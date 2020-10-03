Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/BIDEN

Por REUTERSOCT 03
3 de Octubre de 2020

Biden participates in the Amalgamated Transit Union Town Hall

Start: 03 Oct 2020 20:38 GMT

End: 03 Oct 2020 21:38 GMT

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES – Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participates in the Amalgamated Transit Union Town Hall.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: JOE BIDEN CAMPAIGN HANDOUT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location:

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio:

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

