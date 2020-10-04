ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TRUMP-HOSPITAL GATE --RESTRICTED / PROFANITY WARNING

Trump supporters gather at Walter Reed Hospital gate

Start: 04 Oct 2020 22:16 GMT

End: 04 Oct 2020 22:53 GMT

BETHESDA, MARYLAND, USA - Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather outside the gates to Walter Reed hospital where the president is receiving treatment after testing positive for coronavirus.

==

PLEASE NOTE: THIS LIVE MAY CONTAIN PROFANITY.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com