ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TRUMP-HOSPITAL GATE --RESTRICTED / PROFANITY WARNING

Trump supporters gather at Walter Reed Hospital gate
Start: 04 Oct 2020 22:16 GMT
End: 04 Oct 2020 22:53 GMT
BETHESDA, MARYLAND, USA - Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather outside the gates to Walter Reed hospital where the president is receiving treatment after testing positive for coronavirus.
PLEASE NOTE: THIS LIVE MAY CONTAIN PROFANITY.
