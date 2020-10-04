Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TRUMP-HOSPITAL GATE --RESTRICTED

Por REUTERSOCT 04
4 de Octubre de 2020

Trump supporters gather at Walter Reed Hospital gate

Start: 04 Oct 2020 16:39 GMT

End: 05 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

BETHESDA, MARYLAND, USA - Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather outside the gates to Walter Reed hospital where the president is receiving treatment after testing positive for coronavirus.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

“Me vas a hacer mucha falta”: así anunció Grettell Valdez la muerte de su padre

“Me vas a hacer mucha falta”: así anunció Grettell Valdez la muerte de su padre

Desde hace unos días se sabía que el señor Guillermo Smythe tenía muerte cerebral
Desde hace unos días se sabía que el señor Guillermo Smythe tenía muerte cerebral

“Me vas a hacer mucha falta”: así anunció Grettell Valdez la muerte de su padre

“Me vas a hacer mucha falta”: así anunció Grettell Valdez la muerte de su padre

Desde hace unos días se sabía que el señor Guillermo Smythe tenía muerte cerebral
Desde hace unos días se sabía que el señor Guillermo Smythe tenía muerte cerebral

“Que le vaya bien”: López Obrador deseó la pronta recuperación de Donald Trump en medio de su lucha contra COVID-19

“Que le vaya bien”: López Obrador deseó la pronta recuperación de Donald Trump en medio de su lucha contra COVID-19

“Abro un paréntesis para desearle que se recupere”, dijo el presidente de México durante su gira de trabajo por Sonora
“Abro un paréntesis para desearle que se recupere”, dijo el presidente de México durante su gira de trabajo por Sonora

“Que le vaya bien”: López Obrador deseó la pronta recuperación de Donald Trump en medio de su lucha contra COVID-19

“Que le vaya bien”: López Obrador deseó la pronta recuperación de Donald Trump en medio de su lucha contra COVID-19

“Abro un paréntesis para desearle que se recupere”, dijo el presidente de México durante su gira de trabajo por Sonora
“Abro un paréntesis para desearle que se recupere”, dijo el presidente de México durante su gira de trabajo por Sonora

“Medio siglo de historia nunca se podrá borrar, no nos intimidarán”: Enrique Krauze manda contundente mensaje a López Obrador

“Medio siglo de historia nunca se podrá borrar, no nos intimidarán”: Enrique Krauze manda contundente mensaje a López Obrador

El ensayista se refirió a los dichos del presidente del pasado 8 de septiembre respecto a la revista Letras Libres
El ensayista se refirió a los dichos del presidente del pasado 8 de septiembre respecto a la revista Letras Libres

“Medio siglo de historia nunca se podrá borrar, no nos intimidarán”: Enrique Krauze manda contundente mensaje a López Obrador

“Medio siglo de historia nunca se podrá borrar, no nos intimidarán”: Enrique Krauze manda contundente mensaje a López Obrador

El ensayista se refirió a los dichos del presidente del pasado 8 de septiembre respecto a la revista Letras Libres
El ensayista se refirió a los dichos del presidente del pasado 8 de septiembre respecto a la revista Letras Libres

‘Lucho’ Garzón deberá acudir a cita con la Fiscalía por caso de Álvaro Gómez Hurtado

‘Lucho’ Garzón deberá acudir a cita con la Fiscalía por caso de Álvaro Gómez Hurtado

Además del exalcalde de Bogotá, la exsenadora Piedad Córdoba también tiene fecha para declarar ante el ente investigador.
Además del exalcalde de Bogotá, la exsenadora Piedad Córdoba también tiene fecha para declarar ante el ente investigador.

‘Lucho’ Garzón deberá acudir a cita con la Fiscalía por caso de Álvaro Gómez Hurtado

‘Lucho’ Garzón deberá acudir a cita con la Fiscalía por caso de Álvaro Gómez Hurtado

Además del exalcalde de Bogotá, la exsenadora Piedad Córdoba también tiene fecha para declarar ante el ente investigador.
Además del exalcalde de Bogotá, la exsenadora Piedad Córdoba también tiene fecha para declarar ante el ente investigador.

