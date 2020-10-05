ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TRUMP-HOSPITAL-DEPARTURE--TIME TBD

Trump departs hospital after being treated for COVID-19
Start: 05 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT
End: 05 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT
WASHINGTON D.C. - U.S. President Donald Trump said he will leave the U.S. military hospital where he was being treated for COVID-19 later on Monday, adding that he felt "really good."
"I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!" he said on Twitter.
