Un vistazo a la jornada inglesa

4 de Octubre de 2020

Resultados y goleadores de los partidos de la 4ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés:

- Sábado:

Chelsea 4 Chilwell (50), Zouma (66), Jorginho (78 penal, 82 penal)

Crystal Palace 0

Everton 4 Calvert-Lewin (16), Mina (45+2), Rodríguez (52, 70)

Brighton 2 Maupay (41), Bissouma (90+2)

Leeds 1 Rodrigo (59)

Manchester City 1 Sterling (17)

Newcastle 3 Saint-Maximin (14), Wilson (65, 77 penal)

Burnley 1 Westwood (61)

- Domingo:

Southampton 2 Djenepo (41), Oriol Romeu (69)

West Bromwich 0

Leicester 0

West Ham 3 Antonio (14), Fornals (34), Bowen (83)

(13h00 GMT) Wolverhampton

Fulham

Arsenal

Sheffield United

(15h30 GMT) Manchester United

Tottenham

(18h15 GMT) Aston Villa

Liverpool

./bds/gh

Alerta por tormenta tropical Gamma, avanza por el Golfo de México: lluvias muy fuertes en Yucatán, Tabasco, Campeche, Quintana Roo y Chiapas

El sistema registra vientos máximos sostenidos de 85 km/h
El sistema registra vientos máximos sostenidos de 85 km/h
Así respondió Mauricio Ochmann a Eugenio Derbez tras revelar que fue él quien decidió separarse de Aislinn

El actor hizo referencia a las recientes declaraciones de su ex suegro
El actor hizo referencia a las recientes declaraciones de su ex suegro
Un candidato llevó su propia barrera plástica para debatir frente a un senador republicano cercano a Trump

El demócrata Jamie Harrison, quien busca arrebatar el escaño de Lindsey Graham, explicó que toda persona en contacto estrecho con un caso positivo debería estar aislada
El demócrata Jamie Harrison, quien busca arrebatar el escaño de Lindsey Graham, explicó que toda persona en contacto estrecho con un caso positivo debería estar aislada
El régimen de Maduro impidió que el ex preso político Roberto Marrero viajara a España en un vuelo humanitario

El jefe de Gabinete de Juan Guaidó fue obligado a abandonar la aeronave cuando estaba a punto de despegar
El jefe de Gabinete de Juan Guaidó fue obligado a abandonar la aeronave cuando estaba a punto de despegar
La revancha de J Balvin, va por todo en los Latin Grammy 2020

El reggaetón se impone a otros sonidos hispanos y abre la puerta a los angloparlantes a la lista de nominados
El reggaetón se impone a otros sonidos hispanos y abre la puerta a los angloparlantes a la lista de nominados
El Papu Gomez brilló con un golazo en la victoria del Atalanta frente al Cagliari

El ex San Lorenzo y Arsenal lideró el triunfo del equipo de Bérgamo que llegó a la cima de la Serie A. Las imágenes
El ex San Lorenzo y Arsenal lideró el triunfo del equipo de Bérgamo que llegó a la cima de la Serie A. Las imágenes
“El equipo hizo un buen trabajo”: sin quejas del arbitraje, Miguel Herrera destaca actuación del América en los tres Clásicos

Las Águilas sumaron en los tres partidos cinco de 9 unidades posibles
Las Águilas sumaron en los tres partidos cinco de 9 unidades posibles
El auge de las sintéticas: así ha cambiado el consumo de drogas en Colombia

La posibilidad de una regulación, las características de los actuales consumidores y los riesgos de las drogas emergentes, entre los puntos claves para entender esta problemática. Entrevista.
La posibilidad de una regulación, las características de los actuales consumidores y los riesgos de las drogas emergentes, entre los puntos claves para entender esta problemática. Entrevista.
Mapa del coronavirus en México 4 de octubre: Nuevo León es la única entidad con ocupación hospitalaria mayor a 50%, CDMX la que tiene más muertos

México suma 757,953 casos acumulados y 78,880 defunciones por la enfermedad; 4,853 contagios y 388 nuevas muertes en las últimas 24 horas
México suma 757,953 casos acumulados y 78,880 defunciones por la enfermedad; 4,853 contagios y 388 nuevas muertes en las últimas 24 horas
Del contagio de COVID-19 a Acapulco: Andrea Legarreta y su familia viajaron al puerto

Erik Rubín, su esposo, compartió algunas imágenes de su presencia en el sitio turístico
Erik Rubín, su esposo, compartió algunas imágenes de su presencia en el sitio turístico
10 claves de la Encíclica del papa Francisco “Fratelli Tutti”

El tercer documento de este tipo del Pontífice que se publicó hoy es su propuesta para construir “un mundo más justo” y recoge el legado de se su mensaje en estos siete años de papado
El tercer documento de este tipo del Pontífice que se publicó hoy es su propuesta para construir “un mundo más justo” y recoge el legado de se su mensaje en estos siete años de papado
El Barcelona de Ronald Koeman se enfrenta a su primera prueba de fuego ante el Sevilla: hora, TV y formaciones

Lionel Messi y compañía buscan seguir con la racha positiva en el Camp Nou antes del parate por las fechas FIFA
Lionel Messi y compañía buscan seguir con la racha positiva en el Camp Nou antes del parate por las fechas FIFA
