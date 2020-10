ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-MADRID-LOCKDOWN

Police check point as Madrid starts working week with a partial lockdown

Start: 05 Oct 2020 05:55 GMT

End: 05 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

MADRID – Police check point as Madrid starts the working week with a partial lockdown of the entire city which restricts movement of people into and out of the Spanish capital, unless people need to travel for work, school, medical reasons or reasons of force majeure.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: REUTERS

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com