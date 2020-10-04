Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TRUMP-DOCTOR

Por REUTERSOCT 04
4 de Octubre de 2020

Briefing on U.S. President Donald Trump's health

Start: 04 Oct 2020 15:08 GMT

End: 04 Oct 2020 15:52 GMT

BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES - Dr. Sean Conley, Physician to President Trump, holds a briefing on the President’s condition at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

SCHEDULE:

1540GMT (UPDATED) - Briefing expected

SPEAKERS:

Commander Sean Conley, MD, Physician to the President

Colonel Sean N. Dooley, MD

Brian Garibaldi, MD

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

A puro sabor colombiano, Atalanta goleó a Cagliari en la Serie A

A puro sabor colombiano, Atalanta goleó a Cagliari en la Serie A

El conjunto de Bérgamo tiene rendimiento perfecto en el torneo, tres victorias en la misma cantidad de compromisos.
El conjunto de Bérgamo tiene rendimiento perfecto en el torneo, tres victorias en la misma cantidad de compromisos.

A puro sabor colombiano, Atalanta goleó a Cagliari en la Serie A

A puro sabor colombiano, Atalanta goleó a Cagliari en la Serie A

El conjunto de Bérgamo tiene rendimiento perfecto en el torneo, tres victorias en la misma cantidad de compromisos.
El conjunto de Bérgamo tiene rendimiento perfecto en el torneo, tres victorias en la misma cantidad de compromisos.

Murió de coronavirus Kenzo, el diseñador japonés

Murió de coronavirus Kenzo, el diseñador japonés

El creador de la marca de ropa y perfumes que lleva su nombre falleció a los 81 años
El creador de la marca de ropa y perfumes que lleva su nombre falleció a los 81 años

Murió de coronavirus Kenzo, el diseñador japonés

Murió de coronavirus Kenzo, el diseñador japonés

El creador de la marca de ropa y perfumes que lleva su nombre falleció a los 81 años
El creador de la marca de ropa y perfumes que lleva su nombre falleció a los 81 años

Aglomeraciones en la vía a La Calera: un problema de movilidad, pero también de salud pública

Aglomeraciones en la vía a La Calera: un problema de movilidad, pero también de salud pública

En las noches, son cientos de personas quienes se aglomeran en los alrededores del mirador. Los domingos, es un sinnúmero de personas los que recorren la vía en bicicleta.
En las noches, son cientos de personas quienes se aglomeran en los alrededores del mirador. Los domingos, es un sinnúmero de personas los que recorren la vía en bicicleta.

Aglomeraciones en la vía a La Calera: un problema de movilidad, pero también de salud pública

Aglomeraciones en la vía a La Calera: un problema de movilidad, pero también de salud pública

En las noches, son cientos de personas quienes se aglomeran en los alrededores del mirador. Los domingos, es un sinnúmero de personas los que recorren la vía en bicicleta.
En las noches, son cientos de personas quienes se aglomeran en los alrededores del mirador. Los domingos, es un sinnúmero de personas los que recorren la vía en bicicleta.

Por COVID-19, la participación laboral remunerada de las mujeres en México disminuyó casi un 10%

Por COVID-19, la participación laboral remunerada de las mujeres en México disminuyó casi un 10%

Antes de la pandemia por la COVID-19, el empleo femenino en México tenía una participación de 45.9 %; sin embargo, se redujo a 36.4% de enero a abril de 2020, afirmó experta de la UNAM
Antes de la pandemia por la COVID-19, el empleo femenino en México tenía una participación de 45.9 %; sin embargo, se redujo a 36.4% de enero a abril de 2020, afirmó experta de la UNAM

Por COVID-19, la participación laboral remunerada de las mujeres en México disminuyó casi un 10%

Por COVID-19, la participación laboral remunerada de las mujeres en México disminuyó casi un 10%

Antes de la pandemia por la COVID-19, el empleo femenino en México tenía una participación de 45.9 %; sin embargo, se redujo a 36.4% de enero a abril de 2020, afirmó experta de la UNAM
Antes de la pandemia por la COVID-19, el empleo femenino en México tenía una participación de 45.9 %; sin embargo, se redujo a 36.4% de enero a abril de 2020, afirmó experta de la UNAM

