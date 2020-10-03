ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/LAUNCH

Resupply mission launches to ISS

Start: 03 Oct 2020 01:00 GMT

End: 03 Oct 2020 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO BREAKING NEWS. PLEASE MONITOR FOR AN EDIT.

WALLOPS ISLAND, VA - Northrop Grumman's launches its Cygnus spacecraft aboard an Antares rocket from Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. It will deliver several tons of cargo and supplies to the International Space Station.

SCHEDULE:

0116GMT 03/10 - Scheduled launch time

PLEASE NOTE: TIME/DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE (postponed from 27/09, 01/10)

