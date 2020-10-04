Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TRUMP-HOSPITAL

Por REUTERSOCT 04
3 de Octubre de 2020

Trump treated at Walter Reed Hospital after COVID diagnosis

Start: 04 Oct 2020 12:44 GMT

End: 04 Oct 2020 13:44 GMT

BETHESDA, MARYLAND - Live view of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as U.S. President Donald Trump is treated there after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