Los notarios de FRENAAA se enfrentan a “los otros datos” del gobierno de la CDMX

Los notarios de FRENAAA se enfrentan a “los otros datos” del gobierno de la CDMX

El Frente Anti AMLO indicó que se reunieron 170,000 personas y el Gobierno de la Ciudad de México informó que entraron al Zócalo 5,000 manifestantes
El Frente Anti AMLO indicó que se reunieron 170,000 personas y el Gobierno de la Ciudad de México informó que entraron al Zócalo 5,000 manifestantes

Los notarios de FRENAAA se enfrentan a “los otros datos” del gobierno de la CDMX

Los notarios de FRENAAA se enfrentan a “los otros datos” del gobierno de la CDMX

El Frente Anti AMLO indicó que se reunieron 170,000 personas y el Gobierno de la Ciudad de México informó que entraron al Zócalo 5,000 manifestantes
El Frente Anti AMLO indicó que se reunieron 170,000 personas y el Gobierno de la Ciudad de México informó que entraron al Zócalo 5,000 manifestantes

Guardia Indígena del Cauca gana premio Front Line Defenders por defender los derechos humanos

Guardia Indígena del Cauca gana premio Front Line Defenders por defender los derechos humanos

El premio anual honra la labor de los defensores de derechos humanos que contribuyen a la protección de las distintas comunidades a nivel internacional.
El premio anual honra la labor de los defensores de derechos humanos que contribuyen a la protección de las distintas comunidades a nivel internacional.

Guardia Indígena del Cauca gana premio Front Line Defenders por defender los derechos humanos

Guardia Indígena del Cauca gana premio Front Line Defenders por defender los derechos humanos

El premio anual honra la labor de los defensores de derechos humanos que contribuyen a la protección de las distintas comunidades a nivel internacional.
El premio anual honra la labor de los defensores de derechos humanos que contribuyen a la protección de las distintas comunidades a nivel internacional.

Tormenta tropical Gamma: un adulto mayor vendiendo bajo la inclemente lluvia durante el paso del ciclón por Mérida conmueve a México

Tormenta tropical Gamma: un adulto mayor vendiendo bajo la inclemente lluvia durante el paso del ciclón por Mérida conmueve a México

El sábado, el centro del sistema atravesó el estado de Yucatán; sin embargo, a pesar de las condiciones adversas que se esperaban, el hombre tuvo que salir a trabajar
El sábado, el centro del sistema atravesó el estado de Yucatán; sin embargo, a pesar de las condiciones adversas que se esperaban, el hombre tuvo que salir a trabajar

Tormenta tropical Gamma: un adulto mayor vendiendo bajo la inclemente lluvia durante el paso del ciclón por Mérida conmueve a México

Tormenta tropical Gamma: un adulto mayor vendiendo bajo la inclemente lluvia durante el paso del ciclón por Mérida conmueve a México

El sábado, el centro del sistema atravesó el estado de Yucatán; sin embargo, a pesar de las condiciones adversas que se esperaban, el hombre tuvo que salir a trabajar
El sábado, el centro del sistema atravesó el estado de Yucatán; sin embargo, a pesar de las condiciones adversas que se esperaban, el hombre tuvo que salir a trabajar

Las impactantes imágenes de las inundaciones que dejaron seis muertos en el norte de Italia: “La situación es muy grave”

Las impactantes imágenes de las inundaciones que dejaron seis muertos en el norte de Italia: “La situación es muy grave”

Las impactantes imágenes de las inundaciones que dejaron seis muertos en el norte de Italia: “La situación es muy grave”

Las impactantes imágenes de las inundaciones que dejaron seis muertos en el norte de Italia: “La situación es muy grave”

Chile alerta sobre una cepa muy rara de coronavirus

Chile alerta sobre una cepa muy rara de coronavirus

Expertos locales afirman que hay una mutación del virus que azota a la región austral de Magallanes
Expertos locales afirman que hay una mutación del virus que azota a la región austral de Magallanes

Chile alerta sobre una cepa muy rara de coronavirus

Chile alerta sobre una cepa muy rara de coronavirus

Expertos locales afirman que hay una mutación del virus que azota a la región austral de Magallanes
Expertos locales afirman que hay una mutación del virus que azota a la región austral de Magallanes

La asombrosa historia del adolescente que anticipó su muerte en un video: su cuerpo sigue incorrupto y será beatificado por el Papa Francisco

La asombrosa historia del adolescente que anticipó su muerte en un video: su cuerpo sigue incorrupto y será beatificado por el Papa Francisco

