Un vistazo a la jornada inglesa

4 de Octubre de 2020

Resultados y goleadores de los partidos de la 4ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés:

- Sábado:

Chelsea 4 Chilwell (50), Zouma (66), Jorginho (78 penal, 82 penal)

Crystal Palace 0

Everton 4 Calvert-Lewin (16), Mina (45+2), Rodríguez (52, 70)

Brighton 2 Maupay (41), Bissouma (90+2)

Leeds 1 Rodrigo (59)

Manchester City 1 Sterling (17)

Newcastle 3 Saint-Maximin (14), Wilson (65, 77 penal)

Burnley 1 Westwood (61)

- Domingo:

Southampton 2 Djenepo (41), Romeu (69)

West Bromwich 0

Leicester 0

West Ham 3 Antonio (14), Fornals (34), Bowen (83)

Wolverhampton 1 Neto (56)

Fulham 0

Arsenal 2 Saka (61), Pepe (64)

Sheffield United 1 McGoldrick (83)

Manchester United 1 Fernandes (2 penal)

Tottenham 6 NDombèlé Alvaro (4), Son Heung-min (7, 37), Kane (31, 79 penal), Aurier (51)

Aston Villa 7 Watkins (4, 22, 39), McGinn (35), Barkley (55), Grealish (66, 75)

Liverpool 2 Salah (33, 60)

./bds/iga

Morena insistirá en la desaparición de 109 fideicomisos en la Cámara de Diputados: Mario Delgado

La oposición se ha unido para bloquear el avance del proceso y diversas organizaciones y sectores de la sociedad han pedido mantener los fondos, pero el partido de AMLO planea seguir extinguirlos esta semana
Barcelona no pudo ante el Sevilla y rescató un empate en el Camp Nou

De Jong marcó el 1 a 0, pero Coutinho igualó las acciones rápidamente. El equipo de Ronald Koeman no tuvo su mejor actuación pero pudo sumar
Femexfut confirmó baja de Chucky Lozano con la selección mexicana; Orbelín Pineda va en su lugar

El delantero del Napoli no viajará a Holanda para la convocatoria del Tata Martino, debido a los problemas con las autoridades italianas por el brote de COVID-19 en la Serie A
Una empresa de Monterrey investigada por transferencias sospechosas a un empresario que invierte en la campaña de Trump

Entre las filtraciones de la nueva investigación periodística mundial, FinCEN Files, aparece que la compañía es investigada en México y EEUU
“El poema es como una sábana para tapar muchas cosas:”: María Paz Guerrero en el Día Nacional del poeta

Este domingo 4 de octubre se conmemora el Día Nacional del poeta en Colombia. Esta fecha surgió para conmemorar a los grandes poetas colombianos como José Asunción Silva, José Eustasio Rivera y León De Greiff. Esta vez es el turno de María Paz Guerrero, poeta bogotana que el pasado 30 de septiembre lanzó su nuevo libro ‘Los Analfabetas’, a través de Idartes en Casa, la iniciativa del Instituto Distrital de las Artes de la capital.
Armenia instó a “no creer en las noticias falsas” difundidas por Azerbaiyán y Turquía y aseguró que “no permitirá un nuevo genocidio” en Nagorno-Karabaj

La representación diplomática armenia en Argentina dijo que se vio “obligada a restablecer la Verdad” frente a la “gran cantidad de información falsa” difundida por los dos países enfrentados a Armenia por el control del enclave armenio
La cultura se reactiva en Bogotá: estos son los escenarios que reabrirán sus puertas en octubre

Los parques de diversiones, escenarios teatrales y cines estarán en la lista de apertura para el transcurso del mes.
Arrojó un paragolpe en plena carrera y no hubo una tragedia de milagro: el ataque de furia de un piloto durante el mundial de karting

El local Luca Corberi fue protagonista de un verdadero escándalo en Lonato, Italia. Su vergonzosa reacción que recorre el mundo
“Siendo muy honesta conmigo, no puedo comprometerme”: en un directo de Instagram, Dulce María explicó por qué no estará en el reencuentro de RBD

El concierto “Ser o Parecer” se celebrará el próximo 26 de diciembre, y reunirá en el escenario a Anahí, Maite Perroni, Christopher Uckermann, y Christian Chávez
El alcalde de Nueva York quiere volver a confinar parte de la ciudad para frenar el rebrote de coronavirus

Bill de Blasio indicó que la medida rige para las zonas más afectadas en las últimas semanas, como Queens y Brooklyn. Sin embargo, para que se haga efectiva todavía necesita la aprobación del gobernador Andrew Cuomo
La Guardia Nacional localizó mil pastillas de fentanilo en el aeropuerto de Culiacán

Estaban ocultas dentro de una licuadora
“Que encuentres la paz”: ex integrantes de Menudo despidieron a Anthony Galindo

A través de redes sociales varios cantantes dedicaron unas palabras al intérprete fallecido tras una fuerte depresión que lo llevó a un intento de suicidio
