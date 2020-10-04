Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TRUMP-HOSPITAL GATE --RESTRICTED / PROFANITY WARNING

Por REUTERSOCT 04
4 de Octubre de 2020

Trump supporters gather at Walter Reed Hospital gate

Start: 04 Oct 2020 22:16 GMT

End: 04 Oct 2020 22:53 GMT

BETHESDA, MARYLAND, USA - Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather outside the gates to Walter Reed hospital where the president is receiving treatment after testing positive for coronavirus.

==

PLEASE NOTE: THIS LIVE MAY CONTAIN PROFANITY.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

“Pronto regresará fortalecido”: Paty Navidad salió en defensa de Donald Trump y condenó a quienes celebraron su contagio de COVID-19

“Pronto regresará fortalecido”: Paty Navidad salió en defensa de Donald Trump y condenó a quienes celebraron su contagio de COVID-19

La controversial actriz volvió a encender las redes sociales al hablar de un plan superior que no permitirá que el virus continúe esparciéndose
La controversial actriz volvió a encender las redes sociales al hablar de un plan superior que no permitirá que el virus continúe esparciéndose

“Pronto regresará fortalecido”: Paty Navidad salió en defensa de Donald Trump y condenó a quienes celebraron su contagio de COVID-19

“Pronto regresará fortalecido”: Paty Navidad salió en defensa de Donald Trump y condenó a quienes celebraron su contagio de COVID-19

La controversial actriz volvió a encender las redes sociales al hablar de un plan superior que no permitirá que el virus continúe esparciéndose
La controversial actriz volvió a encender las redes sociales al hablar de un plan superior que no permitirá que el virus continúe esparciéndose

Los retos de Air-e para solucionar el ‘chicharrón’ que dejó Electricaribe en la Costa

Los retos de Air-e para solucionar el ‘chicharrón’ que dejó Electricaribe en la Costa

Empieza a operar la empresa que va a relevar a Electricaribe en la prestación de energía para la Costa caribe de Colombia
Empieza a operar la empresa que va a relevar a Electricaribe en la prestación de energía para la Costa caribe de Colombia

Los retos de Air-e para solucionar el ‘chicharrón’ que dejó Electricaribe en la Costa

Los retos de Air-e para solucionar el ‘chicharrón’ que dejó Electricaribe en la Costa

Empieza a operar la empresa que va a relevar a Electricaribe en la prestación de energía para la Costa caribe de Colombia
Empieza a operar la empresa que va a relevar a Electricaribe en la prestación de energía para la Costa caribe de Colombia

“No comer ansias”: la respuesta de López Obrador a movilización de FRENAAA

“No comer ansias”: la respuesta de López Obrador a movilización de FRENAAA

Durante su gira de trabajo en Sonora, el presidente se negó a renunciar a la jefatura del ejecutivo federal
Durante su gira de trabajo en Sonora, el presidente se negó a renunciar a la jefatura del ejecutivo federal

“No comer ansias”: la respuesta de López Obrador a movilización de FRENAAA

“No comer ansias”: la respuesta de López Obrador a movilización de FRENAAA

Durante su gira de trabajo en Sonora, el presidente se negó a renunciar a la jefatura del ejecutivo federal
Durante su gira de trabajo en Sonora, el presidente se negó a renunciar a la jefatura del ejecutivo federal

Colombia abrió seis destinos nuevos para viajar desde el aeropuerto El Dorado

Colombia abrió seis destinos nuevos para viajar desde el aeropuerto El Dorado

Desde el primero de octubre, más viajeros podrán apuntarse a destinos internacionales adicionales a Estados Unidos.
Desde el primero de octubre, más viajeros podrán apuntarse a destinos internacionales adicionales a Estados Unidos.

Colombia abrió seis destinos nuevos para viajar desde el aeropuerto El Dorado

Colombia abrió seis destinos nuevos para viajar desde el aeropuerto El Dorado

Desde el primero de octubre, más viajeros podrán apuntarse a destinos internacionales adicionales a Estados Unidos.
Desde el primero de octubre, más viajeros podrán apuntarse a destinos internacionales adicionales a Estados Unidos.

“Me duele muchísimo”: Andrés Iniestra se disculpó por el penal que provocó el empate en el clásico capitalino

“Me duele muchísimo”: Andrés Iniestra se disculpó por el penal que provocó el empate en el clásico capitalino

El mediocampista de los Pumas colaboró en el empate contra América, luego de que provocó un penal y fue expulsado de la cancha cuando su equipo ganaba
El mediocampista de los Pumas colaboró en el empate contra América, luego de que provocó un penal y fue expulsado de la cancha cuando su equipo ganaba

“Me duele muchísimo”: Andrés Iniestra se disculpó por el penal que provocó el empate en el clásico capitalino

“Me duele muchísimo”: Andrés Iniestra se disculpó por el penal que provocó el empate en el clásico capitalino

El mediocampista de los Pumas colaboró en el empate contra América, luego de que provocó un penal y fue expulsado de la cancha cuando su equipo ganaba
El mediocampista de los Pumas colaboró en el empate contra América, luego de que provocó un penal y fue expulsado de la cancha cuando su equipo ganaba

Ronald Koeman criticó a Antoine Griezmann tras una nueva actuación decepcionante en el Barcelona

Ronald Koeman criticó a Antoine Griezmann tras una nueva actuación decepcionante en el Barcelona

