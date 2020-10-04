Un vistazo a la jornada inglesa

Resultados y goleadores de los partidos de la 4ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés:
- Sábado:
Chelsea 4 Chilwell (50), Zouma (66), Jorginho (78 penal, 82 penal)
Crystal Palace 0
Everton 4 Calvert-Lewin (16), Mina (45+2), Rodríguez (52, 70)
Brighton 2 Maupay (41), Bissouma (90+2)
Leeds 1 Rodrigo (59)
Manchester City 1 Sterling (17)
Newcastle 3 Saint-Maximin (14), Wilson (65, 77 penal)
Burnley 1 Westwood (61)
- Domingo:
Southampton 2 Djenepo (41), Oriol Romeu (69)
West Bromwich 0
Leicester 0
West Ham 3 Antonio (14), Fornals (34), Bowen (83)
(13h00 GMT) Wolverhampton
Fulham
Arsenal
Sheffield United
(15h30 GMT) Manchester United
Tottenham
(18h15 GMT) Aston Villa
Liverpool