Falleció en 2006, en Italia. Se dedicó a ayudar a los necesitados y a llevar la Palabra de Dios a través de internet. El 10 de octubre será beatificado, por un milagro atribuído a su intercesión, tras haberse comprobado la sanación de un niño brasileño gravemente enfermo. Vestido con jeans, zapatillas y campera deportiva, los restos del “ciberapóstol de la Eucaristía" se exhiben en Asís y pueden verse en vivo en la web para poder rezarle
Falleció en 2006, en Italia. Se dedicó a ayudar a los necesitados y a llevar la Palabra de Dios a través de internet. El 10 de octubre será beatificado, por un milagro atribuído a su intercesión, tras haberse comprobado la sanación de un niño brasileño gravemente enfermo. Vestido con jeans, zapatillas y campera deportiva, los restos del “ciberapóstol de la Eucaristía" se exhiben en Asís y pueden verse en vivo en la web para poder rezarle

La asombrosa historia del adolescente que anticipó su muerte en un video: su cuerpo sigue incorrupto y será beatificado por el Papa Francisco

La asombrosa historia del adolescente que anticipó su muerte en un video: su cuerpo sigue incorrupto y será beatificado por el Papa Francisco

Falleció en 2006, en Italia. Se dedicó a ayudar a los necesitados y a llevar la Palabra de Dios a través de internet. El 10 de octubre será beatificado, por un milagro atribuído a su intercesión, tras haberse comprobado la sanación de un niño brasileño gravemente enfermo. Vestido con jeans, zapatillas y campera deportiva, los restos del “ciberapóstol de la Eucaristía" se exhiben en Asís y pueden verse en vivo en la web para poder rezarle
Falleció en 2006, en Italia. Se dedicó a ayudar a los necesitados y a llevar la Palabra de Dios a través de internet. El 10 de octubre será beatificado, por un milagro atribuído a su intercesión, tras haberse comprobado la sanación de un niño brasileño gravemente enfermo. Vestido con jeans, zapatillas y campera deportiva, los restos del “ciberapóstol de la Eucaristía" se exhiben en Asís y pueden verse en vivo en la web para poder rezarle

Qué pasa al interior del “nuevo fuerte feminista mexicano”: a un mes de la toma de instalaciones de la CNDH

Qué pasa al interior del “nuevo fuerte feminista mexicano”: a un mes de la toma de instalaciones de la CNDH

Infobae México realizó un recorrido dentro de las instalaciones ocupadas por integrantes de colectivos feministas y víctimas de violencia
Infobae México realizó un recorrido dentro de las instalaciones ocupadas por integrantes de colectivos feministas y víctimas de violencia

Qué pasa al interior del “nuevo fuerte feminista mexicano”: a un mes de la toma de instalaciones de la CNDH

Qué pasa al interior del “nuevo fuerte feminista mexicano”: a un mes de la toma de instalaciones de la CNDH

Infobae México realizó un recorrido dentro de las instalaciones ocupadas por integrantes de colectivos feministas y víctimas de violencia
Infobae México realizó un recorrido dentro de las instalaciones ocupadas por integrantes de colectivos feministas y víctimas de violencia

De la polémica por el debate a las alarmas en la Casa Blanca: una vez más, Trump fija la agenda

De la polémica por el debate a las alarmas en la Casa Blanca: una vez más, Trump fija la agenda

Este domingo y lunes son días clave para saber si Tel mandatario evoluciona en la buena dirección o el virus gana fuerza en su organismo. Si ese fuera el caso, la dinámica política del país sería difícil de predecir
Este domingo y lunes son días clave para saber si Tel mandatario evoluciona en la buena dirección o el virus gana fuerza en su organismo. Si ese fuera el caso, la dinámica política del país sería difícil de predecir

De la polémica por el debate a las alarmas en la Casa Blanca: una vez más, Trump fija la agenda

De la polémica por el debate a las alarmas en la Casa Blanca: una vez más, Trump fija la agenda

Este domingo y lunes son días clave para saber si Tel mandatario evoluciona en la buena dirección o el virus gana fuerza en su organismo. Si ese fuera el caso, la dinámica política del país sería difícil de predecir
Este domingo y lunes son días clave para saber si Tel mandatario evoluciona en la buena dirección o el virus gana fuerza en su organismo. Si ese fuera el caso, la dinámica política del país sería difícil de predecir
MAS NOTICIAS