El conjunto azulgrana igualó 1 a 1 ante el Sevilla en el Camp Nou este domingo y el francés sigue sin poder marcar
El conjunto azulgrana igualó 1 a 1 ante el Sevilla en el Camp Nou este domingo y el francés sigue sin poder marcar

Ronald Koeman criticó a Antoine Griezmann tras una nueva actuación decepcionante en el Barcelona

Ronald Koeman criticó a Antoine Griezmann tras una nueva actuación decepcionante en el Barcelona

El conjunto azulgrana igualó 1 a 1 ante el Sevilla en el Camp Nou este domingo y el francés sigue sin poder marcar
El conjunto azulgrana igualó 1 a 1 ante el Sevilla en el Camp Nou este domingo y el francés sigue sin poder marcar

El actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd fue asesinado a tiros en Atlanta

El actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd fue asesinado a tiros en Atlanta

El artista recibió varios disparos en la espalda. Las autoridades investigan el hecho
El artista recibió varios disparos en la espalda. Las autoridades investigan el hecho

El actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd fue asesinado a tiros en Atlanta

El actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd fue asesinado a tiros en Atlanta

El artista recibió varios disparos en la espalda. Las autoridades investigan el hecho
El artista recibió varios disparos en la espalda. Las autoridades investigan el hecho

Ministerio de Salud reportó 6.905 nuevos casos de Covid-19 para este 4 de octubre

Ministerio de Salud reportó 6.905 nuevos casos de Covid-19 para este 4 de octubre

El último reporte del Ministerio de Salud registra 156 fallecidos a causa de coronavirus mientras que los casos activos llegan a los 64.000.
El último reporte del Ministerio de Salud registra 156 fallecidos a causa de coronavirus mientras que los casos activos llegan a los 64.000.

Ministerio de Salud reportó 6.905 nuevos casos de Covid-19 para este 4 de octubre

Ministerio de Salud reportó 6.905 nuevos casos de Covid-19 para este 4 de octubre

El último reporte del Ministerio de Salud registra 156 fallecidos a causa de coronavirus mientras que los casos activos llegan a los 64.000.
El último reporte del Ministerio de Salud registra 156 fallecidos a causa de coronavirus mientras que los casos activos llegan a los 64.000.

Coronavirus en México: cómo funciona el rastreo de contactos para detectar casos de COVID-19

Coronavirus en México: cómo funciona el rastreo de contactos para detectar casos de COVID-19

Dicha estrategia ayuda a identificar casos sospechosos de la enfermedad, contribuyendo con esto a cortar la cadena de contagio
Dicha estrategia ayuda a identificar casos sospechosos de la enfermedad, contribuyendo con esto a cortar la cadena de contagio

Coronavirus en México: cómo funciona el rastreo de contactos para detectar casos de COVID-19

Coronavirus en México: cómo funciona el rastreo de contactos para detectar casos de COVID-19

Dicha estrategia ayuda a identificar casos sospechosos de la enfermedad, contribuyendo con esto a cortar la cadena de contagio
Dicha estrategia ayuda a identificar casos sospechosos de la enfermedad, contribuyendo con esto a cortar la cadena de contagio

Pase sensacional para el gol de Coutinho, polémico penal no cobrado y una estadística lapidaria para el Barcelona: el partido de Messi ante el Sevilla

Pase sensacional para el gol de Coutinho, polémico penal no cobrado y una estadística lapidaria para el Barcelona: el partido de Messi ante el Sevilla

La Pulga tuvo un discreto juego en el 1-1 disputado en el Camp Nou
La Pulga tuvo un discreto juego en el 1-1 disputado en el Camp Nou

Pase sensacional para el gol de Coutinho, polémico penal no cobrado y una estadística lapidaria para el Barcelona: el partido de Messi ante el Sevilla

Pase sensacional para el gol de Coutinho, polémico penal no cobrado y una estadística lapidaria para el Barcelona: el partido de Messi ante el Sevilla

La Pulga tuvo un discreto juego en el 1-1 disputado en el Camp Nou
La Pulga tuvo un discreto juego en el 1-1 disputado en el Camp Nou

El valor de saber qué hacer con la música: Fundación Batuta recibe premio mundial

El valor de saber qué hacer con la música: Fundación Batuta recibe premio mundial

El certamen global premia los mejores usos de la música y proyectos musicales que aportan al desarrollo económico, social, ambiental y cultural en lugares de todo el mundo.
El certamen global premia los mejores usos de la música y proyectos musicales que aportan al desarrollo económico, social, ambiental y cultural en lugares de todo el mundo.

El valor de saber qué hacer con la música: Fundación Batuta recibe premio mundial

El valor de saber qué hacer con la música: Fundación Batuta recibe premio mundial

El certamen global premia los mejores usos de la música y proyectos musicales que aportan al desarrollo económico, social, ambiental y cultural en lugares de todo el mundo.
El certamen global premia los mejores usos de la música y proyectos musicales que aportan al desarrollo económico, social, ambiental y cultural en lugares de todo el mundo.

México es el mayor receptor de préstamos del BID

México es el mayor receptor de préstamos del BID

El Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo trabaja de la mano con el gobierno de la república para financiar parte de la agenda económica de la 4T
El Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo trabaja de la mano con el gobierno de la república para financiar parte de la agenda económica de la 4T

México es el mayor receptor de préstamos del BID

México es el mayor receptor de préstamos del BID

El Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo trabaja de la mano con el gobierno de la república para financiar parte de la agenda económica de la 4T
El Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo trabaja de la mano con el gobierno de la república para financiar parte de la agenda económica de la 4T
MAS NOTICIAS