Un mexicano entre los mejores: Juan Luis Barrios concluye en el lugar 16 en el Maratón de Londres

Un mexicano entre los mejores: Juan Luis Barrios concluye en el lugar 16 en el Maratón de Londres

El mexicano fue uno de los más de 40 atletas que participó en la prueba, la cual concluyó con un tiempo de 2 h 11′32″
El mexicano fue uno de los más de 40 atletas que participó en la prueba, la cual concluyó con un tiempo de 2 h 11′32″

Un mexicano entre los mejores: Juan Luis Barrios concluye en el lugar 16 en el Maratón de Londres

Un mexicano entre los mejores: Juan Luis Barrios concluye en el lugar 16 en el Maratón de Londres

El mexicano fue uno de los más de 40 atletas que participó en la prueba, la cual concluyó con un tiempo de 2 h 11′32″
El mexicano fue uno de los más de 40 atletas que participó en la prueba, la cual concluyó con un tiempo de 2 h 11′32″

Tome nota: así funcionará el nuevo modelo de Pico y Placa en Bogotá

Tome nota: así funcionará el nuevo modelo de Pico y Placa en Bogotá

Los trabajadores de la salud, los propietarios de carros híbridos y los que se apeguen a las medidas de “carro compartido” y “Pico y Placa solidario” estarán exentos a la restricción.
Los trabajadores de la salud, los propietarios de carros híbridos y los que se apeguen a las medidas de “carro compartido” y “Pico y Placa solidario” estarán exentos a la restricción.

Tome nota: así funcionará el nuevo modelo de Pico y Placa en Bogotá

Tome nota: así funcionará el nuevo modelo de Pico y Placa en Bogotá

Los trabajadores de la salud, los propietarios de carros híbridos y los que se apeguen a las medidas de “carro compartido” y “Pico y Placa solidario” estarán exentos a la restricción.
Los trabajadores de la salud, los propietarios de carros híbridos y los que se apeguen a las medidas de “carro compartido” y “Pico y Placa solidario” estarán exentos a la restricción.

El gol de Lautaro Martínez y la insólita cachetada que recibió Arturo Vidal: lo más destacado del empate entre Inter y Lazio

El gol de Lautaro Martínez y la insólita cachetada que recibió Arturo Vidal: lo más destacado del empate entre Inter y Lazio

El ex Racing marcó para el conjunto de Milán que igualó 1 a 1 frente al combinado capitalino. Las imágenes
El ex Racing marcó para el conjunto de Milán que igualó 1 a 1 frente al combinado capitalino. Las imágenes

El gol de Lautaro Martínez y la insólita cachetada que recibió Arturo Vidal: lo más destacado del empate entre Inter y Lazio

El gol de Lautaro Martínez y la insólita cachetada que recibió Arturo Vidal: lo más destacado del empate entre Inter y Lazio

El ex Racing marcó para el conjunto de Milán que igualó 1 a 1 frente al combinado capitalino. Las imágenes
El ex Racing marcó para el conjunto de Milán que igualó 1 a 1 frente al combinado capitalino. Las imágenes

Escándalo en Italia: la Serie A ratificó que el partido entre Juventus y Napoli se juega pero el equipo del Sur no viajó a Turín

Escándalo en Italia: la Serie A ratificó que el partido entre Juventus y Napoli se juega pero el equipo del Sur no viajó a Turín

En la semana dos jugadores del Gli Azzurri dieron positivo por coronavirus, por lo que las autoridades locales le prohibieron subirse al avión para viajar al choque frente a la Vecchia Signora. Las autoridades confirmaron el encuentro, por lo que si no se presenta, perderá los puntos
En la semana dos jugadores del Gli Azzurri dieron positivo por coronavirus, por lo que las autoridades locales le prohibieron subirse al avión para viajar al choque frente a la Vecchia Signora. Las autoridades confirmaron el encuentro, por lo que si no se presenta, perderá los puntos

Escándalo en Italia: la Serie A ratificó que el partido entre Juventus y Napoli se juega pero el equipo del Sur no viajó a Turín

Escándalo en Italia: la Serie A ratificó que el partido entre Juventus y Napoli se juega pero el equipo del Sur no viajó a Turín

