pandemia

Turquía está dejando a los kurdos sin agua en medio de la pandemia

Desde el lanzamiento en 2019 de la última ofensiva de Ankara en el norte de Siria, los habitantes de la región están sufriendo severos faltantes de este elemento esencial
Desde el lanzamiento en 2019 de la última ofensiva de Ankara en el norte de Siria, los habitantes de la región están sufriendo severos faltantes de este elemento esencial

Turquía está dejando a los kurdos sin agua en medio de la pandemia

Turquía está dejando a los kurdos sin agua en medio de la pandemia

Desde el lanzamiento en 2019 de la última ofensiva de Ankara en el norte de Siria, los habitantes de la región están sufriendo severos faltantes de este elemento esencial
Desde el lanzamiento en 2019 de la última ofensiva de Ankara en el norte de Siria, los habitantes de la región están sufriendo severos faltantes de este elemento esencial

EEUU, Francia y Rusia reiteraron la necesidad de llegar a un alto al fuego en Nagorno Karabaj: “Es una amenaza inaceptable para la región”

EEUU, Francia y Rusia reiteraron la necesidad de llegar a un alto al fuego en Nagorno Karabaj: “Es una amenaza inaceptable para la región”

Los países, copresidentes del Grupo de Minsk de la Organización para la Seguridad y la Cooperación en Europa (OSCE), que media en la crisis, condenaron a su vez los "ataques que presuntamente apuntaron a objetivos civiles"
Los países, copresidentes del Grupo de Minsk de la Organización para la Seguridad y la Cooperación en Europa (OSCE), que media en la crisis, condenaron a su vez los "ataques que presuntamente apuntaron a objetivos civiles"

EEUU, Francia y Rusia reiteraron la necesidad de llegar a un alto al fuego en Nagorno Karabaj: “Es una amenaza inaceptable para la región”

EEUU, Francia y Rusia reiteraron la necesidad de llegar a un alto al fuego en Nagorno Karabaj: “Es una amenaza inaceptable para la región”

Los países, copresidentes del Grupo de Minsk de la Organización para la Seguridad y la Cooperación en Europa (OSCE), que media en la crisis, condenaron a su vez los "ataques que presuntamente apuntaron a objetivos civiles"
Los países, copresidentes del Grupo de Minsk de la Organización para la Seguridad y la Cooperación en Europa (OSCE), que media en la crisis, condenaron a su vez los "ataques que presuntamente apuntaron a objetivos civiles"

Fallecen la ciclista Alexia Ordoñez y su papá luego de ser atropellados en la México-Pachuca

Fallecen la ciclista Alexia Ordoñez y su papá luego de ser atropellados en la México-Pachuca

La joven era deportista de la UNAM, donde estudiaba Ingeniería. El conductor que los embistió ya está detenido
La joven era deportista de la UNAM, donde estudiaba Ingeniería. El conductor que los embistió ya está detenido

Fallecen la ciclista Alexia Ordoñez y su papá luego de ser atropellados en la México-Pachuca

Fallecen la ciclista Alexia Ordoñez y su papá luego de ser atropellados en la México-Pachuca

La joven era deportista de la UNAM, donde estudiaba Ingeniería. El conductor que los embistió ya está detenido
La joven era deportista de la UNAM, donde estudiaba Ingeniería. El conductor que los embistió ya está detenido

Nuevas protestas contra la dictadura de Maduro: docentes venezolanos exigieron mejores condiciones de trabajo y salarios dignos

Nuevas protestas contra la dictadura de Maduro: docentes venezolanos exigieron mejores condiciones de trabajo y salarios dignos

Los educadores se movilizaron en varios puntos del país. En Caracas se manifestaron pese al amedrentamiento de los colectivos chavistas. El presidente interino Juan Guaidó se acercó para manifestar su apoyo a los trabajadores
Los educadores se movilizaron en varios puntos del país. En Caracas se manifestaron pese al amedrentamiento de los colectivos chavistas. El presidente interino Juan Guaidó se acercó para manifestar su apoyo a los trabajadores

Nuevas protestas contra la dictadura de Maduro: docentes venezolanos exigieron mejores condiciones de trabajo y salarios dignos

Nuevas protestas contra la dictadura de Maduro: docentes venezolanos exigieron mejores condiciones de trabajo y salarios dignos

Los educadores se movilizaron en varios puntos del país. En Caracas se manifestaron pese al amedrentamiento de los colectivos chavistas. El presidente interino Juan Guaidó se acercó para manifestar su apoyo a los trabajadores
Los educadores se movilizaron en varios puntos del país. En Caracas se manifestaron pese al amedrentamiento de los colectivos chavistas. El presidente interino Juan Guaidó se acercó para manifestar su apoyo a los trabajadores

Los millennials los más afectados por la apertura

Los millennials los más afectados por la apertura

Una encuesta realizada por la empresa ManpowerGroup concluye que los jóvenes son los menos interesados en volver a la “normalidad laboral”.
Una encuesta realizada por la empresa ManpowerGroup concluye que los jóvenes son los menos interesados en volver a la “normalidad laboral”.

