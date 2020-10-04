Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TRUMP-WHITE HOUSE DRIVEWAY

Por REUTERSOCT 04
4 de Octubre de 2020

White House driveway stakeout for potential statements

Start: 04 Oct 2020 22:14 GMT

End: 04 Oct 2020 22:14 GMT

WASHINGTON D.C. USA - Stakeout on the White House west wing's driveway for potential statements after President Donald Trump tested positive for coronavirus and was transferred to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

TIMINGS:

1445GMT - U.S. National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien speaks

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural / English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Coronavirus en México: cómo funciona el rastreo de contactos para detectar casos de COVID-19

Dicha estrategia ayuda a identificar casos sospechosos de la enfermedad, contribuyendo con esto a cortar la cadena de contagio
Pase sensacional para el gol de Coutinho, polémico penal no cobrado y una estadística lapidaria para el Barcelona: el partido de Messi ante el Sevilla

La Pulga tuvo un discreto juego en el 1-1 disputado en el Camp Nou
El valor de saber qué hacer con la música: Fundación Batuta recibe premio mundial

El certamen global premia los mejores usos de la música y proyectos musicales que aportan al desarrollo económico, social, ambiental y cultural en lugares de todo el mundo.
México es el mayor receptor de préstamos del BID

El Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo trabaja de la mano con el gobierno de la república para financiar parte de la agenda económica de la 4T
Trump salió en una camioneta a saludar a todos sus seguidores en las afueras del hospital donde se recupera de coronavirus

El presidente de los EEUU, aun convaleciente, hizo "una visita sorpresa" a la puerta del Centro Medico Militar Walter Reed. Se espera que reciba el alta este lunes y siga su tratamiento en la Casa Blanca
Histórico: el Liverpool cayó 7-2 frente al Aston Villa y llovieron los memes, con el relator Bambino Pons como protagonista

El último campeón de la Premier League sufrió una inesperada paliza ante uno de las revelaciones del inicio del torneo, que provocó que el narrador que canta los goles tuviera trabajo extra
Barcelona aplastó al Real Madrid en el primer clásico español femenino de la historia

Las catalanas ganaron por 4-0 en el partido válido por la primera fecha de la Liga Iberdrola
Desde la comodidad de su casa, agéndese para la Fiesta del Libro y la Cultura de Medellín

Desde el 2 al 11 de octubre de 2020 se lleva a cabo la Fiesta del Libro y la Cultura de Medellín, que para su 14ª edición tiene como temática las diásporas, dada la coyuntura mundial de pandemia. Los Eventos del Libro le apuestan a la experiencia digital con pabellones, conciertos, conservatorios y espacios lúdicos.
12 hijos y el proyecto de una bioserie: la memoria de “El loco” Valdés bajo disputa

A más de un mes del fallecimiento del emblemático humorista, el último proyecto en el que trabajó es motivo de polémica entre Marcos e Iván Valdés
Ministro de Salud habló sobre posibles fechas para la llegada de la vacuna contra el Covid-19 a Colombia

Según el último pronunciamiento del Ministerio de Salud, la vacuna podría llegar al país en 2021.
Morena insistirá en la desaparición de 109 fideicomisos en la Cámara de Diputados: Mario Delgado

La oposición se ha unido para bloquear el avance del proceso y diversas organizaciones y sectores de la sociedad han pedido mantener los fondos, pero el partido de AMLO planea seguir extinguirlos esta semana
Barcelona no pudo ante el Sevilla y rescató un empate en el Camp Nou

De Jong marcó el 1 a 0, pero Coutinho igualó las acciones rápidamente. El equipo de Ronald Koeman no tuvo su mejor actuación pero pudo sumar