En la semana dos jugadores del Gli Azzurri dieron positivo por coronavirus, por lo que las autoridades locales le prohibieron subirse al avión para viajar al choque frente a la Vecchia Signora. Las autoridades confirmaron el encuentro, por lo que si no se presenta, perderá los puntos
En la semana dos jugadores del Gli Azzurri dieron positivo por coronavirus, por lo que las autoridades locales le prohibieron subirse al avión para viajar al choque frente a la Vecchia Signora. Las autoridades confirmaron el encuentro, por lo que si no se presenta, perderá los puntos

Donald Trump podría ser dado de alta del hospital el lunes

Donald Trump podría ser dado de alta del hospital el lunes

Lo aseguró uno de sus médicos, Brian Garibaldi. El presidente está hospitalizado desde el viernes por coronavirus. El mandatario seguiría con el tratamiento en la Casa Blanca
Lo aseguró uno de sus médicos, Brian Garibaldi. El presidente está hospitalizado desde el viernes por coronavirus. El mandatario seguiría con el tratamiento en la Casa Blanca

Donald Trump podría ser dado de alta del hospital el lunes

Donald Trump podría ser dado de alta del hospital el lunes

Lo aseguró uno de sus médicos, Brian Garibaldi. El presidente está hospitalizado desde el viernes por coronavirus. El mandatario seguiría con el tratamiento en la Casa Blanca
Lo aseguró uno de sus médicos, Brian Garibaldi. El presidente está hospitalizado desde el viernes por coronavirus. El mandatario seguiría con el tratamiento en la Casa Blanca

Narcotráfico mexicano en Colombia: cada vez más visible, armado y posicionado

Narcotráfico mexicano en Colombia: cada vez más visible, armado y posicionado

La Defensoría del Pueblo de Colombia ha denunciado la incidencia de carteles mexicanos de narcotráfico en el territorio nacional.
La Defensoría del Pueblo de Colombia ha denunciado la incidencia de carteles mexicanos de narcotráfico en el territorio nacional.

Narcotráfico mexicano en Colombia: cada vez más visible, armado y posicionado

Narcotráfico mexicano en Colombia: cada vez más visible, armado y posicionado

La Defensoría del Pueblo de Colombia ha denunciado la incidencia de carteles mexicanos de narcotráfico en el territorio nacional.
La Defensoría del Pueblo de Colombia ha denunciado la incidencia de carteles mexicanos de narcotráfico en el territorio nacional.

“Nadie debe desear la muerte de nadie ¡Más amor, por favor!”: el mensaje de Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller sobre Martín Moreno

“Nadie debe desear la muerte de nadie ¡Más amor, por favor!”: el mensaje de Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller sobre Martín Moreno

La escritora y esposa del presidente mexicano, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, se pronunció ante las declaraciones de Moreno sobre “quemar vivos a los morenistas”
La escritora y esposa del presidente mexicano, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, se pronunció ante las declaraciones de Moreno sobre “quemar vivos a los morenistas”

“Nadie debe desear la muerte de nadie ¡Más amor, por favor!”: el mensaje de Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller sobre Martín Moreno

“Nadie debe desear la muerte de nadie ¡Más amor, por favor!”: el mensaje de Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller sobre Martín Moreno

La escritora y esposa del presidente mexicano, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, se pronunció ante las declaraciones de Moreno sobre “quemar vivos a los morenistas”
La escritora y esposa del presidente mexicano, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, se pronunció ante las declaraciones de Moreno sobre “quemar vivos a los morenistas”

El mensaje que Carisa de León enviaría a Xavier Ortiz a casi un mes de la muerte del ex Garibaldi

El mensaje que Carisa de León enviaría a Xavier Ortiz a casi un mes de la muerte del ex Garibaldi

La viuda del cantante y modelo contó cómo ha pasado con su hijo estas semanas de duelo
La viuda del cantante y modelo contó cómo ha pasado con su hijo estas semanas de duelo

El mensaje que Carisa de León enviaría a Xavier Ortiz a casi un mes de la muerte del ex Garibaldi

El mensaje que Carisa de León enviaría a Xavier Ortiz a casi un mes de la muerte del ex Garibaldi

La viuda del cantante y modelo contó cómo ha pasado con su hijo estas semanas de duelo
La viuda del cantante y modelo contó cómo ha pasado con su hijo estas semanas de duelo
MAS NOTICIAS