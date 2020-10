ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TRUMP-HOSPITAL --UNRESTRICTED

Trump treated at Walter Reed Hospital after COVID diagnosis

Start: 04 Oct 2020 19:25 GMT

End: 04 Oct 2020 20:25 GMT

PLEASE NOTE: THIS LIVE EVENT WILL GO TO SLATE TEMPORARILY AT 1630GMT. REUTERS COVERAGE OUTSIDE WALTER REED EXPECTED TO RESUME LATER. SEE SEPARATE EVENT FOR U.S. NETWORK POOL BUMP SHOT OF SUPPORTERS AT HOSPITAL GATE.

==

BETHESDA, MARYLAND - Live view of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as U.S. President Donald Trump is treated there after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com