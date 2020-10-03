Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/LAUNCH

Por REUTERSOCT 03
2 de Octubre de 2020

Resupply mission launches to ISS

Start: 03 Oct 2020 01:00 GMT

End: 03 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO BREAKING NEWS. PLEASE MONITOR FOR AN EDIT.

WALLOPS ISLAND, VA - Northrop Grumman's launches its Cygnus spacecraft aboard an Antares rocket from Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. It will deliver several tons of cargo and supplies to the International Space Station.

SCHEDULE:

0116GMT 03/10 - Scheduled launch time

PLEASE NOTE: TIME/DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE (postponed from 27/09, 01/10)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY / DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO

DIGITAL: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY / DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO

Source: NASA TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Israel expuso fábricas de misiles de Hezbollah “en el corazón de Beirut”

El ejército israelí mostró imágenes de maquinaria pesada que utiliza el grupo terrorista libanés en distintos barrios de la ciudad, golpeada pocos meses atrás por la explosión de un depósito con toneladas de nitrato de amonio
El ejército israelí mostró imágenes de maquinaria pesada que utiliza el grupo terrorista libanés en distintos barrios de la ciudad, golpeada pocos meses atrás por la explosión de un depósito con toneladas de nitrato de amonio
Una encuesta señala que seis de cada diez cubanos en Miami votarán a Donald Trump

La mayoría de los cubanoestadounidenses del sur de Florida apoyan al presidente y planean reelegirlo el próximo 3 de en noviembre. “Es un gran cambio en el electorado”, dijo uno de los autores del sondeo al compararlo con los cifras de los comicios de 2016
La mayoría de los cubanoestadounidenses del sur de Florida apoyan al presidente y planean reelegirlo el próximo 3 de en noviembre. “Es un gran cambio en el electorado”, dijo uno de los autores del sondeo al compararlo con los cifras de los comicios de 2016
Un joven cayó de un puente en medio de unas protestas en Santiago de Chile

Unas 2.000 personas se concentraron en la céntrica redoma de la plaza Italia en la ciudad capitalina, en la primera jornada de manifestaciones de octubre a casi un año de haberse registrado la revuelta social
Unas 2.000 personas se concentraron en la céntrica redoma de la plaza Italia en la ciudad capitalina, en la primera jornada de manifestaciones de octubre a casi un año de haberse registrado la revuelta social
Trump empezó su tratamiento con remdesivir para combatir el coronavirus y no necesita suministro de oxígeno

Después de que el presidente estadounidense afirmara en un vídeo en Twitter que “está llevando muy bien” el proceso de recuperación, Conley ha asegurado que recomendó su trasladó al hospital militar Walter Reed para llevar a cabo “una mayor vigilancia”
Después de que el presidente estadounidense afirmara en un vídeo en Twitter que “está llevando muy bien” el proceso de recuperación, Conley ha asegurado que recomendó su trasladó al hospital militar Walter Reed para llevar a cabo “una mayor vigilancia”
“Me voy a desnudar”: la atrevida protesta de una actriz de cine para adultos en un autobús de Puebla

La joven demandó más seguridad en el transporte público, pero también la reapertura de centros nocturnos que son la fuente de trabajo para cientos de familias
La joven demandó más seguridad en el transporte público, pero también la reapertura de centros nocturnos que son la fuente de trabajo para cientos de familias
Francisco Martín Moreno se disculpó luego de su metáfora sobre “quemar morenistas en el Zócalo”

El escritor mexicano aseguró que se trató de una "versión dolosamente editada” la que circuló por las redes sociales
El escritor mexicano aseguró que se trató de una "versión dolosamente editada” la que circuló por las redes sociales
Ralph Macchio, el joven de Karate Kid que volvió con todo en Cobra Kai: su experiencia con Francis Ford Coppola y su rechazo a “Volver al futuro”

En 1984 causó furor con su personaje de Daniel Larusso y si bien tuvo participaciones en otras películas, quedó marcado por aquel karateka. 35 años después, ese papel volvió a darle una alegría
En 1984 causó furor con su personaje de Daniel Larusso y si bien tuvo participaciones en otras películas, quedó marcado por aquel karateka. 35 años después, ese papel volvió a darle una alegría
Decidió ver Netflix, evitó la masacre del club gay en Orlando y hoy le teme a un triunfo de Trump

Gerardo Rodríguez y su esposo planeaban ir a Pulse la noche de la masacre, en 2016. Aún conmocionado, contó a Infobae su historia
Gerardo Rodríguez y su esposo planeaban ir a Pulse la noche de la masacre, en 2016. Aún conmocionado, contó a Infobae su historia
A 30 años de la reunificación de Alemania, 5 diferencias que persisten entre las ex RFA y RDA

Aunque las últimas tres décadas han estado marcadas por el ascenso y la consolidación del país europeo, los cinco estados de la antigua República Democrática comunista siguen rezagados en su desarrollo y sus habitantes están cada vez más frustrados con el proceso de incorporación al proyecto federal
Aunque las últimas tres décadas han estado marcadas por el ascenso y la consolidación del país europeo, los cinco estados de la antigua República Democrática comunista siguen rezagados en su desarrollo y sus habitantes están cada vez más frustrados con el proceso de incorporación al proyecto federal
Dos familias se llevaron el bebé equivocado del hospital y durante 4 años lo criaron como propio: el largo camino del reencuentro

Ocurió en la costa del Caribe colombiana. José Hernández presentía que la niña que tenía en su casa y a la que amaba, no era suya, pero tuvo que convertirse en un investigador para reencontrar a su hija biológica
Ocurió en la costa del Caribe colombiana. José Hernández presentía que la niña que tenía en su casa y a la que amaba, no era suya, pero tuvo que convertirse en un investigador para reencontrar a su hija biológica
¿Nace un nuevo país? El territorio que vota para decidir si sigue siendo parte de Francia o se independiza

Nueva Caledonia, un archipiélago del Pacífico sur que está en manos francesas desde mediados del siglo XIX, realiza este domingo el segundo referéndum en dos años para resolver su futuro. Entre los antecedentes violentos y un inquietante aumento de la polarización política
Nueva Caledonia, un archipiélago del Pacífico sur que está en manos francesas desde mediados del siglo XIX, realiza este domingo el segundo referéndum en dos años para resolver su futuro. Entre los antecedentes violentos y un inquietante aumento de la polarización política
“Santa Jacinda”, la premier neozelandesa que le ganó al coronavirus, confesó que fumó marihuana en busca de su reelección

Ardern tuvo un muy exitoso manejo de la pandemia. Se comunica con su electorado a través de videos en vivo de Facebook. Se encamina a ganar las elecciones del 17 de octubre.
Ardern tuvo un muy exitoso manejo de la pandemia. Se comunica con su electorado a través de videos en vivo de Facebook. Se encamina a ganar las elecciones del 17 de octubre.
