ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TRUMP-DOCTOR

Briefing on U.S. President Donald Trump's health
Start: 04 Oct 2020 15:08 GMT
End: 04 Oct 2020 15:52 GMT
BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES - Dr. Sean Conley, Physician to President Trump, holds a briefing on the President’s condition at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
SCHEDULE:
1540GMT (UPDATED) - Briefing expected
SPEAKERS:
Commander Sean Conley, MD, Physician to the President
Colonel Sean N. Dooley, MD
Brian Garibaldi, MD
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
NON-DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.
Source: US NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com