Los millennials los más afectados por la apertura

Los millennials los más afectados por la apertura

Una encuesta realizada por la empresa ManpowerGroup concluye que los jóvenes son los menos interesados en volver a la “normalidad laboral”.
Una encuesta realizada por la empresa ManpowerGroup concluye que los jóvenes son los menos interesados en volver a la “normalidad laboral”.

“Les voy a mandar a poner hamacas”: López Obrador pidió a dirigentes de FRENAAA pernoctar en el plantón del Zócalo con su gente

“Les voy a mandar a poner hamacas”: López Obrador pidió a dirigentes de FRENAAA pernoctar en el plantón del Zócalo con su gente

“Nada más que se vengan a dormir los dirigentes, porque nada más están las carpas ahí”, dijo el presidente de México
“Nada más que se vengan a dormir los dirigentes, porque nada más están las carpas ahí”, dijo el presidente de México

“Les voy a mandar a poner hamacas”: López Obrador pidió a dirigentes de FRENAAA pernoctar en el plantón del Zócalo con su gente

“Les voy a mandar a poner hamacas”: López Obrador pidió a dirigentes de FRENAAA pernoctar en el plantón del Zócalo con su gente

“Nada más que se vengan a dormir los dirigentes, porque nada más están las carpas ahí”, dijo el presidente de México
“Nada más que se vengan a dormir los dirigentes, porque nada más están las carpas ahí”, dijo el presidente de México

En menos de 24 horas y 100% digital: así será ahora el trámite de la constancia de no antecedentes penales

En menos de 24 horas y 100% digital: así será ahora el trámite de la constancia de no antecedentes penales

La constancia de antecedentes no penales y la constancia de antecedentes no registrales ahora tomará menos de 24 horas, en lugar una semana
La constancia de antecedentes no penales y la constancia de antecedentes no registrales ahora tomará menos de 24 horas, en lugar una semana

En menos de 24 horas y 100% digital: así será ahora el trámite de la constancia de no antecedentes penales

En menos de 24 horas y 100% digital: así será ahora el trámite de la constancia de no antecedentes penales

La constancia de antecedentes no penales y la constancia de antecedentes no registrales ahora tomará menos de 24 horas, en lugar una semana
La constancia de antecedentes no penales y la constancia de antecedentes no registrales ahora tomará menos de 24 horas, en lugar una semana

Michel Platini explicó por qué Antoine Griezmann no rinde en el Barcelona

Michel Platini explicó por qué Antoine Griezmann no rinde en el Barcelona

El astro francés adelantó además quiénes serán los sucesores de Lionel Messi y de Cristiano Ronaldo
El astro francés adelantó además quiénes serán los sucesores de Lionel Messi y de Cristiano Ronaldo

Michel Platini explicó por qué Antoine Griezmann no rinde en el Barcelona

Michel Platini explicó por qué Antoine Griezmann no rinde en el Barcelona

El astro francés adelantó además quiénes serán los sucesores de Lionel Messi y de Cristiano Ronaldo
El astro francés adelantó además quiénes serán los sucesores de Lionel Messi y de Cristiano Ronaldo

“Idealmente, no hubiera jugado contra México”: el mensaje de Frank de Boer, técnico de Holanda, a horas del partido amistoso

“Idealmente, no hubiera jugado contra México”: el mensaje de Frank de Boer, técnico de Holanda, a horas del partido amistoso

El entrenador holandés indicó que el selectivo tiene como prioridad la Liga de Naciones de la UEFA
El entrenador holandés indicó que el selectivo tiene como prioridad la Liga de Naciones de la UEFA

“Idealmente, no hubiera jugado contra México”: el mensaje de Frank de Boer, técnico de Holanda, a horas del partido amistoso

“Idealmente, no hubiera jugado contra México”: el mensaje de Frank de Boer, técnico de Holanda, a horas del partido amistoso

El entrenador holandés indicó que el selectivo tiene como prioridad la Liga de Naciones de la UEFA
El entrenador holandés indicó que el selectivo tiene como prioridad la Liga de Naciones de la UEFA

López Obrador y empresarios revivirán el Tren México-Querétaro

López Obrador y empresarios revivirán el Tren México-Querétaro

El plan de inversión en infraestructura anunció 51 300 mdp para el proyecto
El plan de inversión en infraestructura anunció 51 300 mdp para el proyecto

López Obrador y empresarios revivirán el Tren México-Querétaro

López Obrador y empresarios revivirán el Tren México-Querétaro

El plan de inversión en infraestructura anunció 51 300 mdp para el proyecto
El plan de inversión en infraestructura anunció 51 300 mdp para el proyecto
MAS NOTICIAS